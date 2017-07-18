Tesla In China: A Mega Opportunity

China is a mega opportunity for luxury US consumer goods brands, but as we've seen with Apple in the last two years, domestic competition is no joke and should be seen as the biggest threat.

Recent rumors about setting up manufacturing region in Shanghai could remove a 25% import tariff on Tesla vehicles in China, this could further accelerate demand.

Elon Musk has said that China has the potential to be Tesla's biggest market by 2020/2021.

Tesla entered China in 2014 and has seen strong success, generating $1B+ in 2016 revenue (15% of the company's total sales).

China is already the world's largest auto market with 28M cars sold in 2016, and the world's largest PHEV/BEV market with 500K units sold in 2016.

Intro - Tesla Already Winning In China, And It's Just Starting

With a population of 1.2B and climbing (15% of the world’s total), GDP of $15T (2nd only to the US), and a growth rate of nearly 7%, it’s no secret China is tour de force in the global economy.

Over the last decade, rapidly growing GDP per capita has created a burgeoning middle class with more and more disposable income to spend. The development of this consumer market has already benefited many US consumer technology companies.

Much like Apple (AAPL) and other American luxury brands, Tesla has gained significant traction in China in a very short period of time. Since launching in the country in 2014, Tesla has been investing heavily in building a network of retail stores, service centers and superchargers across China. This infrastructure expansion, coupled with Tesla’s exploding brand equity, has led to resounding success in the Chinese market thus far.

China is becoming an increasingly relevant piece of Tesla’s business by the quarter. In 2016, China generated over $1B in sales for the company, representing 15% of Tesla’s overall revenue. In Q1 2017, Tesla reported revenue of $504M in China, representing nearly 25% of overall revenue. Although 2017 numbers have been off to a hot start thanks to a buying frenzy before a tax-credit ended in Hong Kong, we see still expect Tesla will generate $2B in China revenue in 2017.

Although $2B in sales (~15,000 units) will be meaningful for Tesla, it's less than a drop in the bucket relative to the size of China's overall automotive market.

China is already the world’s largest market for both general auto sales (28M), and electric/hybrid vehicle sales (500K), and it grew at 14% in 2016. China's domination of the world's auto demand is not going to stop anytime soon. Given the nation’s rapid GDP growth, and an exploding middle-class, we may only be at the beginning of a tidal wave of Chinese consumption.

China's Government Is Pushing EVs, And Could Implement Legislation To Accelerate Adoption

Beyond getting excited about the backdrop of rising consumption, is a pressing need to switch to EVs.

It's estimated that 4,400 people die in China every single day from air pollution. This problem has been getting worse and worse as economic growth continues, and consequently drives demand for energy and transport services.

In reaction to this growing issue, the Chinese government is working on a very aggressive piece of legislation to mandate the sales of ZEVs (Zero Emission Vehicles). A stated target of 12% ZEVs by 2020 is taking industry incumbents by surprise, as they struggle to ramp EV production. This backlash from traditional OEMs is intriguing, as it signals private enterprises aren't ready to move as fast as the government wants them to.

As China continues efforts to ramp EV adoption to solve its pollution issues, there's opportunity for new legislation to be put in place to accelerate the transition. Any sort of tax breaks, or other incentives for EVs, could be a big growth driver for Tesla in the region.

Removal Of 25% Import Tariff Could Be A Huge Tailwind For Tesla

Since Tesla’s initial launch into China, Elon Musk has hinted at the company’s plans to establish a local manufacturing presence. Just a month ago, news surfaced that Tesla has made progress in formalizing plans to build a local manufacturing facility in Shanghai.

If successful, this local manufacturing capacity would allow Tesla to avoid the 25% import tax currently being added to all its vehicles. This could drop the price of a base Model S from $104,000 USD equivalent, to the $70,000 USD price point that Tesla sells for in the US.

Up until this point all of Tesla's sales in China have come in the wake of this import tariff headwind. A 25% price drop overnight, may serve to dramatically accelerate demand growth in the region.

Longer-term, if Tesla continues to grow sales in the region, the company will seek to build a full-scale Gigafactory in the country. In March 2017 Chinese tech-conglomerate Tencent took a 5% stake in the company. Having the backing of a deep-pocketed Chinese company may help negotiate a full scale factory down the road.

