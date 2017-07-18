NBB: Build America And Your Income?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Detailed discussion of portfolio changes over the last 14 months.

Today I want to do an update on one of the more interesting funds, the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD).

What's New?

Since our initial article on May 24th, 2016, we have seen the economy eek out another year of gains and the Federal Reserve was forced to finally raise short term rates. Long term bonds were negatively impacted with the US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) being flat to down for the year.

One investment theory however was that even if rates do rise, certain fixed income investments, especially those with a higher spread to treasuries would fare better. One such investment class are Build America Bonds, a taxable version of municipal bonds.

So have NBD and the Build America Bond funds fared well? Let's find out.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article, NBD yielded an income only distribution of 6.02% and was trading at a discount of 6.48% to its Net Asset Value. Today NBD yields 5.28% and is trading at a discount of 3.97%.

As we can see from the chart below, over the last year, the fund has traded at a discount as great as 8.7% during the elections.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see looking at the fund, more than 95% of the fund is currently invested in bonds, with about 3% in cash and cash equivalents.

Keep in mind, we should expect more funds to shift to cash in the future as bonds mature and this fund approaches its termination date.

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

Looking at the quality of the portfolio we can see that more than 80% of the portfolio is quite high quality, being A rated or higher.

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

Looking at the maturity breakdown we can see that more than 86% of the portfolio is at least 20 years from maturity, however there is a small percentage with near term maturities.

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

One thing to keep in mind with such longer date maturities is that the portfolio would be certainly impacted by rising rates, and the spread to treasuries would protect it on so much. How much would it be impacted? We can take a look at some portfolio stats provided by Nuveen.

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

Looking at the statistics above, we can see the effective maturity of 24.24 years. The more important statistic there however is the average effective duration of 9.09. What that means is that for every 1% rise in rates, we should expect the underlying portfolio NAV to drop 9.09%. This would be offset however, hypothetically by the discount to NAV found in closed end funds.

The resulting portfolio's top 10 looks as follows. Fortunately the only Illinois credit in the top 10 is a revenue bond backed by toll revenues. (fears of IL defaults).

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

The overall breakdown of the portfolios falls in the following sectors.

Source: Nuveen CEF Site

Now that we have a good sense of where the portfolio is today, let's take a look at how it has performed.

Performance Update

Since our last update, the fund has experienced a 1.24% price per share drop, however achieved a 5.26% total return once accounting for the distributions.

NBD data by YCharts

We take a look at the next chart to get a sense of the underlying portfolio's performance.

NBD data by YCharts

Looking at the the above chart, we can see that the reduction of the discount to NAV has softened the underlying drop. While the portfolio fell 2.12%, by having the discount drop, the price per share only feel 1.24%.

Looking at NBD versus some broader averages, we can see that it has outperformed both the broad US Aggregate Bond Index and the iShares Muni ETF (MUB) over the same time period.

Please note, there was a Build America Bond ETF, the SPDR Nuveen Barclays Build America Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BABS), however the fund was closed on 8/24/16.

NBD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Next, we can take a look at NBD against its own sister fund, the Nuveen National Build America Bond Fund (NBB), the Guggenheim National Build America Bond Fund (GBAB).

NBD Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a total return basis, since our last article, the fund has outperformed both its sister fund, and the competing Guggenheim CEF.

On an NAV basis however, we can see that the Guggenheim CEF came out ahead of both Nuveen funds.

NBD Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Over the past 14 months or so, the fund has performed quite well. In particular I am impressed with the fund's ability to achieve a positive total return in a rising rate environment.

In our initial article we talked about the benefits of Build America Bonds, particularly for fixed income investors who cannot fully realize the tax benefits associated with traditional municipal bonds. It seems the lack of the tax benefit is exactly what helped the funds and its peers outperform the broader fixed income markets.

Overall, I still like these funds and they are worth your look.

In one of my previous articles I also mentioned the Guggenheim fund, and I will cover it in detail in a future article, however for BAB investors, it would make sense to swap between funds for tax loss harvesting and/or to take advantage of the adjusting discount to NAV.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my initial article,

Nuveen Build America Opp Fund: Make America And Your Portfolio Great Again

For some more info about GBAB, take a look at my article,

Ho Ho Ho, Merry Brexit: CEFs On Sale

I hope this was helpful in your search for income. Questions? Let's keep the conversation going.

