Netflix: Follow The Content

Stranger Things and The Crown are due for Season 2 premieres later this year, and that means NFLX stock will head higher.

Netflix (NFLX) stock is soaring today after the company blew past quarterly estimates. The company added almost twice as many domestic subs as expected, and posted equally impressive international net add numbers. The quarter underscores a theme with Netflix: it owns the streaming video on demand space, and that space is only growing as its original content portfolio becomes more and more compelling.

NFLX stock is up 14%, and that brings its year-to-date gains to nearly 50%. That's a big run-up, but we don't think investors should ditch the stock just yet. We have been bulls for some time (see here, here, and here), and remain bullish now.

NFLX data by YCharts

There were many things to like about the report.

Firstly, the domestic market is clearly far from saturation, and that means NFLX has many quarters of strong domestic net add numbers in front of it. While the prevailing fear was that US net add pace would continue to slow, that clearly isn't the case. Domestic streaming net adds were 1.07 million in Q2, and that's almost double what investors were looking for (around 600,000). In fact, it's the biggest Q2 net add number since 2011. The huge domestic net adds number was driven by a powerful slate of original content, headlined by 13 Reasons Why. This underscores a common theme in Netflix: as long as the original content is good, the net add numbers will be equally as good. From this standpoint, and with the backdrop of persistent cord-cutting, the 60 million to 90 million TAM looks like a pretty realistic target within the next few years (51.9 million right now).

Secondly, the international growth story is following the lead of the domestic growth story, and that implies big growth potential over the next several years. International net adds in the quarter were 4.14 million. Analysts were looking for somewhere around 2.6 million. Again, this big beat was driven by compelling original content. The international segment now accounts for more than 50% of the total membership base.

Thirdly, profitability continues to trend upward. The big concern with NFLX is its profitability during this hyper-growth era, but both domestic and international contribution profit topped expectations. As long as profitability trends above expectations, NFLX stock will keep heading higher.

Overall, Netflix is really starting to dominate not just the streaming video on demand industry, but the entire entertainment industry as well. Movie studios are struggling to keep box office sales up. The cord-cutting epidemic is only spreading. But Netflix... well, Netflix is posting its best net add quarter in the US since 2011.

The flow of consumers from traditional entertainment channels to Netflix is as clear as day. And it's happening all around the world (just look at the international growth numbers). So long as Netflix keeps producing quality original content, this transition will continue to happen with great momentum.

So here is our recommendation with NFLX stock for the time being: follow the content. So long as the content portfolio remains robust, stick with the stock.

Looking ahead, the content line-up is extremely promising with Stranger Things and The Crown both set for second season premieres later this year. Consequently, we think NFLX stock can and will head materially higher into the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.