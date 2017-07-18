Cato Is An Easy Short, Even At 6x P/E

Even by retail standards, Cato Corporation (CATO) looks absurdly cheap based on trailing results. Trailing twelve-month EPS of $1.28, plus cash at the end of Q1 of $9.13 - over half the company's market capitalization - suggests a sub-6 P/E multiple plus cash. CATO's weakness is relatively recent - sales had held up until about 18 months ago - and the company's exposure to strip malls in smaller, generally Southern, markets might seem preferable to the suburban Class B and Class regional malls whose owners and occupants are seeing their stocks collapse at the moment.

But CATO is a value trap, pure and simple, even with the stock down 50%+ from mid-November levels. There's actually two problems here. First is the general problem facing all of retail: negative comps lead to deleveraging, which leads earnings down sharply. Secondly, CATO has camouflaged the extent of its margin compression through tax 'initiatives' and deep cuts in SG&A.

The combination means that trailing EPS figures face two headwinds. First, gross and operating profit is going to decline. And secondly, the levers that Cato has pulled to push net profit up aren't going to be there at some point soon. That in turn means that CATO isn't cheap - or likely even close. And it makes the stock a still-viable short even after a steep recent decline.

Plunging Comps and Falling Taxes

A -16% comp for June means that Cato now has posted negative double-digit comps for eight straight months (averaging out March and April, as recommended by the company, to mitigate Easter shifts). And the June print is particularly concerning since the month offered Cato its first truly easy comparison of CY17 (-8% the year before).

Cato gives limited guidance and commentary on results, but CEO (and near-controlling shareholder) John Cato continued to cite "merchandise missteps" in the June release. Whatever those specific issues, the decline has gone on much longer than Cato (both the company and the CEO) expected. As recently as the Q4 release in mid-March, Cato guided for same-store sales in the "negative low single digits". Five months into FY17 (which ends January 2018), that target quite obviously was far too optimistic. (Bear in mind that for Cato, unlike most retailers, Q1, not Q4, is the strongest quarter for sales and earnings.)

The chart above itself is reason enough to stay away from CATO - barring some sort of reason to believe that comps can stabilize in the second half. There's little reason for that belief at this point. The company does have easier comparisons in the back half - including a -12% comparison in Q4 - but clearly there are structural issues here that Cato simply hasn't fixed yet.

Given the comp figures, earnings results actually don't look that bad given the inherent leverage in the operating model here. FY17 EPS of $1.72 was down 28% year over year. Q1 EPS of $0.85 dropped 34% from Q1 FY16. Neither figure is good, obviously. But given significant same-store sales declines - negative 6% in FY16, -17% (!) in Q1 - they definitely could have been worse.

But those figures aren't normalized - or close. Most notably, Cato has taken a series of what it calls "tax initiatives" that have dramatically lowered its effective rate. The effective tax rate in FY16, according to the 10-K, was just 3.9%. That compares to a rate of at least 32.6%, and an average over 35%, in the eight years from FY08 to FY15. Here's how Cato did it:

Cato - for the first time - apparently ran about half its income through foreign subsidiaries. Exhibit 21.1 of the 10-K cites three overseas subsidiaries, two in Hong Kong and one in China, ostensibly used for the company's sourcing from Asia. It also donated inventory, apparently, and the company made a $5 million contribution to UNC-Charlotte which may have further minimized its tax bill. Then, in Q1, the company cut its tax rate to 14.7%, from 28.5% the year before, based on more unspecified "initiatives" and a $1.5 million positive change in uncertain tax estimates, according to the 10-Q.

Whether these moves are within tax law or not is beyond my pay grade, to be honest. But the more important point is that they don't appear to be sustainable. Cato can't donate enough inventory to knock 13 points off its tax rate every year. It can't change uncertain tax positions again and knock ~6 points off its tax rate in Q2.

Meanwhile, the tax moves are covering up some of the inherent weakness in the business. The FY17 EPS drop of 28% sounds pretty bad on its face. But pre-tax income actually fell by more than half, with tax rate changes and modest share buybacks limiting the EPS decline. In Q1 - again, the company's most important quarter - pre-tax income declined by 48%. And considering how steep those declines are, where the comp trend is at, and how few options Cato really has left, there's significant reason to think the company is in much more trouble than its headline fundamentals would suggest.

How Cato Gets Fixed (Or Doesn't)

Any investor interested in chasing CATO needs to read CEO John Cato's comments from the annual meeting in mid-May. Again, as a company, Cato is extremely tight-lipped. Earnings releases generally have a few sentences of comments, at most, and there are no post-earnings conference calls. SEC filings don't give any color. Cato didn't even give guidance for FY17, after doing so in the past.

But the company-released summary of John Cato's comments at the annual meeting does give some color to the company's thought process. Unfortunately, they suggest that Cato as a company is operationally unable or unwilling to fix its current problems. Cato himself sounds like most retail CEOs - albeit in 2015. Among Cato's problems, per its CEO: a rising cost of living, and increased competition for good retail space. The former seems a stretch - at least according to the federal government - and the latter ignores a 10% vacancy rate in neighborhood and community malls. Cato again insisted that the company was "taking corrective actions that will put us back on track" - only to see -16% comps in each of the next two months. And the CEO actually highlighted e-commerce - which drives less than 2% of Cato revenue, per SEC filings - as a "success" and a driver going forward.

