Husqvarna's (HUSQF) CEO Kai Warn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kai Warn

Good morning. Welcome to the Quarter Two Interim Report Announcement at Husqvarna. Altogether, we are quite pleased with the Quarter Two results, and I'll explain a bit why I see that very positively. You may choose to look at the sales. You may choose to look at the absolute level of the EBIT. You may choose to look at the margin, EBIT margin development, or you may choose to look at the cash flow; altogether, very strong performance from the group.

If you look at it a bit more granularly, you will see that the three divisions in profitable growth mode, namely Husqvarna, Gardena, Construction, are doing very well; and we will look into that a bit. A bit disappointing on the Consumer Brands side, and I'll talk, naturally, a bit about what's behind that in this quarter, but we are continuing the execution of the profitable growth strategy.

We are continuing to invest in the strategic initiatives, along in parallel with further efficiency improvements. So, I think that's a super summary of the quarter. If we then look at the traditional pictures we will look at like the results development, the EBIT, you will see now that we have actually some 16 quarters consecutively of improvements, you will see that the rolling 12 months operating margin is now 9.6%, which is actually 1 percentage point higher than it was last summer at this point in time. So 9.6% rolling 12 months.

So, we are approaching the 10% margin that we have been struggling for quite some time. So a good step forward in that respect and the absolute level as you will see also constitutes a good step forward. So, we are quite pleased with the results development for the group. We are also talking about the profitable growth strategy and you will have seen that last year the three profitable growth divisions where at 3.3% net sales increases for the full year.

Now the 12-month rolling is actually a notch higher, it is average 5.2% with Husqvarna being at 5.2%, Gardena 5.8%, Construction 3.9%. This is all organic. So the acquisitions at Constructions are excluded from this number. So I think you will see them how we have moved from the 3% level, which could be maybe a proxy for the market development over time up to another level. So, we take that as a positive support for the fact that a profitable growth strategy actually works and pays off.

If you look at the financial highlights altogether, yes, we have 8%, available [ph] not payments, 8% currency adjusted increase you will see that we actually had 2 billion in EBIT result, which is the best quarter ever in EBIT terms 15.3%. I am quite pleased with our 16% increase, yes there is some currency support in it, but it is a good under laying result, there is leverage on the 8% or sales increase.

You heard me talking about the 9.6% versus the full year, now I talked about the rolling 12 one year goal, which was 8.6% to full year last year was 8.9%. So you see the moment in that respect and you see the gross margin improvement may that be rolling 12 versus last year or may that be for the half year period most visibly. There is a positive mix supporting this and we have a good momentum, I think. It is also quite pleasing to see that the cash flow is following a suit, and Jan will say some more comments around how that is built up between the operating working capital improvement and the result improvement.

Husqvarna Division 5% currency adjusted improvement year-over-year and primarily driven by Europe. Robotics battery based products continue to constitute the growth engine and this part of the season. Let me also just make one comment around this season and the weather, yes it was indeed a bit cold, a bit slow at the beginning of the quarter, but when we summarized the quarter two, there was no real weather impact at all, irrespective of whether we are looking at North America or Europe. But it was true.

It was colder at the beginning and particularly in the north and there are of course specific markets that has been burdened by weather like Russia who had snow all the way into June actually. But if we aggregate it altogether, Europe has been, I would say average and that also means that the end of the quarter was more favorable; for example, for Gardena, continental Europe. So a bit drier, which supported the Gardena position.

We will talk more about that, but I just wanted to take that off the table since there has been a little bit unproportional large attention paid to that lately. Good. So we have the mix, we have a little bit of currency, but we also have burdens from continued cost additions related to this strategic initiatives. Altogether, quite satisfactory, we are at rolling 12%, 13.7% EBIT margin and for the half year 17.6% versus 16.8% last year.

Moving over to Gardena Division; very strong and actually at the backdrop of the dry weather, particularly in June. So in continental Europe; 11% up, driven by primarily the watering category. But also categories like robotics, like they are smart, the combination of robotics and irrigation, also driven by hand tools they have all performed quite well actually.

And as you will have heard before, we pursue the strategy with the geographic expansions, sales channel expansion, and there has been in the magnitude of 60 new SKUs this season. We see the leverage of the sales, not very surprisingly 26% increase of the operating income now being 24.3% EBIT margin versus 22.5% and for the half year 20.2% versus 19.2%. So, very pleasing to see the development. Also if you recall the last couple of years, strong development of Gardena, so we are really on a positive trajectory here.

