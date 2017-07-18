Halcon Resources Got Out Of The Woods

But that does not mean the stock is a good investment at current pricing. Halcon Resources (HK) came out of bankruptcy in pretty poor condition. They did an earlier series of deals to partly improve the situation. Now, finally they have allayed any fears of a second bankruptcy. But a good investment is more than a cash balance and ownership of some leases in the latest hot area. A good investment involves a reasonable chance for some stock appreciation in the foreseeable future. Right now, that does not appear to be the case. Much will depend upon the use of the substantial cash hoard.

Source: Halcon Resources Press Release July 11, 2017

The company announced the sale of all of its actively operated Bakken properties. Management intends to keep the passive non-operated holdings for the time being. It may at some point in the future liquidate those holdings. The proforma of the debt, the total capitalization, and the liquidity are shown above.

Management intends to retain about $611 million in cash and $425 million of debt. At the close of the market on July 17, the company had a market capitalization of about $1 billion. So the enterprise value is about $1.4 billion. That is a lot of value for a company with the small fraction of the remaining production (7,500 BOED) and really negligible cash flow going forward for the size of the company. Management is currently predicting an exit production rate of at least 13 MBOED range on a two rig program. The cash balance may provide some downside protection.

That means that current shareholders are placing a sizable bet that Floyd Wilson (Chairman, CEO, and President) will be able to quickly turn these assets into money makers. Money makers that will make the remaining debt look conservative. Floyd Wilson did well with his first company, PetroHawk. But Halcon Resources has been much more of a struggle that included a bankruptcy. Right now there really is no compelling story for stock price appreciation. This stock should at best tread water for a year or two.

Frankly, given the track record of management lately, it probably would have been better to pay down the debt much more. Later, management could either go to the market for an equity offering or apply for debt if it was needed. The market has not been kind to oil companies with debt. So even though the Halcon debt is now far lower than it was before, the leverage is risky. There still is a lot of debt for the current production levels. So if the cash is not wisely used, this company could end up in trouble again. That is especially the case when oil prices are low as they are now and likely to go lower.

Source: Halcon Resources June, 2017, Investor Update

The company emphasis will now shift to the Delaware Basin. A two rig program is planned and initial results are promising. How fast those results can grow into that approximately $1.4 billion enterprise value is another matter. Most likely it will take a few years for production, cash flow, and profits to justify the current enterprise value.

Source: Halcon Resources June, 2017, Investor Update

The company does intend to exercise an option to acquire more acreage. So the company has plenty of drilling locations for the foreseeable future. The company needs about $200 million in cash flow to service the debt conservatively and support the enterprise value. Current production needs to grow tremendously to produce that kind of cash flow. A two rig program will take a few years to grow production to produce that level of cash flow.

The first slide shows some decent rates of return. Both counties have operating experimenting with improving well completion techniques. Any operational improvements could provide a buffer to lower commodity prices or increase the rates of return. But nothing in the pictures makes the stock a buy at current pricing.

Halcon Resources did well to improve its finances after bankruptcy. Management gets a lot of credit for doing that. But the remaining debt means that management intends to use leverage. However, current industry conditions have not been kind to leveraged companies. So the pressure will be on management to make the whole proforma company work for shareholders. Right now this company is better to watch from the sidelines.

For all the caveats that go with the reorganized Sandridge Energy (SD), at least the balance sheet is nearly debt free. A potential investor does not have to worry about financial leverage on top of operational challenges. Plus the company has some reasonable prospects for its valuation.

Another debt free balance sheet belongs to Ring Energy (REI). That company has some new drilling methods producing decent results. Plus the acreage cost is included in the rates of return so investors know the real return. Most companies only reveal the IRR and payback based upon the well drilling, completion, and hookup for production costs. Production is up 77% in the last year. Plus management will be drilling a total of at least 30 much cheaper wells. The enterprise value is about half the value of Halcon Resources. The production features some very attractive netbacks.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.