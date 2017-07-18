Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Announces Mergers with Eastman National Bank and Patriot Bank Conference Call (Transcript)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Mergers with Eastman National Bank and Patriot Bank Conference Call

July 17, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Hanley - SVP of IR

Brad Elliott - Chairman and CEO

Greg Kossover - EVP & CFO

Mike Bezanson - Chairman and CEO of Patriot Bank

Jim Leach - Chairman of the Board of Eastman National Bancshare

Mark Detten - President and CEO of Eastman National Bank

Analysts

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Michael Perito - KBW

Andrew Reich - Sandler O'Neill

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Mergers with Eastman National Bank and Patriot Bank Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. John Hanley, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

John Hanley

Thank you. Good morning, thank you all for joining Equity Bancshares for our presentation and conference call, which accompany our press release issued earlier this morning. Joining me on the line are Equity Bancshares’ Chairman and CEO, Brad Elliott; and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kossover. We are also pleased to welcome Mike Bezanson, Chairman and CEO of Patriot Bank; Jim Leach, Chairman of the Board of Eastman National Bancshare; and Mark Detten, President and CEO of Eastman National Bank.

Please note investor presentation slides are available to accompany this call now at investor.equitybank.com. The presentation accompanies this discussion and can be downloaded as a PDF or by viewing the webcast. Please note, if you are with us on webcast, the slides do not automatically advance. You will need to use the toggles in the right corner. We may jump around from slide to slide, so we will refer to the slide by number on occasion.

Please note Slide 2, with important information regarding forward-looking statements. From time-to-time we may make forward-looking statements within today's call and actual results may differ. Please also note Slide 3, which details important additional information for investors and shareholders. Following the presentation, we will allow time for questions. Thank you once again for joining us.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Brad Elliott.

Brad Elliott

Good morning. I am Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity Bancshares based in Wichita, Kansas. Today is one of the most exciting days in the history of the bank. Along with our organic growth strategy we have consistently indicated that merging with strategic banking partners is an additional component of Equity Bancshares overall strategy. And today we get to announce two new banking partners in Northern Oklahoma footprint. Cache Holding, Inc., parent of Patriot Bank in Tulsa; and Eastman National Bancshares, Inc., of Newkirk, which is a parent of Eastman National Bank with its large presence in Ponca City.

I have with me here today on the call, Mike Bezanson, Chairman, CEO of Patriot Bank; Jim Leach, Chairman of Eastman National Bank; and Mark Detten, CEO and President of Eastman. Also here to discuss the metrics of each transaction in the combined pro forma for Equity Bancshares with these two mergers is Greg Kassover our Chief Financial Officer.

Since our IPO in November 2015, we have continued to grow our franchise in the Midwest, closing and integrating Community First Bancshares in Northern Arkansas in the fourth quarter 2016, and doing the same with Prairie Bancshares in our Western Kansas region this March 2017. And our merger pipeline is always active with banks in both metro and community markets in our footprint. And it is the goal of our organization to partner with banks in both types of markets.

I am proud to announce with Mike, Mark, and Jim today that both of those objectives have been accomplished, led by a tremendous effort from they and their teams. We announced what will be our closest locations to Wichita, with Jim and Mark's outstanding bank franchise in Ponca City and Newkirk and just as exciting, we announced our entry into the Tulsa market with Mark and his bank -- I'm sorry with Mike and his bank.

Their teams and their Board of Directors have risen to the challenge of meeting difficult deadlines and enormous workloads to announce here today what we all believe to be an exciting new chapter for each new and former Equity Bancshares stakeholder, the first steps into Oklahoma for Equity Bank. One of our strategies has always been to grow both metro and community markets and to weigh equally the importance of each. I am blessed as the CEO to have such talented teams who manage each of these market types so well.

And the addition of Wendell Bontrager this year as President has already been helpful in how all of our markets perform and how they are staged for growth. I also want to give a shout out to Julie Huber, Julie has served many roles all of them extremely well in her years at Equity. Today she is our executive leading merger integration and has played a vital role in both these transactions. This is the second time in our history we have approached two mergers at the same time and it is not an easy task. Thank you Julie for all you do.

And with Equity from the early days is Patrick Herbert, Patrick coordinates our community markets which will include Ponca City, Newkirk and help to make sure decision stay local at each market. As such, he will ensure with Mark that Eastman's customers continue to see the same outstanding service they are accustomed to.