Now a little bit, the disappointing part, not necessarily in terms of sales moving over to consumer now, it’s up 9%. So how do you interpret the 9%? Well, actually it says less about this quarter, more about last year’s quarter to which was under average, it was really difficult from a weather perspective in North America in 2016. So this is what I would describe a normalized sales situation from a burdened quarter by weather last year. So 9% in itself is nothing spectacular.

Actually we would almost have expected more, but it has been a very competitive retail space. A lot of campaigns and it is also a combination where we have had for us a bit of an unfortunate product mix, as well as a geography mix with Europe a bit declining and North America down over average growth. And if you look at the product mix, what I’m referring to there, it’s really a higher share of products relating to lower price points that has been solved. So with less margin content.

So this is a mixture of campaigns, but more than that it is a mix aspect of lower price point sales in high quantities and geography mix that you should interpret. So it s a little bit unfortunate in that sense for us and then of course we have burdened the quarter with 30 million. So, if you look at the 80 that should actually be 110, if we would spell that out, explicitly a bit more clearly versus 147, but still a disappointment there is no discussion about that. So the long and short of that is that the margin improvement trajectory will be slower than anticipated.

Meaning, with the quarter two being so important in the full year and the season this will be a sideways move this year, and it also means that the old aspiration of a 5% margin in 2018 is not realistic as you will see. If you are talking about the margin improvement per year of up to maximum 2%, I think than you are probably in more realistic ballpark numbers. So it is a disappointment in that perspective, but we are pressing ahead and the 30 million one-off burdens we took is relating to further efficiency measures we are talking related to the Nashville site. So we are making that a bit more lean and mean for the future.

Really going forward, I would say that the measures are solid, they are firm, may that be cost efficiency improvements or may that be adding new product in the pipeline for listings in the future. So, we are still very confident about that we will see the improvement, but we have to accept that it will be slower. The target remains, the 5% target remains, there is no hesitation around that. And I want to be perfectly clear about one more thing, the group target of 10%, and our ability to reach the 10% is not burdened. Of course it’s burdened, but it’s as realistic as it was before.

Just looking at, last year we had an improvement of rolling 12-month with 0.3 percentage point for the second half of the year, and if they would have the same type of improvement this year, theoretically, hypothetically, we would be at 9.9%. Now whether we - for the end of this year we will be at 9.9% or 10%, I don’t know, but we are going to be very close about the 10% region give and take something up or down. I don’t have the visibility to be quite honest about it, but the momentum is there to believe in that, and so there is no hesitation about the group target about 10% it stands. We will reach it this year, latest next year as we have communicated before, and it’s going to be close irrespective of this year.

Okay, moving over to Construction, Construction had a great quarter with 16% currency adjusted, increase of sales margin wise also an improvement of 1.2 percentage points 16.2 became 17.4. 30% increase of the operating income is a good leverage. Huge part of that was actually attributable to the acquisitions of HTC and Pullman Ermator, 2% organic, a little bit lower than what we actually expected, but North America has been a little bit in a wait and see mode.

Now everybody seem confident that they will need to materialize the projects quarter three going forward, so we don’t foresee that being more than very much of a temporary decline in the construction space in North America, which has also pulled their construction operations for quite some time as you will probably recall. But it is a broad geographical and product category sales increase and it has also been favorable for them for the margin development. Good.

I think I will leave it for Jan to continue with some comments on the financials.

Jan Ytterberg

Okay, thank you Kai. Well as Kai mentioned, a successful execution of profitable growth for our three divisions in profitable growth together with increased sale of consumer brands so 9% currency adjusted made the group go up to 8% on top line for the quarter to close to 13.1 billion, and 8% was also the improvement currency adjusted for the first six months brining the group up to 25.8 billion of top line or net sales.

Looking at the gross income in the quarter, an improvement of slightly over 500 million, compared to second quarter last year, part of that of course being the positive currency effect. Part of that also, even though to a minor extent being the acquisition of Pullman Ermator and HTC, but also then behind this is of course an operational improvement and that is mainly then related to the volume of course.

