Big 5 Sporting Goods: A Cigar Butt With A Fat Yield Puff

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) have taken an absolute beating this year.

BGFV data by YCharts

This has pushed its yield above 5% and plunged its valuations into a range where less has to go right for some upside to kick in (assuming the business isn't in terminal decline). I'd like to examine the company a little closer and determine whether it's worth the risk or not.

The business

I'll start with capital allocation metrics, beginning with return on invested capital. I created the below chart in Excel using data from the firm's financial statements (along with all other charts in the remainder of the article).

Big 5 isn't a stellar operation, with headline ROIC at only 7.49%, and I think its negative beta turns its weighted average cost of capital into a meaningless number. To be safe, I'd assume a hurdle rate of 10% to 15% for a retailer personally, and Big 5 definitely doesn't earn this. This doesn't mean it can't work as a trade if it's beaten down enough, but it does mean that I wouldn't consider it as an investment at any price, unless it could at least earn double-digit ROIC.

We can see from the above model that the firm carries little debt in its capital structure as of fiscal 2016, but management did note in the risk section of its most recent 10-K that isn't normal, and that the company's "historical debt levels have been substantially higher". The company could face some "tough sledding" going forward if it decided to continue to revert back to the historical norm if rates continue to inch upwards, therefore. More leverage also means more vulnerability to economic downturns and increasing competition, which was mentioned in the same section.

The company also relies on a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, so next I'd like to estimate their present value and theoretically capitalize them.

Now with this estimate, we can inject them back into the capital structure.



Accounting for the operating leases shifts Big 5's capital structure by a notable amount, to the point where its debt-to-equity ratio is much more debt-heavy. This also has implications for its ROIC as well.

Adjusted ROIC is even less impressive...

To calculate the numerator for the firm's adjusted ROIC, we first need to estimate its adjusted operating profit, or EBIT.

Now with this step out of the way, we can account for taxes to arrive at Big 5's adjusted net operating profit, or NOPAT.

Dividing its adjusted NOPAT by the updated capital structure calculated earlier in the article brings us to an adjusted return on invested capital that is razor thin. It's likely that the company doesn't even earn its true cost of capital, which means that there's also the possibility that it's actually destroying overall investor capital as it grows.

What about the equity investor?

Since we're primarily discussing the investment prospects of the company's common stock, next I'd like to analyze Big 5's return on equity. To accomplish this, I broke it down into five pieces with the below DuPont analysis.



ROE looks decent, but far from exceptional. It's hard to calculate the firm's true cost of equity, but it's ROE looks acceptable, especially when compared to its inferior ROIC numbers. Big 5 has primarily been driving its ROE higher over the last three years by increasing its razor thin margins and improving its efficiency (judging by its improving asset turnover).

On the margins front, selling and administrative expense tends to be 29% to 29.5% of sales, sopping up much of the company's initial gross margins of 32% to 33%. I suspect this has much to do with the firm's geographical footprint, which is almost exclusively on the West Coast, with over half of its stores in California and another 10.9% in Washington.

I suspect these states with higher-than-average labor costs (and in California, high rents and real estate prices) put Big 5 at a disadvantage compared to a company that is heavily placed in say, the Midwest. Expanding into lower cost regions (holding other expansion-related risks constant) could help alleviate some of these costs possibly, but that's more speculation than something an investor should hold out for.

Big 5 is also faced with a high effective tax rate due to its largely domestic footprint, another disadvantage to most multinationals, such as *surprise, surprise* Amazon (AMZN). One last big risk, Big 5 utilizes only one distribution center in Riverside, CA. There hasn't been a strike there in over thirty years, but it's something to keep in the back of your mind, as it could bring the company close to its knees in a worst-case, disaster type of scenario.

So why even bother with Big 5?

I'm not a fan of the firm's long-term prospects, but shares have been beaten down to the point where I'm starting to wonder if this much pessimism is warranted, especially now that BGFV shares now yield over 5%.

The company will continue to face continued competitive pressures not only from Amazon, but larger sports retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). Risks may even come from some of its suppliers going forward, such as Nike (NKE), a company that's now rapidly growing its direct to consumer business and striking up a deal to sell its products directly on Amazon. This could rapidly erode a large part of the firm's business, especially its "soft goods" segment that consists of things like athletic apparel and footwear. This accounts for about 48% of Big 5's sales. It's also been growing its share of overall sales over the last five years, which is perplexing to me since it seems to be the most disruptable.

"Hard goods" might hold up a little better, considering it includes "Amazon-proof" items such as shotguns, hunting rifles, and ammunition, but this doesn't inspire a ton of confidence for me personally. I don't think that the company's sales will get cut in half overnight, however, which is why I'd consider the company a "cigar butt" type value play at sub-10x estimated earnings, with a fat puff of yield for waiting. It's also a highly risky play, though, and things that are "cheap" can always get "cheaper". If I was to invest in shares, I wouldn't commit very much capital, it's more of a speculative high-risk, high-reward type play to me, where I'd milk the dividend payments to reinvest them in a more fundamentally sound company.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page by the author's name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.