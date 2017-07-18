Rumors Of Additional Saudi Export Cuts And What We Think

We see merits to cutting an additional 1 million b/d of exports, however, we think the current strategy is working and Saudi should sit back and continue its current strategy.

Consultant, Bill Farren-Price, wrote that sources are saying that a 1 million b/d export cut by the Saudis are on the table.

Welcome to the rumor mill edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Media outlets like FT reported that a veteran oil consultant, Bill Farren-Price, a consultant at Petroleum Policy Intelligence, wrote in a note to clients last week that sources told him a "1 million b/d export cut by Saudi 'was on the table' among other options."

Some in the market were very skeptical of this news release. Over the last 18 months, OPEC has used "sources" and other channels to release hints to the oil markets, but the break of this news from a consultant makes it weigh significantly less, and thus we saw the muted price action today.

But first, let's look at the logic:

Source: JODI

As you can see in the chart above, according to JODI, Saudi's crude exports fell again in May to below 7 million b/d.

Over the summer as Saudi's domestic demand increases, if Saudi's oil production remains unchanged, then exports will likely fall more assuming stable storage.

If Saudi does intend to cut exports by an additional 1 million b/d, that would bring its export levels to new 5-year lows and would be considered an unprecedented move or worthy of the market's praise of "whatever it takes," however, we don't see the rationale for this move.

In a premium report published to HFI Research subscribers over the weekend, we argued for Saudi to "do nothing" as the current production cut is sufficient to bring global storage back to the five-year average given 1) a rising five-year average and 2) global oil demand will outpace consensus estimates as emerging market trade flows have so far indicated.

We don't see the rationale for Saudi to boost oil prices higher in the short-term especially given that production recovery in Nigeria and Libya remain a blackbox. There are no certainty that the production increases will be sustained, and cutting exports in reaction to the production recovery could be an overreaction.

We also argued for Saudi to take the "do nothing" stance as mid $40s could temper shale oil enthusiasm and put downward pressure on the consensus's 2018 growth estimates. The goal is to have oil prices higher in 2018 as Saudi prepares for the blockbuster IPO of Saudi Aramco, and the timing of the IPO will coincide with the rapid decline in non-OPEC conventional production.

Bottom-line: Although there are positives if Saudi does cut an additional 1 million b/d of exports, however we believe the current strategy is working regardless as higher global oil demand growth in the second-half of 2017 will draw global storage materially.