We have high expectations for our community markets to deliver best-in-class customer service and provide full service to the customers and the communities where we are located. It is vital to our growth strategy that we continue to grow our community market and the deposits they bring. In our discussions with Jim, Mark, Erin Liberton, Darren Kirchenbauer, two of the senior leaders at Eastman, we felt immediately comfortable that they share our vision for customer service and community service. Mark?

Mark Detten

Thank you, Brad, and congratulations Mike to you and your team. We are excited to be with you today becoming fellow Oklahomans in the Equity Bank franchise. The next chapter with Brad and Patrick and the team at Equity Bank will be equally exciting and fulfilling. As we considered our choices for our future banking partner, Brad's vision and philosophy stood out as the clear, ideal choice for our shareholders and employees. Although, we are in different states, we will be the closest bank -- the Wichita market as any of the Equity family, and we share the same culture and operating philosophy.

As importantly, Brad has developed a team with a broad and deep understanding of customers' needs and industry. Although Equity is a sophisticated commercial and industrial vendor and retail provider, they are also highly competitive, highly competent in agriculture, consumer lending, residential and commercial real estate. We feel even better equipped with Equity to help our customers and our employees. Jim?

Jim Leach

I want to take this moment to thank each of our shareholders, employees, family members and customers for having made Eastman the truly dominant bank in Ponca City and Newkirk. It is because of you we had this opportunity today with Equity Bank. The attributes of Equity Bank has stood out for Mark, Darin, Erin, our board and myself for Equity's long-term goals, how they provide employee support and how they deliver shareholder value.

It was clear to us that our shareholders can benefit too with this merger, both at the point of closing and into the future as shareholders for Equity Bancshares. Our shareholders will receive a fair price for the franchise they have helped us to grow and the consideration will be paid in the form of cash and Equity Bancshares' stock, which can’t be freely traded and is income tax efficient, in a mix of about 80% stock and 20% cash. Brad?

Brad Elliott

Thanks, Jim. We don't take entry into new markets lightly. As I have said, we have been looking for another metro market in our footprint to maintain our focus on organic growth in the equity franchise and Tulsa is a logical fit. It is not our desire to greenfield a market like this. So, we could not do it without Mike and his team. Partnering with Patriot allows us to extend our Equity Bank team, suite of products, customer service, resources and growth strategy to all the customers, employees and shareholders of both these banks. Mike?

Mike Bezanson

Thank you, Brad. Let me start by saying our board and employees are just as excited to become a part of the Equity Bank team as you are to have us. Myself and our executive leadership including Jay Morey, Philip Houchin and our Board of Directors thank every employee, shareholder and customer of Patriot Bank in helping us build a first class franchise in Tulsa. Each of you helped set us on our course for success. We have accomplished a tremendous amount and we are ready for the next step. Without each of you, the opportunity to grow with Equity Bank would not exist for us.

Brad and I and Wendell spend significant amounts of time discussing the cultures of the Patriot and Equity and concluded, neither of us have any doubt about how bright our collective future is. And with Equity, our teams will have access to so many more tools, to help our customers grow their businesses and enrich their personal lives. Equity brings larger loan limits, more sophisticated treasury products, and broader retail suite of products and more capital to grow the Tulsa market. And of course our shareholders will receive a fair value for their shares and will benefit from both the monetization of their stock and the conversion to a publicly traded currency in an income tax efficient manner. Brad?

Brad Elliott

Nothing is more important in mergers than the people you deal with. Mike and Mark and Jim illustrate who we want to partner with. The time we spent with their senior leadership in both Boards of Directors, just reinforces what makes us excited about our entry in the Ponca City, Newkirk and Tulsa markets. I have no doubt we will merge into one culture and become the leading bank in each of these markets, under the guidance of Mike and Mark.

As the Equity Bank footprint and platform continues to grow, these are the quality of banking professionals we wish to partner with. At this time, Greg and I will walk through the individual and combined attributes of this -- of the transactions. It bears mentioning the transactions are only tied together by timing, otherwise they are separate and distinct and were developed as separate transactions that we were fortunate enough to get accomplished on the same timeframe.

We start with the metrics for Eastman and their stakeholders. For listeners who are not entirely familiar with Equity Bancshares, pages 4 and 7 of the debt describe some of our financial and company highlights.