Increased sales in all divisions all regions if you take a look at it on consolidated level and more or less all categories where watering battery products, including robotics, increased over average, which then also brought a positive product mix in to the figures. And also we can see and start to see now the effects of a persistent work with product quality, the last years impacting the results positively in the second quarter and for the first six months as well.

If we talk about something negative on gross income, we were into that before, additional costs related then to profitable growth initiatives that is then accounted for in cost of goods sold and that is then mainly related to R&D. And for the first two quarters looking at the gross income, we have an improvement of close to $1.2 billion with the same explanation as I gave into the quarter of major effects being currency, being volume, and also to some extent the acquisition of Pullman Ermator and HTC in construction division.

Besides them product mix, which is also impacting positively for their full year and product quality we should also mention the divisional mix effect where we see who is kronor, Gardena, and Construction growing more substantially whereas then we have consumer brand for the full-year with a lower growth and they also have a lower than average profitability. So we get the positive mix from that as well.

And also cost-out activities or efficiency measures, as we call it, mainly then impacting direct material positively, despite then some headwind from raw materials. If we move over to the indirect costs, the SG&A costs, they increased in the second quarter with some $250 million, close to half of that is related to currency and the main part of the other half is then related to our profitable growth initiatives that is registered in selling, mainly then and also of course we get an impact even though not that big, but from HTC and Pullman and of course with high volume we have the logistics cost that are somewhat higher than last year.

And if we take a look on the first six months as regard to SG&A, around 600 million higher than last year with the same explanation as in the quarter bringing then the quarterly operating income to slightly over 2 billion, an improvement of 275 million where we have currency effects of some 120 million and then of course the operational improvements. And after purchase price allocation amortization the impact on operating income from the acquisitions are limited.

Operating margin improved to 15.3%, an improvement of 0.3% compared to last year, and for the first six months we have an improvement of close to, or over 500 million, bringing the operating income slightly over 3.4 billion. Financial net, minus 123 million. Last year, we had positive FX effects, this year we have no FX effects in the financial net. That's the reason behind the deviation. But you also see higher interest costs, and that was related to higher average net debt during the quarter and also some interest rate differences on financial instruments and for the first six months financial net is close to 50 million more negative than last year.

No currency effects in the comparison, it is all related to interest costs related to the higher average net debt and interest rate differences on financial instruments. That meant that we had a net income of 1.4 billion for the quarter, some 140 million better than last year net margin 10.7% earnings per share, SEK2.43. And net income for the full year then some 370 million better than last year bringing the net income close to 2.4 billion.

Moving over to balance sheet, and we have seen the strength in Swedish krona towards the end of the quarter, which meant that when we compare June last year with this June there are few effects of currency actually in the balance sheet. Non-current assets increased mainly as a consequence of acquisition made in construction division, but partly also impacted by the high or higher CapEx we have experienced in the last 12 months.

Adjusted for currency and acquisition, inventory a little higher than last year, we have increases in Husqvarna Division, Gardena and decreases in Construction and consumers. Trade receivables somewhat higher than last year in local currencies reflecting then of course to higher sales in the second quarter, and trade payables they were some 600 million higher in local currency and adjusting for acquired businesses reflecting then also the higher volume in the quarter for all divisions.

So all in all that meant that operating working capital, i.e. inventory plus receivable minus payables were more or less on the same level as last year, but adjusting for the acquired businesses it was somewhat lower when we ended June this year. The net debt increase some 0.1 billion compared to June last year to 7.8 billion, mainly of course then affected by the acquisition of net some 1.6 billion, which was more or less than offset by the improved cash flow during the second quarter, mainly this year.

All in all net debt increased with some 800 million from your end and that’s of course related to the seasonality. One of our targets, three financial targets for the coming years is to have an operating working capital that is only 25% of the net sales when we end each year. Whereas the first quarter brought us further away from that target. We can see now in the second quarter that the combination of strong sales and substantial reduction of operating working capital during the quarter made to target more achievable when we ended the second quarter here.

And talking about operating working capital, the seasonality pattern of building up working capital in the first quarter and releasing it during the second was valid of course also this year. Operating cash flow adjusted for acquired businesses was down $1.5 billion for the first six months, which was an improvement of some 800 million compared to last year. The improvement was related than to the second quarter where we’ve actually had an increase of some SEK1.2 billion cash flow compared to the second quarter last year, which brought the cash flow in the quarter up to 3.6 billion.

