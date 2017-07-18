Herbalife: A Viable Short

If you go to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) (US domestic), many of Herbalife's (HLF) products are available. Two big factors that drive sales for supplemental food products are pricing and brand value. For one thing, Herbalife's brand has been under scrutiny for sometime, which has had some impact on the company's sales, particular since regulatory authorities around the world have looked into the company's MLM strategy. However, one core issue that strikes me is the company's pricing strategy.

If you look at Herbalife's protein shakes, the main ingredient is soy protein isolate, which is a very common ingredient. If you do some quick web scraping, you will find that comparable products are priced substantially lower. For example, Herbalife's vanilla protein shake prices at ~$1.50-1.75/oz. This compares to $1.38/oz for Gold Standard whey protein, a #1 seller, and $0.68/oz for Orgain Organic plant protein, another top seller. Many other off-brand names also average around $1.00/oz. In other words, Herbalife is marking up their products, and with supplements, prices certainly matter. It seems like this behavior is impacting their long term strategy.

Interestingly enough, management has increased prices across multiple geographies as disclosed in its latest 10-Q, which includes Mexico, Central and South America, EMEA (European countries), Asia Pacific, and China. Price increases are common to keep up with inflation, but the problem for Herbalife is that net sales for all geographies have been in low single digit decline, except for EMEA. North America was the only region spared from a price increase, but its net sales have suffered the worst at mid single digit declines.

It appears that TTM revenue has stabilized somewhat, and management's 2017 sales guidance of LSD growth actually suggests a reversal of its multi-year decline. However, it's unclear if the company can actually achieve this goal. One good indicator for Herbalife is the pace at which it turns inventory:

HLF Inventory Turnover (TTM) data by YCharts

This downward trend is likely due to weaker consumer demand. It also appears that both North America and Central/South America will remain as net negatives to worldwide sales. In Q1, North America and Central/South America reported 5.3% and 13.8% declines in volumes. This was mostly offset by gains in China. The issue however is that these two geographies are the company's most mature markets, which paints an ugly picture for the company's future. Sales in China and Europe are relatively healthy, but those trends are likely only temporary.

Cost Structure

Herbalife has built manufacturing facilities over the last few years with the hopes of generating better economies of scale. Management has referenced some benefits at the gross margin level, but how much success can be attributed to this strategy?

HLF Asset Utilization (TTM) data by YCharts

What is even more curious is that the sell-side is modeling for material SG&A cost reductions, even in the light of that fact that regulators have required higher sales commissions and other structural costs for its "operational reorganization".

Management also refinanced its long term credit facility last quarter (albeit at a higher rate) and still holds its convertible debt, bringing total debt to approximately $2.3 billion. Along with this, quarterly net interest expenses came out to approximately $30 million, a modest year over year increase from $25 million. The primary driver of its higher costs is due to US prime lending rates. If we run-rate this figure, net interest expenses should approximate $120 million, up from $100 million last year.

It seems that the only analysts covering the stock are more bullish than Herbalife management. For us, there's a possibility that 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates may need to be revised lower.

Valuation

Herbalife's valuation multiples have hit all time highs, and effectively price in a reasonable amount of earnings growth going forward:

HLF EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

We are skeptical that all of these adverse events are legitimately "one-off" issues. With such a compressed yield, we think it is worth shorting the equity.

Bottom Line

Herbalife will not "blow up" overnight given it is a structured enterprise with a very motivated sales-force. Further, management has fully complied with regulators over the last few years, which effectively ends the idea that operations will be shut down by force.

Nonetheless, a broken business model is not necessarily required for a lucrative short opportunity. If management fails to execute well over the next twelve months, even a modest guidance shortfall should reverse bullish sentiment. Short interest is at a 12 month low and borrowing costs are <2% at the time of writing. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may short shares directly above $73/pps