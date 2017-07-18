The Only Realistic Way To Survive Bear Markets

A bear market shows up every 3.5 years on average. Consequently, investors with a long-term horizon will inevitably face at least a few bear markets throughout their investing career. Therefore, it is critical for these investors to have a solid plan in place to survive during bear markets and avoid facing disastrous losses.

Many investors have a long-term horizon in an attempt to reach their retirement goal. Hence they will inevitably experience some bull and bear markets. During bull markets, most investors are likely to perform well. While they may underperform their benchmark, such as S&P (SPY), they are not likely to incur devastating losses during the calm periods of the market.

Instead it is the panic selling during bear markets that usually results in heavy losses, which greatly reduce the long-term returns. When investors sell their stocks at undervalued levels during bear markets, their losses become permanent. Even worse, these investors tend to repurchase their shares only when the sentiment has greatly improved. As a result, they tend to sell low and buy high and are thus condemned to poor long-term performance.

Moreover, these losses are usually very hard to recoup and hence they cause a huge damage, sometimes irreparable, to the long-term prospects of a portfolio. For instance, when investors sell a stock at a 50% loss, they should then make a 100% profit only to breakeven. In other words, it may take several years or even decades to retrieve a major loss during a bear market.

Therefore, it is critical that investors maintain a tough stomach during bear markets in order to avoid selling their stocks at the wrong time. In this way, they are likely to benefit from the subsequent recovery and thus avoid hurting their long-term returns. Having read numerous articles and comments on SA, I have realized that many investors are well aware that their long-term success is mostly determined by their ability to avoid selling their stocks during bear markets. Unfortunately for them, they just don't know how to achieve this. And while most investors, particularly the dividend-growth investors [DGI], boast that they do not care for paper losses, this is actually much easier said than done.

Most investors claim that they do not care about paper losses because they view them as temporary. After all, the US stock market has recovered after every single bear market. Unfortunately, successful investing is not that easy. First of all, after the Great Depression, it took 25 years to Dow Jones (DIA) to return to its pre-Depression level. Most investors cannot afford to wait that long, let alone the intolerable pain. Moreover, those who bought Japanese stocks in 1989 are still in the red, 28 years later. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the market will always recover shortly after every recession.

Since the Great Depression, the US stock market has recovered swiftly from every crisis it has encountered. Nevertheless, as the US debt has climbed to 106% of GDP and keeps growing at a high pace, a future recession in the US may last much longer than the previous ones. I am not saying that we have reached that point yet but a prolonged recession may occur in the future. To make a long story short, there is no guarantee that a swift recovery will always follow a bear market. Therefore, investors are deluded to think that they can easily watch their portfolio bleed during a bear market without selling their stocks.

In fact, the only applicable, realistic way to avoid selling stocks during a bear market is to save a great portion of the annual income and invest it in the retirement portfolio as early as possible. Thanks to the compounding process, which is the 8th wonder of this world, the earlier the savings the faster the growth of the portfolio and hence the faster the growth of its income-producing capacity. As a result, the dividend income of the portfolio will soon reach a satisfactory level, which will fill the investor with confidence and will thus enable him/her to really ignore paper losses. As long as the income stream of a portfolio satisfies the spending needs of its owner, the owner can easily wait for a storm to pass and ignore the paper losses of the portfolio.

It is not accidental that two of the most successful SA investors, Chuck Carnevale and Buyandhold2012, have always managed to avoid selling their stocks during bear markets. The key behind their success is the fact that their portfolios and their dividend streams are so large that the living standard of these investors will not be affected even if half of their dividends are cut (an extreme imaginary scenario). When your living standard is not affected by a bear market, it is quite easy to remain calm and avoid selling until the next recovery. But in order to achieve this, you should save a lot in your first stages of investing. Otherwise, if you try to reach your retirement goal with a small portfolio, it is psychologically impossible to watch it bleed during a bear market without losing your sleep.

It is also critical to own the right type of securities, which will not be destroyed during a bear market. To this end, I advise investors to stay away from cyclical stocks, which tend to underperform the market during rough times. Investors should keep in mind that some cyclical stocks collapse during downturns, without much hope to revisit their previous highs. For instance, most off-shore drillers have lost more than 80% during the ongoing 3-year downturn of the oil market. Therefore, investors should choose stocks whose business will not collapse upon the next recession and which carry a minimum amount of debt. Otherwise, investors will not be able to retrieve their paper losses after a bear market.

To sum up, some investors are aware that their long-term performance strongly depends on their ability to avoid selling their stocks during bear markets. Unfortunately, most investors tend to overestimate their ability to do so and hence they usually learn their lesson the hard way. It is psychologically impossible for humans to tolerate excessive bleeding of their portfolio if they have a very long way to reach their retirement goal. The only realistic way to avoid selling during fierce bear markets is to make huge contributions to the portfolio early enough so that its dividend income overshadows the paper losses during rough periods. Of course this is in contrast to the tendency of most people to maximize their consumption during their youth but unfortunately they need to make this sacrifice if they want to navigate through bear markets without any problem.