As of today, Tesla has 30 retail stores in China, and a rapidly growing Supercharger network that already covers a wide swath of the country. During the 2017 shareholder meeting Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla’s long-term business model is to have roughly 1 store for every 500,000 people. Given China’s population of 1.2B, that would be equivalent to 2,400 stores in the country, an 80X increase from where we sit today. Although I personally think it's unlikely to achieve this level of market penetration, it does show just how much growth potential Tesla's management sees in the region.

Scuttlebutt From China

After a recent visit to China (see video at beginning of article for on the ground footage), I was blown away by Tesla’s presence in the country. In both Beijing and Shanghai both Model S' and Model X's can be spotted everywhere. While driving and walking around the cities, I saw at least 10 different Tesla’s every day. In Shanghai alone, Tesla already has 6 opens stores. To put that in perspective, in all of New York City there are only 2.

Much like in the US and Europe, Tesla is cultivating a brand image synonymous with high-quality, luxury and sustainability in China.

The Tesla owners we spoke to during the trip were all happy customers and gave some interesting insight on the company's expansion. Although Superchargers are prevalent around big cities, they are very sparse throughout the rest of the country. This makes it very difficult to charge, and impractical to own a Tesla if you live outside a major city, or need to travel long distances. This, along with a high price, makes it a very niche car.

As Tesla continues to build out its charging infrastructure and service networks across China, it will slowly become accessible to a much bigger piece of the population. These growing pains are very real, but are being solved quickly.

Risks - China Is Both An Opportunity And A Threat For Tesla

The opportunity in the Chinese automotive market is not going unnoticed. BYD, a former consumer electronic battery manufacturer, has been quickly launching mass market electric vehicles and hybrids in the Chinese market. Funded by Warren Buffet, this is nothing to scoff at.

However, BYD’s strategy is almost the polar opposite of Tesla’s. Cheap, affordable cars that are remarkably practical has led to dramatic growth, and growing marketshare within the Chinese EV segment. BYD's e6 was the #1 selling BEV in China in 2016, with 8% marketshare. Eventually as both Tesla and BYD continue to expand there product lines, they are likely to compete head to head eventually.

However, BYD’s success also may be catapulting Tesla forward. Encouraging both consumer education about EVs and charging infrastructure are two tailwinds that will benefit Tesla directly.

BYD, and other local competition, should be watched closely as it poses the biggest threat to Tesla's success in China.

Apple, a company that once saw incredible growth in China has recently been a victim of local competition. Sales in its Great China region, appear to be on track to decline for 2 years running. Apple's initial success in the region led to an onslaught of local players copying the company's business model. We went to a Huawei store in Beijing (footage in video above), and the entire layout of the store from product display tables, to a genius bar in the back, to minimalistic design was a carbon copy of an Apple store. This is just one example of a number of phone companies we saw replicating Apple's products and strategy.

As Tesla continues to see success in China, it's very likely local companies will pop up and try to copy not only Tesla's cars, but its entire retail strategy as well. Although Apple was able to fend off this threat for 5-6 years, it's now getting into serious trouble in the region.

Two of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages are high-quality batteries produced with massive economies of scale, and a software system that is the backbone of every operation of the car.

It has been recently announced that China is planning to build a number of its own Gigafactory-scale battery plants. These have the potential to compete on both cost and quality with Tesla in the long-term, especially if Tesla's manufacturing trade secrets are brought to China by way of a Shanghai manufacturing facility.

The software angle will be more difficult to replicate. Bringing vehicle production overseas is one thing, but the engineers writing the complex software behind Tesla's self-driving algorithms will still be in Palo Alto.

How the future will unfold in China's auto market is very unclear, but we do know that the opportunity is massive, and competition will be right at Tesla's heels.

Conclusion

Within 3 years Tesla has built a multi-billion dollar business in China, and has quietly established it’s brand as both a coveted luxury consumer good, and symbol of the direly needed renewable energy transition.

Elon Musk has stated that by 2020 or 2021, Tesla's sales in China could be as big as in the US, if not bigger. Given the sheer scale of China's EV market (or what it will be by 2020), I can't disagree that the potential is staggering.

If Tesla can build on this early success, the opportunity to capture a large piece of China’s exploding EV demand will drive growth for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.