Both for the quarter and for the first six months this was both related to working capital, due to the higher sales for the first six months being converted into cash, but partly also to the effect that we had more of net inventory coming into the year, due to the extended season concept that we have in US whereby we increased the number of fixed term employees and decreased the number of temporary employees to have an earlier slower and longer ramp-up for the season. And by that of course we carried a higher inventory net coming into this year compared to 2016.

And of course, the other big thing with the cash flow is to improve earnings. We have improved earnings of some 500 million contributing to the cash flow. This was to some extent offset by the higher CapEx compared to last year, reflecting the profitable growth initiatives that we have. And of course, the mirror of cash flow is partly done net debt and to fulfill our ambition to have an investment grade rate to the company, we need to have strong earnings and strong cash flow from the operations in relation to the net debt we have; and it was rewarding to see that we were able to generate internally the source of funds we needed to make the two acquisitions in Construction Divisions of some 1.6 billion.

And with net debt more or less on the same level as last year and the improved earnings, of course the net debt to EBITDA went down to 1.5 times from the 1.8 times we had end of June last year. And the effect of course of improved earnings and cash generation contributed to the improved profitability, key ratios, both return on capital employed and return on equity continue to improve around 1.5% to 2% units irrespectively if we look to June last year or year-end last year.

And as regard the average number of employees we can see now that the volumes, the ambitions, and acquisitions are contributing to the fact that we are moving away from a deduction of average number of employees to increasing the average number of employees for the first half of the year.

By that Kai, I leave to you to summarize the quarter.

Kai Warn

I will keep the summary short and sweet. So all-in-all, a very good quarter as you heard us talk about in respect of sales, absolute EBIT, EBIT margin, and cash flow for the group; three divisions doing really well and a bit of a disappointment in terms of consumer. And the message is clear, we feel we have a proof of concept for this strategy, we are pressing ahead with the strategic initiatives, fuelling the growth and financing them through these internal efficiency programs that we are executing and actually I could also say that we are just about formulating also yet another third program for the years of 2018 and 2019 with the same purpose.

Okay. With that I’ll leave over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

And we will start with questions from the floor here in Stockholm, first.

Christer Magnergard

Yes, Christer Magnergard from DNB. I would like to talk about the disappointment, first. Sorry. All other three division where very well, but the consumer brands, you talked about the mix effects and that the consumers are basically trading down, given that you now see - because that seems like a temporary thing, it could come back, but when you say that the margin recovery will take longer time than as previously expected, it feels like you think that this is a structural thing that the new mix you see in Q1 and Q2 will continue to be there for the next years or so, is that correct or it is just, would you think the mix will revert?

Kai Warn

The mix could very well revert, but the big question mark is really if the amount of campaign price levels that we have seen this season is going to, so to say, disappear or being reduced for the next year to come. We saw quite some campaigning last year about this period of time due to the poor seasons. I think there was certain amount of desperation to get the quantities and volume out and sell-through. Now we saw that campaigning actually being if anything reinforced and in combination with then the reinforce purchase of lower price points.

Exactly where that’s going to end up is very hard to say, but I think we need to assume it could, we need to prepare to live on these levels. I think that’s the response to your question. But I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that we will see return to the higher price points, but it’s also a matter about new product developments and how well we actually manage to sell the values of those. So there is a task for us there also to review the level of innovation and the new product development.

Christer Magnergard

Talk about the 5% margin targets, we have talked about that target and the similar target for the US business a couple of years ago, it seems like a Holy Grail, almost. Given that you had a strategy to get to 5% by 2018 and now you see basically flattish for 2017 on 0%, what is the new strategy to take you to 5%? Because, I guess you have already implemented quite a big strategy to get there to 5% by 2018, which will not succeed.

Kai Warn

No it is true, we are pressing ahead with the efficiency measures, we are making the manufacturing and logistics footprint even more lean and mean and 30 million was the last example that we have run through two or three sites. Now we take a grip around the third side. So there is no question about that, but I think we also need to utilize some of the strengths and one of the strengths we have, which we haven’t fully explored is the robotics area, and we will move in heavier with robotics into the next coming seasons, and you have seen. We have prepared the market, but we haven’t made the step change and now we are eventually looking at that hopefully step change for the next season.