We now move to Page 9 of the deck and discuss the Eastman National merger. Eastman brings four branches and total assets of just over $250 million, loans of about $180 million and about $220 million in deposits. They are very clean bank for asset quality. They have no OREO and have an attractive net interest margin of 4.38% and an efficiency ratio of 50%. We derived significant amounts of our deposits from our community market and Eastman is an excellent example of this and a wonderful complement to a lending potential in Tulsa.

Eastman's management is accomplished and outstanding. And Equity has made -- and as Equity makes this logical expansion directly to our south about 55 miles, we will be in great hands with Mark, Darin, Erin and their team. One of the things we were most impressed with is how Ponca City has adapted and then diversified overtime with no industry accounting for more than 7% of the businesses or workforce. And Eastman already ranks 2% in deposit market share and we hope to help them grow even more. Mark?

Mark Detten

We concur with your comments, Brad, about working together to grow our market share and develop new business, as we continue to grow with our existing customers. We have achieved nice growth for the past few years, 11% loan growth since 2015 and 16% deposit growth. It will be exciting to continue that with the combined team and even more products and services for our employees to offer our customers. Greg?

Greg Kossover

Thanks, Mark, and congratulations to you, Jim, and Mike, and also to your organizations. Everyone in Wichita, our Board of Directors and throughout the entire Equity family is delighted you are joining the team.

Turning to Page 12 in the slide deck, we will be merging 100% of Eastman in a deal valued at about $47 million. We will exchange 6.14 shares of EQBK stock and $48.91 in cash for each share of Eastman stock. This totals approximately 1,180,000 shares of EQBK and $9,400,000 in cash and a stock cash mix of approximately 80% stock to 20% cash. The total consideration represents a price to tangible book value of 1.76 times and 11.8 times last 12 months earnings. Price to 2018 net income with cost savings is approximately 8.4 times. The core deposit premium is just under 10%.

Pro forma ownerships split, if Eastman were completed and not Patriot would be approximately 9% Eastman and 91% Equity Bancshares. Further, the management team of Eastman will be retained the merger is subject to regulatory approval and Eastman shareholder approval and would be expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Equity would remain well capitalized on our ratios.

On Page 13, we see the transaction was structured within the Equity's key transaction metrics with minimal tangible book dilution of about 3% or $0.58 per EQBK share and about 9% EPS accretion in 2018 or about $0.20 per EQBK share. This results in a pro-formed earn-back using the crossover method of 2.8 years, in total rate of return is an attractive 27%. We believe our net interest margin would pro forma up about 5 basis points and the Eastman balance sheet slightly improves our asset liability reprising position as they are day one and year one asset sensitive. Brad?

Brad Elliott

As we stated earlier, the Eastman franchise built by Jim and Mark and their team resembles closely what we try to achieve in our community markets. To be a dominant banking provider to the local community and offer a broad set of services and products that allow us to stand out. We find that our suite of products and services combined with the retention of the local team members such as Darren, Mark, Erin and other, takes the reputation and momentum built by them and makes their presence even more formidable. Jim?

Jim Leach

We clearly agree with Brad, evidenced by our taking 80% of the consideration in stock, and we will do our part to deliver more value on a combined basis to all Equity Bancshares stockholders, taking what Mark and his team built in our communities, adding the additional resources that Brand and Equity bring, creates an opportunity for us to stand at even more in Ponca City and Newkirk.

Brad Elliott

We move now to the discussion of the Patriot Bank merger. Loan-rich markets, such as Tulsa, require funding sources and one of the truly outstanding synergies of these two transactions is how Eastman complements the need. And of course Patriot complements Eastman's desire to be in a loan growth organization.

Turning to Page 16, we see Patriot has one location in Tulsa near Jenks. They are very high asset quality also with no OREO and as we have stated, a high caliber, long-tenured management team; their total assets are about $320 million with loans of just under $290 million and deposits of about $270 million. They are a high performer with a fantastic efficiency ratio of around 40% and a net interest margin of just over 4%.

On Pages 17 and 18, we see Patriot provides an attractive entry into Tulsa with a rapidly expanding franchise and an excellent management team and a MSA with diverse industry.

Looking at Page 19, we will be merging 100% of cash at Patriot Bank in a deal valued at approximately $50.5 million. We will exchange 53 shares of EQBK stock and $615.12 in cash for each share of cash stock. This totals approximately 1,192,000 shares of EQBK and $12,878,000 in cash in a stock cash mix of approximately 73% stock to 27% cash. The total consideration represents a price to tangible book value also of 1.76 times and 12.6 times last 12 month earnings.

