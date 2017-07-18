Tesla's Technological Challenge

Source

Tesla (TSLA) made the news Monday with prominent additions to its board of directors (for more on this, see Mark Hibben's take), and another alleged issue with its autopilot. But over the weekend, John Dizard reminded his Financial Times readers of the company's long-term technological challenge: batteries. In his column -- Batteries Are Not Atom Bombs Or Penicillin (paywalled here) - Dizard pointed out that the science of batteries suggests improvements will be slow in coming. We'll sketch out the long-term challenges here, then we'll look at a way Tesla longs can limit their risk over the next several months.

Battery Background

John Dizard's column presupposes a familiarity with the history and science of batteries and electric cars that not all readers may have, so let's take a moment to set the stage. For starters, it's worth remembering that electric cars aren't a new idea. The comedian and car collector Jay Leno has in his collection a Baker Electric car built in 1909, and talks about how similar it is to a modern electric car in this YouTube video.

Leno also notes an advantage the Baker Electric had over gasoline-powered cars then: the gas cars such as the Ford Model T had a starter that needed to be hand cranked, which was physically difficult for some women to do. So Henry Ford's wife Clara drove an electric. The top speed of the Baker Electric was only 22 miles per hour, but Leno reminds us that paved roads were rare, so this wasn't much of a liability then, as it was competitive with a horse carriage. And it had a range of about 100 miles.

Ultimately, gasoline-powered cars won out over electrics because of energy density. This point was well made by Ralph Bennett of the American Enterprise Institute in 2008 (Why Gasoline Is Still King):

We may expatiate on the latest developments in electric cars [...] but we go with gasoline. A gallon of gas weighs 6.3 pounds and produces roughly 35 kilowatt hours of energy. That's enough to burn a 100-watt bulb continuously for more than two weeks. A lead-acid battery could do the same thing without needing a recharge - if it were the size of a desk and weighed a ton. Energy density is the point. We just haven't come up with a fuel or device that will safely and economically offer the same calorific value in such a small space as an automobile's gasoline tank [...] We always come back to density.

Today's Battery Challenges

Flash forward to today and John Dizard shows that the same challenges remain:

But batteries are not atomic bombs, integrated circuits or penicillin. With a great deal of effort on the part of engineers, you get progress, not breakthroughs. The progress will not come at a sufficient pace to change the reality that fossil fuels store more energy in a given space, and at a low cost -- at least not in the next decade. [...] Of course there will be new battery materials and improvements in old ones. However, based on the industry's track record, it takes between 10 and 20 years to commercialize a material.

One thing that slows down battery development is the difficulty of modeling them. Dizard quotes George Blomgren, a PhD physical chemist who has worked on batteries for 30 years:

In electronics you have a fixed lattice with electrons and holes, so it's relatively easy. With batteries there are so many parts, and so much electrochemistry going on in three dimensions, that putting it together in one model has eluded the field up to now.

Blomgren also weighs in on the inherent limitations of lithium ion batteries:

Lithium ion batteries are so dangerous because they are so energetic. The way you make them safer is by reducing their propensity to react, which means less performance and a long development testing time.

John Dizard notes the implication of European automakers choosing to get their batteries from Japanese or Korean manufacturers:

That is an interesting implicit statement by a sophisticated group of industrialists. They are not betting their own development money on this generation of the technology.

Of course, Tesla has been betting on this generation of technology, which Dizard concludes by warning may be analogous to developing the most efficient steam locomotive before trains moved on from steam.

Limiting Your Risk On Tesla

We included Tesla in this bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio in an article in May (Battle Of The Billionaires):

Since then, Tesla's still up about 4%, even after the recent decline:

If you're long Tesla now, and still bullish on it, but want to limit your risk on it over the next six months, we'll post an updated hedge for it below.

As of Monday, Tesla was expensive to hedge with put options, but could be cost-effectively hedged with a collar. When hedging with a collar, you have to consider where you'll be willing to cap your possible upside in the event the underlying security does well: our suggestion is to consider using your potential return estimate over the time frame of the hedge as your cap.

That's what we did in the portfolio above in May - back then, our system's potential return estimate for Tesla over the next six months was 28.5%. As of Monday, it had dropped to about 16%, but by using a 15% cap, we were able to eliminate the positive hedging cost while protecting against a greater-than-16% decline.

So this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 500 shares of Tesla against a greater-than-16% decline by mid-January, while not capping your possible upside at less than 15% by then:

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $8,925, or 5.59% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $9,450 (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected $525, or 0.33% of position value when opening the hedge, assuming he placed both trades at the worst ends of the spreads.

Conclusion

Our investment thesis regarding Tesla remains that it is a difficult stock to analyze fundamentally, but we are open to including it in bulletproof portfolios when our estimate of its potential return over the next six months is high enough relative to its hedging cost. In the hedged portfolio above from May, Tesla's potential return, net of hedging cost, was about 25%, so investors then had a best case upside of about 25% over six months, with a worst case drawdown of 16%. That wasn't as good a ratio of potential reward to risk as the other names in the portfolio, which were hedged against declines half as large, and, as of Monday, the risk versus reward for Tesla was even less attractive, with a potential upside roughly equal to the potential downside over the next six months, when hedged as above. So it's not a stock that we'd include in one of our portfolios right now.