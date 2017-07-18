Textron: Can This Stock Propel Itself To New Highs?

Textron is in a clear bull market on all time-frames, and has no real meaningful resistance until $63.00 if it can break out above $51.00.

In a year that's been more turbulent than most with Kim Jong Un flexing his combative muscles, it's no surprise aerospace/defense had been a leading industry. The most obvious winners this year have been CAE Inc (CAE) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), but there looks to be another stock in the industry waking up. Textron (TXT) has seen impressive earnings growth the past year, and the stock has been consolidating in a tight base since the beginning of 2017. Last week the stock finally broke out of its weekly bull flag and looks ready to put up a better performance for the second half.

(Source: TC2000.com)

When looking for stocks to add to my portfolios, I'm looking for stocks where strong fundamentals align with strong technicals. There's no question Textron is sound fundamentally, but the stock has been consolidating in a tight bull flag for months which is why I've been in no rush to jump in. This all changed promptly earlier this month and it's the reason I've initiated a new long position at $48.52 in my portfolio.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with the fundamentals, Textron has had relatively stable annual revenue since 2014, but has managed to increase annual diluted EPS from $2.13 to $3.53 over the same period. This translates to double digit annual earnings growth, which is exactly what I'm looking for in new long positions. This confirms to William O'Neill's standards for the A in his CANSLIM formula for finding leading stocks. On top of that, Textron is in a leading industry that's showing no signs of slowing up.

(Source: YCharts.com)

(Source: YCharts.com)

So what about the technicals?

Taking a look at Textron from a technical standpoint, we see a stock that's trading just shy of its 52-week highs, and while not at all-time highs, is in a very clear bull market. The stock's resistance at the $45.22 level from the previous monthly high close acted as support on this recent pullback, a sign that last year's breakout was likely a real one. When a stock breaks out to new highs, the easiest test I use to determine if this is a real breakout is seeing if previous resistance acts as new support. If a stock shows commitment and past resistance does act as new support, this gives us a clue that the stock is adjusting to its new trading range how it should be.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the weekly chart we can see that Textron has been consolidating last year's 50% move off the lows in a nice tight bull flag. Bull flags are frustrating patterns for traders on shorter term time frames, but for those looking at the big picture, they are excellent risk-reward entry points once a breakout occurs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally moving down to a daily chart, we can see that Textron tested its 200-day moving average recently which has reset any overbought readings. The way the stock acted at its 200-day moving average is very positive as any strong stock that plans to go higher should find support at its rising 200 DMA. In addition to a V-shaped bounce off its 200 DMA, Textron followed this up with a breakout to new 3-month highs through the congestion zone of resistance near the $48.40 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the above breakouts, Textron finally looks ready to move higher and make a run at its past 52-week highs near $51.00. If the stock is able to get through those highs on a weekly close, until the $63.00 area.

So how am I sizing this position?

Given the fact that my stop on Textron is below $44.00, I have a risk on this trade of roughly 10% from my entry at $48.52. My average trade risks 0.75% - 1.0% of my portfolio, so typically I would use a 7.5% - 10% position size for this trade. Given the fact that Textron is heading into earnings, I am using a slightly smaller sizing of 5.0% of my total portfolio to account for any potential slippage if we see an earnings miss or the stock gaps down. Based on the technicals going into the earnings release, I have a bullish bias as this is very strong action.

What if I am wrong?

If I am wrong on this trade, my stop sits below $44.00 on a daily closing basis and I will exit the trade if this level is violated. The reason I chose this level is because this represents a clear close below the 200-day moving average, and also below the recent swing lows.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Textron is in a leading industry, has exceptional earnings growth, and looks to be gearing up for new highs at this juncture. I have added the stock to my momentum portfolio at $48.52 with a 5.0% position size, and believe it's an excellent long candidate given the tight bull flag it has just emerged from. With roughly $4.50 in risk, and a potential for $14.50 in upside until the next meaningful resistance level, this trade is a no-brainer. This does not mean the trade has to work out as anything is possible, but I will happily take a stab at taking a ride on this trend here unless it bends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

