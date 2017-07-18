Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Updates On Topline Results of Oral Human Abuse Potential (NKTR-181) - Slideshow

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Updates On Topline Results of Oral Human Abuse Potential (NKTR-181) - SlideshowJul.18.17 | About: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) The following slide deck was published by Nektar Therapeutics in conjunction with this event. 115 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here