So that’s one thing in response to it, but it is much broader, the answer is much broader and so it is efficiency improvements, it is the new product developments and the pipeline for that. But it takes time, so I think we were clear from the beginning that 2018 was the first year of filling in new products and then 2019 is going to be an increased level and that is the message we have had since one to two years back and still holds, nothing has changed in that respect. Definitely not, so, that is where we are.

Christer Magnergard

And then you had a good teaser about a third program, is it possible to give anything on that already now, or when should we expect improvements?

Kai Warn

I think we were very transparent about the accelerated improvement program that we were running in end of 2013 to end of 2015 because that was simple, because it was all profitability improvement. Now, once we start and we were running a second program down 2016 and 2017, which we have called Fit for Growth, which was then, to a major extent supporting the growth initiatives and to some extent, margin improvement. And now we are moving into a next phase with a third program for 2018 and 2019, again principally supporting the additional costs for the strategic initiatives of growth, but we are not overly keen to talk about the numbers because it just reveals more than it actually gives any benefit to anybody.

I mean it’s not in our interest to be to transparent about it, but it’s going to be in the same magnitude that we have seen previously. So, we think we can maintain the level of improvement for the years of 2018 and 2019, compared to for example 2016 and 2017. But again, we press ahead with the strategy. We add costs and you also see that both in terms of people that’s not all blue color and related to the volume, it’s also quite a lot related to sales penetration, R&D increases etcetera. So there are substantial shifts of employees behind those numbers that we see as a total.

Christer Magnergard

Final question, just on the raw mat effects for 2017, 2018 maybe and also inventory levels we see in the beginning of the third quarter.

Jan Ytterberg

Well, we will continue to see headwind from raw materials as we got effects normally with the seasonality and now we are hedging etcetera, reflecting that we have taken the positive effects this year for the currency. So, we will have somewhat more positive currency, but we will continue to see the negative raw material more or less as we have seen it in the first half of the year. So, net we are saying raw material effects slightly over 200 million plus. Meaning as you can calculate yourself it is not that much left in the second half for us.

2018 as it looks to date will not be positive on raw materials. So, presently we see more of headwinds than anything else coming into 2018. Inventories, yes, we will follow the same pattern as we saw last year i.e. yes, I was referring to, we have the extended season concept in US whereby we start to build earlier, but slower and that will also have an impact on inventory coming towards the end of this year. If you take a look on the cash flow curve, you can see what’s happened actually compared to 2015 and 2016 and that’s mainly related to how we actually are handling our production system than mainly in US.

Olof Cederholm

Olof Cederholm, ABG. Just a question on Gardena. You had some incredible growth going on here, is it possible to discuss that in more detail where it’s coming from, how much are you outperforming the market, what is the geographical expansion doing and also to discuss the plans going forward is this, is it just a one-step up in growth this year and then it will level out or how should we think about it in coming years? Thank you.

Kai Warn

I think first of all, Gardena is the division with the highest weather dependencies. So, if you have that dry weather in Continental Europe like we had in June, you will see the impact of it. So the volatility of that business from the weather component is the largest number one, but we are actually increasing the geographical penetration and I have talked about, this here, we have taken on the UK market for the first time in a serious way. That’s a start of at least a three year. I will call it investment to really become somebody in that market.

So we look upon that as an investment of a three year cycle, but it is also channel penetration; it's new product developments, and it’s also a further expansion of the smart garden concept. So, we see a very rapid increase of the amount of customers using the smart irrigation and of course we are building up a wealth of data, we are expanding the offering quite substantially and I would like to come back to that maybe with connection to Q3 and give an idea of what is happening in terms of functionalities that is being brought into that system; because it’s a very interesting space that we are, the only actor in, if you look at it today.

So we want to maximize that growth. We are very upbeat about what we should be able to do with Gardena to continue, but of course, as you noted, you needed that weather component to get these type of numbers improvement. So, let’s be clear on that, but if you look at the last couple of years, I think we have been around 8% and that sales increase comparable currencies and that has been an under laying rate, which we have managed to stay at, I don’t think it’s unrealistic to expect anything similar. And then remember the valuation then on the number, during quarter two.

