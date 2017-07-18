Take Profits On Gilead

Next week's earnings report by Gilead Sciences (NYSE:GILD) will likely bring moments of extreme volatility for investors as the bulls and the bears battle it out.

Gilead's share price has been on a tear the last month, rallying from $64.02 on June 20th to a high of $71.86 on July 17th, a gain of $7.84 a share or 11.2%. The Charts are telling me to expect volatility and the time may be right to take profits.

The company has been struggling with declining revenues, this quarter could see a decline of 30%. That number is likely to knock the stock back down even if they hit their whisper number of $2.18 profit on $3.65B in revenues.

One option trade to sell now with over 400% profit.

On May 24th I wrote an an article called How to double your money on a 6% move in Gilead. I called for a counter trend rally into earnings which are due on July 27th. I felt share price was deep into the bottoming process and due a sharp rally.

The stock was trading below $64.50 and the trade I outlined was a simple option play buying a $65 July 21st exp. call option at $1.41. I was lambasted with negative comments (9-1) on Gilead Sciences and the trade.

That option is now in the $6 range for whopping gain of 400% plus! Of course I sold my position way too early (for a small profit), so hats off to anyone that has held that trade up to yesterday. `

Anything can happen running up to an earnings report and that type of 4-bagger gain on an option can vanish in an instant.

Investors that made that trade will likely take all profits rolling into other positions. Either way in my view, those gains needs to be booked.

A look at the charts.

Today I am showing you a daily chart from January 1st. One can see the stock making a double bottom that lasted from February 8th to June 20th.

The strong chart pattern remains vulnerable as those in this for the trade will likely be fading this move. To my eye the stock price looks vulnerable to a pullback to the $67 level and a miss could see a gap down to retest the June lows.

On the other hand the stock could blast through the 50-day moving average around $72.50 and be off to the races. Gilead is a great company but they are going to have to prove to the market that they can reverse the revenue declines and that, in my view, will take some time.

While I like Gilead, I see the stock trading lower than it is today.

Conclusion

The latest rally in Gilead Sciences has investors set up in both directions. Anyone that bought the $65 call option and still holding the position made over a 400% profit in less than 2 months. In my view, profits like those should be booked.

While I like Gilead Sciences long term, I see the potential for a short term selloff in the next week or two. In my view the market needs to see revenue stabilization and strong future guidance in order to move significantly higher from here.

As always, do your own research, make you own decisions and always have an exit strategy before making any trade.

