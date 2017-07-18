DryShips: Is The End Near?

Source: Dailymai.co.uk

Investment Thesis

The number of law firms now investigating DryShips (DRYS) for violations of federal securities laws has increased. Non-stop share dilution by the company is pushing the share price to all-time lows almost on a daily basis. According to the share purchase agreement with Kalani, DRYS still needs to raise about $75 million. I expect the share price will continue to fall.

Source: Tradingview

Legal Issues

Lawsuits are not new to DryShips as litigation was filed as far back as 2011/2012 - at least two proceedings. Verdicts went in favor of CEO George Economou, but now, in 2017, dozens of lawsuits have already been filed against the company. In terms of the recent lawsuit filed by DRYS' investor Maxime Hodges, the company reacted to the lawsuit (Hodges vs. DryShips) and said as follows:

On July 14, 2017, a purported class action complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (No. 1:17-cv-05368(JFK)) by Maxime Hodges on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated against the Company, and two of its executive officers. The complaint alleges that the Company and two of its executive officers violated Sections 10(B) and/or 20(A) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. DryShips and its management believe that the complaint is without merit and plan to vigorously defend themselves against the allegations.

Last November DRYS stock had a massive bull run (from $4 to $100). Immediately following this surge, the company signed a deal with Kalani. Kalani then dumped $200 million worth of shares on the market, and stocks collapsed to around $4 again. Since then, DRYS regularly signs deals with Kalani - this latest agreement being the fourth. As well, numerous legal firms are investigating DRYS for potential violation of federal security laws (related to last Novembers' suspicious activities by the company).

DryShips CEO George Economou is sued by ex-girlfriend in the U.S. court

The highlight is an action filed by the CEO's ex-girlfriend - she is claiming that George Economou cheated her out of a $240 million settlement. Filmmaker Angela Ismailos said she was 'instrumental' in turning ex-boyfriend George Economou into a shipping magnate after they met in 1994. 'He was a struggling ship owner with five old vessels co-owned by a bank', she said. Economou then moved into her home, and she 'helped him build his empire'. They never married, but Economou signed agreements in 2012 promising Ms. Ismailos a 50 percent stake in assets, according to court papers in the case. She has since taken legal action at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Poor Share Performance

With stock collapsing 80% to 90% almost every month, one could lose his/her entire investment within a very short period of time - usually within 30 days. The company never seems to react to its poor share performance - a sad state of affairs, given the disappointment that investors must feel. The CEO George Economou, however, enjoys massive voting rights through preferred stock, and can take any and all actions without the approval of shareholders. Economou clearly bears responsibility for everything that has transpired, as the company breached its fiduciary duty to its shareholders and failed to work in their best interest.

Conclusion

In previous court cases, CEO George Economou escaped unscathed with the courts returning verdicts in his favor, but I highly doubt that this run of luck will last. The way the company raises money is questionable. Even though DRYS is a penny stock, they have still managed to raise close to 1B. On the other hand, stock has been hitting all-time lows on a regular basis due to non-stop share dilution and reverse splits. Whenever the stock collapses, the company reacts quickly and goes for the voluntary reverse split to bring the price to above $5. It is safe to conclude that DRYS is not suitable to stay on the NASDAQ.

The negatives outweigh the positives. I would stay away from this stock.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