Price to 2018 net income of cost savings is approximately 10.4 times, the core deposit premium is 11%. Pro forma ownerships split, if cash were completed in a singular transaction, but also be approximately 9% cash and 91% EQBK. Also the management team of Patriot will be retained, the merger are subject to regulatory approval and cash to shareholder approval and would be expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year as well. Equity would remain well capitalized on all ratios.

On Page 20 of the slide deck, we see the transaction was structured within Equity’s goals for key transaction metrics with minimal book dilution of about 2% or $0.37 per share and about 7% EPS accretion in 2018 or about $0.15 per EQBK share. This also results in a pro-formed earn-back using the crossover method of 2.8 years and an attractive IRR of 18.5%. We believe our combined net interest margin would pro forma up about 2 basis points and the Patriot balance sheet does not materially change our asset liability re-pricing position. Brad?

Brad Elliott

Patriot has a similar customer approach to Equity Bank; and as Greg said, Mike, Jay, Phillip and other key management will continue to lead the Tulsa market. They've developed an excellent reputation in Tulsa and the surrounding metroplex. And with the additional resources Wendell and Equity provide, the future is bright. Today Patriot has about 19% residential mortgage as a percentage of loans, 33% in CRE, 16% in construction and development and rounded out by 29% C&I. There is work to be done on their deposit mix and that is one of the things Equity Bank brings to Mike and his team a more robust, retail and treasury platform.

Mike Bezanson

Thank you, Brad. In addition to the value of the transaction to our shareholders, a larger platform for retail growth was important to our board in considering our alternatives. This transaction gives us both, a fair price for what our teams have created, ongoing value by receiving stock in EQBK and becoming a part of this growth and the necessary platform to continue delivering our customers in Tulsa solutions for their growth.

Brad Elliott

At this time, I'd like to walk through the combined impact of the two transactions and the summary of how they will come together. We were fortunate enough to have these two opportunities come together at the same time, creating an outstanding synergy. We anticipate handling the closing and integration of both transactions in the fourth quarter this year and our teams are ready for the challenge. This is actually the second time of our history -- in our history we have queued two transactions at once. And with the combined teams from Equity, Eastman and Patriot, we will close and convert on the same day as it is our custom.

Post-closing and looking at Page 23, you can see the proximity to Wichita of the two Oklahoma franchises. We believe these two franchises are a very nice fit, both geographically and financially.

Turning to Page 24 on the slide deck, the combined earnings per share accretion is 14%, adding $0.32 per share to EQBK in 2018. The overall book value dilution is less than 5% and the combined earn-back is the 2.8 years. No revenue enhancements were included in either transaction and cost saves were conservatively estimated about 26% on average for the two deals. Pro forma consolidated capital ratios are 8.7% tangible common to tangible assets at the close, approximately 8.4% Tier 1 leverage and total risk base is just under 12%. At the bank level, we expect these ratios to be slightly better.

Total assets performed to over $3 billion, total loans go to $2 billion and total deposits go to about 2.3 billion. The estimated yield on loans will move to 5.46% and our overall cost deposits will drop from 62 basis points today to 58 basis points, and net interest margin is estimated to improve approximately six basis points.

The mixes of loans and deposits are shown on Page 25 and it is interesting to know how close the pre-and post-merger price pie charts lineup for Equity Banks. You can see neither mix of loans or deposits changed measurably. In addition, both of these banks bring very high quality assets to the combined entity with no OREO and non-performing assets on a combined basis of only 64 basis points to total loans.

We anticipate our pro forma combined, non-performing assets to total loans to be about 1.94% at the close. The percentage of ALLL to loans goes to 41 basis points, about where we were after the recent closings of the Community First and Prairie transactions. After estimating the inclusion of the purchase accounting discounts and with traditional ALLL reserves, we should be between 80 and 90 basis points of total general reserves. Liquidity for the combined bank will continue to be responsibly maintained and as previously stated our asset liability sensitivity improved slightly.

Finally, the pro forma combined return on tangible common equity for 2018 is estimated just over 13.5% and the 2018 estimated return on assets is 1.20%. Brad?

