Aqua America Is Undervalued

I have recently had a friend of mine discuss investing in water with me. I was very skeptical at first for several reasons. First one of his leading arguments was that Michael Burry was trading water. Almost everyone who has seen The Big Short remembers reading that sentence at the end of the movie and wondered to themselves if Michael Burry would yet again strike gold like he did with the housing bubble. Everyone has the same questions, is the commodity water going to be the next crash or is there value there. It is important to know more about Michael Burry to try and understand what he could be doing with water. Michael Burry is a long time value investor. He uses bottom up fundamental analysis to find companies in disfavored industries that he believes are undervalued. Michael Burry prefers to stay away from P/E ratios because he believes return on equity is both deceptive and dangerous. He prefers minimal debt. A great article that can be read about the different ways to invest in water can be found here. This article brings up 3 of the main ways to invest in water”

Purchase Water Rights Invest in water-rich farmland Invest in water utilities, infrastructure, and equipment

Two of these can easily be ruled out for my investing abilities and criteria. I do not have the knowledge or simply the desire to purchase water rights. There are too many risks and the most important for me is the liquidity risk of investing in water rights. Investing in water-rich farmland would require much localized, regional investments that require significant amounts of capital. This is again not a realistic strategy for the average investor. The last option is the strategy I am going to discuss in this article. Utility stocks have seen a significant bump following the election of Donald Trump. This is due to the expectation of increased spending on infrastructure. Following the Flint, Michigan water crisis there has been an increased awareness of the deteriorating state of the nation’s infrastructure. Last fall my team and I pitched a company to our schools investment fund. The company was a utility company that was heavily involved in chemicals in piping. The company saw a 20% gain in the short period from running valuations to giving a formalized presentation. While I believe now that there is very little future upside to this company I have found several companies that may increase your exposure to utilities/infrastructure/equipment.

There are multiple reasons why investors should seriously consider investing in infrastructure and water. The best part of this is that with certain companies and ETFs you get exposure to both water and the infrastructure. This will help diversify the risk associated with this investment.

Infrastructure

The reasons to invest in infrastructure companies are plentiful. Water infrastructure directly affects our public health. Flint water crisis has led to increased awareness of the state of our infrastructure. Failing infrastructure can lead to the contamination and costly water leaks due to corroding pipes and unsafe drinking water. The EPA has also identified more than $660 billion that must be invested in infrastructure over the next 20 years to meet current public health needs. Of this $660 billion, $271 is for sewage systems and $384 is for drinking water.

Infrastructure investment $660 Billion Sewage Systems $271 Billion Drinking Water $384 Billion

This increased spending will likely be seen by the federal government. The Trump Administration has already addressed the need to increase infrastructure spending.

Water

The need to invest in water has been shown by several major events. From water shortages all along the west coast to unsanitary water in Flint, Michigan, water is clearly a critical part of our lives that is taken for granted every day. While the goal of this is not to scare readers into investing in water it is to show important facts that must be considered:

Globally, at least 1.8 billion people use a drinking-water source contaminated with faeces. By 2025, half of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas. 2.6 billion people have gained access to an improved drinking-water source since 1990. In 2015, 91 percent of the world’s population had access to an improved drinking-water source.

From just these facts it is easy to see the need that is there for water and the importance companies will have in the very near future.

Investment

I normally invest in companies that are undervalued given their fundamentals. With that said I usually look to ratios like the P/E to initially filter companies. That being said I believe investing in water/infrastructure is very much a growth investment. With the Trump Bubble still in swing and the health of the economy it has become harder and harder to find undervalued companies. P/E and other ratios are reaching absurd highs and investment strategies must be altered (not completely changed) to find new investment ideas. This will also help solve any portfolio tilt that you may have and want to better protect your wealth from any market downturns. There are several companies that I examined. With my traditional strategy still in place I found companies I believed that are slightly undervalued with potential for sustainable high growth in the near to mid future. One Company that stuck out to me when compiling research was Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTR). One of the main reasons was a low P/E compared to its peers and the fact that WTR has made over 300 acquisitions in the past two decades.

Aqua America, Inc

WTR is in the utility sectors with its main industry being Water Utilities. This fits the type of company I am looking for that has exposure to both water and infrastructure. WTR through its subsidiaries operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services. WTR like a lot of utility companies relies on acquisitions to grow and increase earnings. In 2016 alone WTR completed 19 acquisitions. This translates into 15,282 new customers. 2015 saw 16 completed acquisitions with 17,747 new customers.