The commentary sounds like the 2015-era argument from retailers that they would simply do better, and add e-commerce. That plan didn't work for basically anyone, and it's not going to work here. The problem operationally is that Cato really doesn't have a lot of options, other than finally fixing the assortment. It's already a very low-price retailer, so there's likely not much use in pushing pricing and/or increasing promotions. (That strategy has proved to be unsuccessful for most retailers in this climate, anyhow.) Cato talked up a new design team and sourcing from Asia as potential benefits, but it's unlikely Cato can do much on merchandise costs (it's already selling $30 dresses and $20 tops) and the merchandise errors persist.

E-commerce sales probably have doubled, or close (they were under 1% of the total in FY14), but at $15-$18 million annually, they're simply not moving the needle. And Cato isn't going to spend money on either improving the supply chain and/or omnichannel experience, or on marketing. SG&A was flat on a dollar basis excluding impairments in FY16, and somewhat amazingly was cut 10% year-over-year in Q1 across the same base.

The SG&A cuts, in particular, seem like a real risk. This already is a company with exceedingly low pay: literally, almost every Glassdoor review cites wages as a complaint. Two recent reviews claim assistant manager pay is below $10 an hour - a stunning level given hikes above those levels for associates at companies like Wal-Mart (WMT) and TJX Companies (TJX).

That goes to the financial problem here, too: there's no levers left to pull. SG&A is deleveraging even with steep cuts, and wages can't go any lower. The company changed its gift card accounting in Q1 FY16 to create a $2.4 million benefit; it appears to have been aggressive on the tax front; it's cut SG&A; it's sourced overseas. Unless the comp trend changes, the deleveraging is going to accelerate. And if that deleveraging comes with forced SG&A increases - whether due to employee attrition or health care costs - or with a normalized tax rate, CATO is not going to look cheap - at all.

Are You Really Shorting This Stock?

The easy response to shorting CATO - and I've made this argument in the past - is that there probably are better shorts elsewhere in retail. Add to that the fact that CATO has over $9 per share in cash, against a current share price below $17, and pays a 6%+ dividend, and the case for downside in the stock (and upside for a short) looks thin.

But in fact, CATO isn't cheap - not on a normalized basis. And the short thesis here basically requires that fact to become more readily apparent to the market - which I believe it will.

Again, trailing twelve-month EPS is $1.28. But that includes an $8.5 million tax benefit over that period - about $0.33 per share. Normalize those earnings to even a 30% tax rate, and EPS is closer to $0.67. Suddenly, CATO is trading at ~11x EPS plus cash - in line with a number of retail peers.

But Cato's business is much, much worse than even those peers. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Gap Inc. (GPS) aren't seeing double-digit declines in same-store sales. And looking forward, Cato has a real problem on its hands.

In FY16, Q2-Q4 pre-tax income was actually negative $1 million. Impairment charges did have a large effect, coming in at $13 million. But that's still only about a 200 bps impact relative to margins: EBIT margins deleveraged 580 bps in Q1. Even backing out non-cash impairment charges, the current trend strongly suggests that Cato will post a loss for the rest of the year. That's even considering easier comps in the second half, and assuming same-store sales get back toward the low- to mid-single-digit range, with gross margin pressure offsetting the effects of further SG&A cuts.

What that means is that Cato probably is going to post EPS of $0.80 this year at best - in a good scenario with a guided 24.5% effective tax rate. That rate guidance seems to suggest that taxes are going to normalize somewhat over the course of the year - and likely present another headwind in FY18 should they return to 30%+. If this situation doesn't get stabilized, and if tax rates rebound next year, EPS is going to head below $0.50. That in turn puts CATO likely under $14, assuming a 10x multiple plus cash. If the comp trend continues to be so sharply negative, or if the tax efforts cause a problem, CATO can drop further faster.

Under $14 still is 20% downside from current levels, probably achievable within a year (assuming the key Q1 report next May highlights the scope of Cato's problems). And upside seems reasonably limited at the moment, barring some unforeseen and stunningly quick reversal in same-store sales trends.

Meanwhile, what's been seen time and time again in retail over the past few years is that a stock that looks just 'too cheap to short' based on cash and/or earnings is not too cheap. And at the end of the day, shorting a company with collapsing comps has a pretty low chance of failure. Even stable EBIT from current levels suggests CATO is valued at 11x tax-normalized EPS plus cash. That's not a multiple that is going to expand in the current climate - and including the cash balance at 100% excludes the ~10% now held 'overseas' and the impact of $150 million in operating lease commitments post-FY17 for a company that still is closing stores. Basically, a short of CATO, in a way, is a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" proposition. And if "tails" requires a collapsing company to reverse its trend, that seems like a bet worth taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CATO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.