Brad Elliott

We try to maintain a culture at Equity Bank that begins and ends with customer service and Solutions. Mike, Jim and Mark have been exactly that in the cultures of their banks. It is not often we get the opportunity to combine two banks with similar releasing goals and with outstanding proven management teams. With all these ingredients along with disciplined lending and retail strategies, we believe we can continue to deliver superior customer service and grow an excellent company with our board and associates. This leaves an increase in value for all stakeholders both financially and socially.

Thank you for joining us today. And we’ll take questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Terry McEvoy from Stephens. Your line is now open.

Terry McEvoy

Maybe a first question, Brad, for you. As you look at Eastman and Patriot and think about their markets, products, what makes you the most excited in terms of accelerating the organic growth within these new operating markets?

Brad Elliott

So let me break that in half, so let me take Eastman first, which is Ponca City and Newkirk. I think they’ve got a great management team here. They’ve been able to build a presence in this marketplace because of the people they’ve been able to attract. We worked really hard to make sure that those people will stay with the Company and we’ll continue to do so. So, I think the catalyst of that is, I think they are really good community bank, a great community bank. I think they are in a market place that is really strong. There’s 20,000 to 25,000 people live here with really good industry.

And there is close proximity to both Oklahoma City and Wichita, which gives them a lot of viability. And so I think this community will continue to grow and drive, and I think will be a presence of that. And we’ll continue to fill their market share here. So those are things that excite us about Ponca City. We fit very well into these types of markets with our community banking strategy. And as we talk before Terry, we run these things completely separately from our metro market strategy, which moves me to Patriot Bank. Patriot is a metro market. it's very similar to Wichita and Kansas city. It's very vibrant.

There is a lot going on in Tulsa. They have very good diverse industry there. Mike and his team, he has a really solid team, he has five really solid lenders in that organization. And we think that we have structured this, so they have the incentive to continue to grow that. And he has been able to do that overtime, if you look at this compounded growth rate there. And so, we were very excited about the Tulsa market. There is some overlap in customers and relationships between Tulsa, Wichita and actually Ponca City. So we think the integration of these will go very well.

Terry McEvoy

Thanks and then as a follow-up. Just sticking with Patriot, one branch, $272 million of deposits, do you think you are going to need -- have to add branches to keep the deposit growth there? And then as I look at the deposit profile about 35% is larger time deposits. Are there any brokered CDs within the deposit profile and will they transition over the Equity balance sheet?

Greg Kossover

Yes, so we will look at that balance sheet, Terry, and we will try to rebalance that balance sheet, introducing some of the products that we have into that marketplace. Some of the money market accounts we have, we have a really good marketing strategy for those metro markets. So we will go after some niches there. We also will be able to rollout and more sophisticated treasury management platform than they have been able to offer with smaller companies have a harder time on the technology solutions. So, we think with the treasury management solutions that we bring to that market place it will balance out more like Wichita and Kansas City have for us.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Perito with KBW. Your line is now open.

Michael Perito

Maybe a couple of questions here. Starting one. These two deals combined, Brad, will bring you guys to about, it looks like, $3 billion or so in assets by year end. Just curious how you view kind of the overall infrastructure and talent of the Company? And how maybe -- any thoughts on how kind of the expense in any investments, as you guys continue to grow here, that we should be taking into consideration, as you guys continue to execute the growth strategy you guys are going on?

Brad Elliott

Sure, so as you build out your model, Michael, understand that the combined efficiency ratios will drop into the low 50s. We are going to probably need a point or two of that for back for reinvestment into continuing build out our platform of people. We have added Wendell and Scott Smits recently to the organization, as we continue to grow, we will continue to we need to add some of those people. On the IT side, we are in pretty solid shape. We have good infrastructure. We have developed a good platform there.

And so, I don’t think we have a lot of reinvestment to do there, but we're continuing to add people as we continue to grow the Company, as we did with Wendell and Scott most recently. And so we have some other positions that we will continue and need to expand, but not significant impacts on our company at this point with the size that we're getting to. We absorb those things, the cost of those very well. If have anything to add Greg?

Greg Kossover

No, I agree.

Michael Perito

And then, as it relates specifically to the opportunity in Tulsa, I mean, the recent growth metrics at Patriot Bank looks to be pretty good. I think it was mentioned in the prepared remarks, obviously, that the higher kind of internal lending on this will be helpful. I imagine that, that could be -- end up actually being fairly material. I guess, any color, maybe for Greg on kind of what the change in terms of the lending limits were for Patriot, as a standalone versus what there’ll be now as part of Equity -- and maybe kind of imagine yours from the whole bank perspective are moving up, too, as you guys continue to grow?