Year Acquisitions New Customers 2016 19 15,282 2015 16 17,747 2014 16 12,120

Management plans to continue the aggressive acquisitions and believes utility acquisitions, organic growth, and expansion of their market based business will continue to be their primary source of growth. Management in their most recent 10-K points to market fragmentation to show that this continued business model will stay profitable in the long-term future. In the United States alone there are 53,000 community water systems, 82% of which serve less than 3,300 customers. The water industry is thus the most fragmented industry of the major utility industries. Given the vast number of small water systems management believes there are many potential acquisition candidates throughout the United States.

The geographic diversity of the company also reduces the companies risk in exposure to unusual weather or demand conditions that may plague one area of the country. The graph below shows the breakdown of revenue source by geographical location.

The diverse geographical location of their operations provides a hedge against risk that any one region may have with any unusual demand.

Growth

WTR has also seen continued high growth. As of December 31, 2016 net income has grown at an annual compound rate of 10.4% during the past 5 years.

Relative Valuation

Sticking to my roots I decided to run a relative valuation to see just how this company matches up against the industry.

Company P/E P/B ROE Expected Growth Operating Margin WTR 25.08 3.11 12.76% 10.4% 39.65% Industry 27.47 2.70 10.38% 8.65% 29.97% DIFFERENCE +2.39 (.41) +2.38% +1.75% +9.68%

This relative valuation shows the advantage that WTR has over the other companies in the Utilities (Water) industry. Major points of interest are the major advantage that WTR has in operating margin and the higher expected growth that WTR expects to maintain given how fragmented the industry currently is. This relative valuation reaffirms that WTR is outperforming the market while several equity indicators show that WTR may even be slightly undervalued. This combined with the growth opportunities that WTR has combines for a company that will outperform. In previous articles I have discussed using EPS over free cash flow when running a DCF valuation. There are several studies and articles written that weigh FCF vs EPS when running a DCF valuation. Links to the articles can be found here and here. I ultimately decided to use an EPS due to the fact that WTR free cash flow has not been consistent over the last couple years. I want to use a metric that has been stable and will ultimately reflect the intrinsic value of the company the best.

DCF greatly depend on the inputs used:

For the high growth rate we are going to use the 10.4% growth rate. This is the 5 year annual growth rate of Net Income.

Risk-Free Rate: 1.55% (3-year treasury rate) EPS: $1.32 Terminal Growth Rate: 2% Discount Rate: 4.59% The high growth period will last 5 years given the number of acquisition opportunities that WTR currently has and the number of acquisitions they have yearly

Year 1 2 3 4 5 Terminal EPS 1.46 1.61 1.78 1.96 2.16 85.25 Discount EPS 1.39 1.47 1.55 1.64 1.73 68.12

This DCF gives us a value of $75.90 a share. Given that this is a very high valuation I ran several sensitivity analyses. For these sensitivity analysist I looked at changing the growth rate and the WACC.

When I change the WACC rate here is the corresponding table:

WACC 5.00% 6.00% 7.00% 8.00% 9.00% VALUE 65.36 48.72 38.74 32.10 27.36 GAIN/LOSS +100% +49% +19% (1%) (16%)

Here is the table for changing the growth rate:

Growth Rate 9.5 8.5 7.5 6.5 5.5 Value 72.98 69.83 66.80 63.88 61.06 Gain/Loss +123% +113% +104% +95% +87%

From these two tables we can see first, that changing the growth rate has little to no effect on the value of the company. This also shows that the company is currently undervalued even without the high growth it should experience in the future. Changing the WACC has a larger impact but investors must remember that Utility companies traditionally have lower WACC and are seen as safer investments that have lower returns or which means lower cost of capitals. For this last sensitivity analysis I am going to combine change both of the variables and see the impact it has. Given the sensitivity to WACC I will increase WACC by .5%.

Growth Rate 9.5% 8.5% 7.5% 6.5% 5.5% WACC 5.00% 5.5% 6.00% 6.5% 7.00% Value $62.86 51.44 43.00 36.52 31.42 Gain/Loss +92% +57% +32% +12% (4%)

From this table we can change both variables and get a n idea of how the valuation would fluctuate with both changing. We can see that with even a much lower growth rate by 3% and a higher WACC by 1.50% our valuation still has an upside of 32%. With these valuations and the potential for continued high growth with aggressive acquisitions we can conclude that WTR is very undervalued.

Other Factors

Other factors that are important to consider is the low beta of .40 will help ease the risk of your portfolio. Another factor is the 2.35% dividend that WTR pays. This dividend also has a 8.10% 5-year growth rate.

Conclusion

After looking at the sustained acquisition opportunities that WTR has due to the segmentation of the industry they are poised for long-term growth in the United States. With WTR you get exposure of investing in both water and a utility company that provides security for your portfolio. When I ran the valuations I was able to conclude that WTR was undervalued when considering financial data. This combined with the high long-term growth opportunities WTR is a company that will continue to thrive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.