Bjorn Enarson

Bjorn Enarson, Danske Bank. A question on Consumer Brands again, are there any delays on the strategic product launches that we have talked about or the robotics? Or that the take rates was not as great as expected. Or is it more of this unfortunate mix development that we are seeing?

Kai Warn

I would point that the product and the year mix as the main component and the third one being the price campaigning element. I think that’s how you should look at it in if you look at the single components of that, that’s the right sequence.

Bjorn Enarson

So the more pronounced impact from for instance robotics that that is a 2018 theme?

Kai Warn

Yeah, I think - yes we have started in this year, but it is small and a rather insignificant number in the overall total for this year. And it has to be somehow because you need to prepare the channels, you need to take your positions, I think 2018 and even more so in 2019 we will see the true impact of that effort that we are going to do next year.

Bjorn Enarson

Okay. And on construction growth, slowed a little bit, this is just a quarterly volatility or is it…

Kai Warn

That’s how we see it actually. The expectation is that we will return to a higher organic growth rate in North America. There was an expectation that the Trump infrastructure efforts would materialize a bit early, that hasn’t come through, and now everybody sits with a lot of other projects, which they need to put into implementations. So among the customer base out there on a broader scale there are expectations about an organic increase for quarter three. Still to be seen, but that’s what we hear from various channels in the market.

Bjorn Enarson

And lastly, maybe you said these, but just to wrap up on the third program, what you are seeing is really that we should expect the similar cost level on SG&A level and a similar net cost efficiency that we have seen.

Kai Warn

As we have a profitable growth strategy of course we want to see some leverage of the SG&A as we grow, but there is a not insignificant component added from the strategic initiative. So if you would have looked at the same type of operation, SG&A; it would have been a very good leverage. There is no question about that, so it is both a gross margin aspect, but an SG&A improvement, but then we have additions in both those dimension particularly SG&A related to brand marketing and sales expansion. Some of the R&D I guess ends up in the COGS, but these are the three major single biggest elements of the strategic initiatives. The brand investments and R&D and as well as the sales penetration.

Bjorn Enarson

And that will look pretty similar in 2019 as we have seen or seeing now.

Kai Warn

I don’t know if you could add something to that.

Jan Ytterberg

Well, yes more or less, I mean the same and it is actually why we are doing this is to get the leverage meaning that we have to as Kai said be able to fuel the growth with the strategic initiatives, but also keep or make the core more efficient. So that’s part of this program and it’s a little new touch since we are addressing the full SG&A also personnel costs before it was more pinpointed to certain areas.

Kai Warn

So the program has been very COGS oriented historically and now we have included SG&A to a higher degree.

Bjorn Enarson

Thank you.

Stefan Stjernholm

Stefan Stjernholm, Nordea. You are talking about year-over-year higher costs related to growth initiatives; can you please quantify to understand the underlying margin improvement better?

Jan Ytterberg

We have not done that.

Kai Warn

Sorry to disappoint you Stefan here, but we have never done that. Actually, we have not been that transparent, but we took a step change last year, added cost for 2016 for the first time of any magnitude. We had a similar step increase this year and we, if anything there is an increasing size of those steps, but we haven’t quantified it so far. We will need to think about how we are going to do that. So, sorry to disappoint you on that.

Stefan Stjernholm

And the trend going into next year.

Kai Warn

It is going to be even higher investments in cost additions in SG&A related to this and as well R&D in COGS, but those we have had and they have been outbalanced by the other improvements that you see in the COGS. The gross margins have improved as you have seen for quite some years, despite the additions.

Jan Ytterberg

Maybe we should add it Kai as well that of course this is not like we have a plan in this ruling irrespective of what is happening. So, of course this is gated and faced in such a way that if we have some disturbances, especially on the growth for our profitability growth divisions that we have possibilities to mitigate some of that with sort of less or profitable growth initiatives in a certain year, but I mean that is, Kai is describing the plan in PowerPoint, so let’s see if PowerPoint becomes reality.

Kai Warn

As always.

Jan Ytterberg

It is always a reality.

Kai Warn

Yeah. The plan is nothing. Planning is everything.

Unidentified Company Representative

Operator, can we open for questions from the telephone audience please.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please ask your question.