Greg Kossover

Well, I’ll let Brad add some color to this. But even though we have a higher lending limit Mike, we have an internal sealing on that lending limit of about $15 million. So, we’ll pass that down to Tulsa. We think that’s just good responsible banking. And Tulsa’s lending limit was, Mike?

Mike Bezanson

Legal limit was around 10, but our internal was more in the $5 million range.

Greg Kossover

So, we’ll bring about $10 million of internal capacity to Mike and his lending teams. You have anything to add?

Mike Bezanson

Yes, we'd asked to model moderate growth and not the growth that they have been on. But, I think Mike and his team fill up in and rest of the -- and Jay and the rest of crew down, there have opportunities there that will be very interested in helping get on board. And so, we see significant growth. We also see significant opportunities in Ponca City. They have a great lending team here, and so we also see that there is opportunities in Ponca City for loan growth as well.

Greg Kossover

We modeled Michael 5%.

Michael Perito

Perfect. Thanks, guys. And then one last one for me. So, you got a couple of more deals here, but even pro forma I think you guys still have pretty healthy capital on your internal capital generation is only improving. As every quarter goes by, what -- I guess, how does -- how should we be thinking about the capacity of the Company here, as we move into the back half of the year. I mean, can you maybe give us an update on the M&A pipeline? Where your comfort level is -- kind of trying to continue the kind of pursue other transactions for these two pending? And maybe how you kind of see the overall M&A opportunity for you guys still evolving even after these two deals is kind of come to the finish line here?

Brad Elliott

Yes, as we’ve talked in the past, there are a lot of opportunities in our areas. It’s finding like-minded companies like we did with these two. It’s really finding a culture of the management teams that want to work together post-closing because after we close the transaction, it doesn’t matter what the financial are in the front end. We have to work together to be a company that wants to continue to grow and be vibrant in the communities we serve.

So with that, we still have a very active pipeline, as active as we’ve never had, as we’ve said earlier in other calls. So, we’re still building out that pipeline and working on those opportunities and it really comes together banks as you know in the industry are sold and not purchased. And so which means that the banks on the other side and their management teams and their board are working through their processes of what they want to do with their future of combining with somebody or staying independent.

So, we can’t force those issues, but we have a lot of other opportunities that we have had conversations with that we are very interested in, and we believe are very interested and that’s still in. So, we think that pipeline will continue to move down the process.

Michael Perito

And just specifically as it relates to kind of the capacity to do something else with these two pending, I mean, are you guys comfortable with that prospect, if the opportunity arises?

Brad Elliott

So, these two franchises are very close in proximity to us, which helps our operating teams immensely. They’re both are also very straightforward. They’re not very complex. I mean they don’t have anything really unusual. They have no problem assets. And so integrating these, we believe will be very straightforward, and so we will still continue to work on other opportunities. Obviously, they would not close the end of 2017, but could be in 2018 and beginning of 2018 to continue to progress the way we're working on them.

Operator

And our next question comes from Andrew Reich with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is now open.

Andrew Reich

Hey guys congratulations on these deal announcements. So it's really just one question from me that hasn’t -- that I just want to cover. Just on the timing on the expense saves I know you guys like to do a conversion and close on the same day. So should all that cost saves be in the run rate starting January 1 of 2018?

Brad Elliott

Yes, Andrew, we -- it takes us about 45 days with all the things that go on and around the merger. And so we will -- when we budget 2018, we will budget cost saves as fully loaded.

Andrew Reich

Wonderful, that's like you have referred all my other questions, thanks so much.

Brad Elliott

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of Kirk Doug. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Brad and Greg, more of a statement than a question. Just wanted to congratulate you on your continued maintenance of your disciplines and your metrics on your acquisitions, and as a shareholder, I'm just excited as I can be about these two acquisitions that you're doing here. And just want to congratulate you on your progress and staying true to your disciplines. Thank you.

Brad Elliott

We appreciate your support Kirk.

Greg Kossover

Taking good care of the folks in Arkansas.

Unidentified Analyst

Doing my best, thank you.

Operator

And at this time, I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. John Hanley for closing remarks.

John Hanley

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Once again, presentation slide and an archive of this webcast will remain on site at investors.equitybank.com. Everybody have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

