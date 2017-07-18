Why Keeping Up With FDA Approvals Could Help Your Stock Portfolio - Slingshot Insights' Joe McCann's Idea Of The Month
Radius Health, (RDUS)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
Slingshot Insights' Joe McCann continues with his idea of the month: the role of FDA approvals in stock investing.
Mr. McCann believes that despite the sector's difficulties, there is an opportunity to profit from the large short-term price moves.
Slingshot Insights capitalizes on expert resources that historically have only been available to the best-capitalized investors.
