Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Prices are rallying today from a combination of news reports of Rover phase 1 delay and strong power burn readings.

An injection of 29 Bcf this week would be compared to 38 Bcf last year and 59 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +29 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended July 14. A storage report of +29 Bcf would be compared to +38 Bcf last year and +59 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was unchanged from last Friday.

Our storage forecast is 1 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +30 Bcf.

Over the weekend, we wrote to HFI Research subscribers that natural gas supplies, mainly Lower 48 production, moved higher once again. Lower 48 gas production averaged above 72 Bcf/d with Northeast production currently sitting at YTD highs.

On the demand side, power burn has been stellar with another forecast revision to the upside today. The traders we talked to put the bullish price move today on a combination of news reports about Rover being delayed and higher power burn demand.

As we had said before summer cooling season started, natural gas is its own catalyst over the summer, with price dictating power burn demands. Low price equals higher power burn and vice versa. With prices trading closer to the fundamental supported price now, we see power burn demand tapering off a bit.