Johan Eliason

Hi, this is Johan at Kepler Cheuvreux. First, coming back to Gardena, you mentioned that obviously 11% growth was partly weather related, but would you be able to separate out somehow the geographic expansion? For example, going into U.K., did that add 1 or 2 percentage points to the growth to the quarter? And is this just filling up the inventories at these new retailers this year and then before a step change? And then next year, we will sort of probably have a sort of a more of a flattish development there, depending on the sell-through, obviously? Or how should I think about the geographic expansion impact on 2017 and 2018 basically? Thank you.

Jan Ytterberg

Johan the major impact is coming from the weather. If you have a dry month, the Gardena products are going to sell through like nothing else before. So, if you look at the modest April, fairly modest May, the factor in June was probably something in the magnitude of 5 times what we had an increase in April and May, at least a factor of 5, just to give an ID and that is the impact you get and then the wisdom from Gardena is you normally have good weather sometime in this season, the question is when you will have it. This year it came in June.

And back to your geography point, we had, the core is of course in the DACH region, including Benelux and adding Benelux to that, that’s where we have the core of Gardena. So that growth was double digit, a bit higher though in what we call the focus markets and talking about Scandinavia, Iberica, U.K. So we had an higher growth rate in those other geographies to answer your question, but the core was also doing fine back to DACH: Germany, Austria, Switzerland; and Benelux.

Johan Eliason

Okay. And regarding the geographic expansion, do you think there is a step-up next year to come? Or is this a gradual rollout over the coming three years?

Kai Warn

I would say it is a gradual emphasis of those expansion markets, which is going to come. Now back to the other point about the inventories, what happened last year was that it was a disappointing end of the season, meaning that some - the inventory trade was a bit higher for Gardena. We flagged that very clearly, we said the demand in quarter one is going to be lower and we saw that coming through. We have an obvious ability whether that is going to be the case this year or not, but the only thing I can say is that the beginning of quarter three, beginning of July was at least positive for Gardena, back to Continental Europe. So, but that doesn’t say anything about when this season ends and when it ends for Gardena it normally ends very rapidly and abruptly. So, I think, I need to be clear about that. So that could start of that doesn’t say where it is going to end, but the start was good, yes.

Johan Eliason

And then just on Consumer Brands, you say you still target the 5%, but the two-year per annum improvement is probably more realistic here. And I think you said something about flattish this year, so you are expecting sort of around breakeven this year as well and then we should have 2% per annum in best case for 2018, 2019, or how should we think about the - how we put the - another year as the target date for the 5%?

Kai Warn

I think you have understood it quite correctly Johan. With a remark that there is a huge variation with the years and let’s not get too depressed by this quarter two performance because if we look at the whole last year, we actually started that year with a minus 120 million EBIT, we were having 160 FX headwind and we balance that up to a breakeven. So there are big swings.

I think you all need to have a little bit of caution in both directions actually with consumer. It is a volatile beast so to say, we are dealing with, and that is going to continue. That’s not going to, it is kind of inherent in that business model a bit. So it might be a quicker improvement and there might come another setback, but I think if you are talking about the basic expectation, I think the way you formulated and summarized what I try to say, I think it is a reasonable summary, yes.

Johan Eliason

And with this trajectory, you're still sort of confident that consumer brand has a future inside Husqvarna?

Kai Warn

I am only working with this hypothesis, Johan. There is no other hypothesis there.

Johan Eliason

Good. And then finally, just [indiscernible] question: Your depreciation and amortization was up quite significantly in the quarter year-over-year 73 million. How was this split between the increased CapEx and acquisitions?

Jan Ytterberg

There was of course an acquisition impact here, but that was a minor one. It is more related to the CapEx that we have seen increasing the last year and now being turned in to depreciations. So the CapEx is the big part.

Johan Eliason

Yes. And then talking about the CapEx, are the chains up and running as you wanted it now? Or how does it look like?

Kai Warn

I would say yes. We are on a very steady increase not spectacular, but it is steady and then again the important thing for us has been to have the right quality of the chains and we do. And their IDs about further launches second half of this year, new chain types. So we are progressing. And it is going to contribute, but again the important thing is that the user experience of those chain is going to be outstanding versus everything else in the market.

Jan Ytterberg

Which is also then of course part of the depreciation.

Johan Eliason

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions on the phone at this time.

Kai Warn

So with that, I’ll say thanks for your attention. Thank you very much. Bye.

