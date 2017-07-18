Harley-Davidson Is Getting Hammered

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has once again caught my eye today after its stock is tanking heavily following Q2 sales and poor second half guidance. According to the Q2 numbers, revenues are down as a whole. Even with a strong buyback, earnings are down on a per share basis. This is definitely a concern and this was a concern in summer of 2015 when I covered the name. If not for the buyback, earnings per share would be down further. That is just not good enough.

So let's 'ride' into the material. The company's Q2 earnings per share came in at $1.48 versus last year's $1.55, falling by a noticeable 4.5%. Now, it is also worth noting that these earnings, perhaps with some bump from the buyback in addition to expenditure discipline, beat analysts' expectations by a strong $0.10. In other words, analysts were expecting much worse. However, even with this bottom line surprise it's hard to sugar coat performance that continues to fall year-after-year. Declining performance was my main concern in summer 2015 when I initiated coverage. So, what is driving the decline in earnings

Well earnings have been pressured because of lower sales. To the company's credit, it saw this coming. It predicted a sales decline here this year, but still, the pain is real if you are investing in the name, as this decline is a trend that continues quarter-after-quarter. Net income was $258 million on revenue of $1.77 billion compared to net income of $280 million on consolidated revenue of $1.86 billion last year. Now again these results missed expectations by $10 million, but this 5.4% decline in sales was expected by both the company and analysts alike. Whether the decline is expected or not, this is a rather pressing negative from an investing standpoint to see declining sales.

What about motorcycle and accessories sales? Both are experiencing weakness and the trends here clue us into what is happening. Trends in the US are pretty weak right now, despite the economy being the strongest it has been in 8 years. That is a real problem. While currency issues are plaguing companies that do international sales, there is simply lower demand for motorcycles. Revenue from motorcycles decreased 4.5% to $1.27 billion compared to revenue of $1.33 billion last year. Shipments are down. The company shipped 81,807 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter compared to shipments of 88,160 motorcycles in Q2 2016. Dealers worldwide sold 81,388 new Harley-Davidson motorcycles compared to 87,266 motorcycles in 2015, a decline of 6.7%. These trends are clearly negative.

Revenues from motorcycle parts and accessories were also down to $237.5 million during the quarter, down from $258.2 million. With lower sales of motorcycles, this trend makes sense. People aren't buying spare parts, helmets, gloves and bike add-ons if they aren't buying motorcycles. This is why sales of general merchandise declined to $63 million from $76 million. If there was one bright spot, it was that the company controlled its expenses quite efficiently. As such gross margin was up slightly year-over-year. We saw an uptick from 36.4% last year to 36.5% this year. Financial services were down slightly, so despite the decline in volumes, consumers and business are taking advantage of these services. Revenues were down 1.5% here to $188 million. That said, operating income in this segment dropped 8.5% to $81.9 million. No doubt, the pain is real. President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich, stated:

"We are pleased with our ability to deliver strong margins in the quarter despite challenging market conditions, particularly in the U.S. U.S. industry challenges in the second quarter and the importance of the supply and demand balance for our premium brand, we are lowering our full-year shipment and margin guidance."

Well that comment right there is why the stock is tanking. The company has reduced its outlook for shipments and margins. Ouch. Full-year guidance for motorcycle shipments is now 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2017, which is down 6% to 8% from 2016. Margins are now expected to drop a point. With lower shipments, sales can also expected to be lower. With the lack of fundamental strength, I have had a hold call. Now the stock has sold off. I'm not going to say sell now, because the damage is done. I maintain a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.