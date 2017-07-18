Celebrate Made In America Week By Thanking China

We have full employment in this country. We HAD to send those jobs overseas. We don’t have the workers to fill them.

There is no official figure for U.S. jobs sent overseas. Most figures I have seen exceed 10 million jobs over the past twenty years or so. The largest amount of job losses went to China, but other nations such as Mexico, India, the Philippines, and other southeast Asian and Central American nations have been the beneficiaries. The 10+ million jobs lost does not even include the tens of millions of other jobs created overseas by U.S. corporations. It has become common practice the past 20 years when creating a new product to initiate manufacturing overseas.

China has been the biggest recipient of our jobs because it has what U.S. manufacturers need most. It has a strong stable government, relatively good infrastructure, a large adequately educated hard working workforce, and plenty of capital to fund investments. While manufacturing in China is much cheaper than the U.S. it brings its own issues. One is piracy and theft of intellectual property. Chinese contract manufacturers often copy what they are paid to manufacture and sell it themselves. Other issues are the language barrier, hacking, pollution, poor workplace practices and government policies that often inhibit foreign companies. The rule of law in China is better than a lot of emerging markets, but not what we expect here in the U.S.

The Benefits of Moving Jobs Overseas

One of the biggest myths out there is that the transfer of jobs overseas has been a disaster for the U.S. Nothing can be further from the truth. So, allow me to step on some toes and give my reasons.

1. Let’s start with basic math. We have a 4.4% unemployment rate in this country. That is considered at or near full employment by most economists. Any lower and inflation escalates. Quite frankly, we do not have the workers here to fill the jobs sent overseas. Our labor force is currently 160 million people. There are 7 million people unemployed. With over 20 million jobs either moved to or initiated overseas, at best we have the people for 1/3 of them. Basic math says we had to send most of those jobs elsewhere.

2. Do you remember back in the 1970s when inflation was a beast? It was our number one problem at that time and sent Jimmy Carter packing from the White House. We have had very little inflation the past 20 years primarily for two reasons, advances in technology and out sourcing jobs and parts overseas. When you move a job paying $15 an hour plus health benefits overseas where the cost is under $1 an hour with no benefits, inflation is reduced. The goods sent here are much cheaper than if we had made them here. The quality has also improved to where it is generally not an issue. After all, a lot of what is produced overseas uses machines and processes we invented. The more we produced overseas, the more subdued inflation has become. This has been a boon to ordinary Americans who could now afford much more. In fact, the Federal Reserve has recently been more concerned about deflation.

3. Moving manufacturing overseas has boosted the earnings of our corporations. American publicly traded corporations currently have near record profit margins. This is in part due to labor savings. These strong profits have benefitted over a hundred million Americans with higher wealth from higher stock prices.

4. Moving jobs overseas has boosted the economies of foreign nations resulting in more buying of U.S. goods and services.

5. While there are notable exceptions, most of the jobs placed overseas are lower skill, lower income, boring jobs that the majority of Americans no longer want.

6. Not having to spend huge amounts of money on plants, equipment and other fixed assets has been extremely beneficial to startups and existing businesses in the U.S. Manufacturing is often the largest cost for a business. Outsourcing that function to a low cost provider has greatly benefitted our economy by allowing new and existing businesses to prosper with much less capital.

As shown above, after years of high inflation, our rate of inflation has been below 3% most of the past 20 years.

Criticisms of Moving Jobs Overseas

There are downsides to moving jobs overseas. Quite often the overseas companies don't pay any employee benefits. Many have unsafe workplaces and poor working conditions. Many overseas companies don't have to comply with environmental regulations. Cash earned overseas can be difficult to repatriate to the U.S. due to U.S. taxes and restrictions by the host country. Differences in tax codes can be a problem. The U.S. imposes taxes on income, however many countries impose taxes on consumption (they pay taxes on what they buy) and call that tax a VAT. China in particular has recently made it tougher to repatriate cash held in China back to the U.S. China also faces rapidly rising wages which is starting to cut into its labor cost advantage.

Of course, the biggest criticism is it costs U.S. jobs. But our full employment refutes that. Our economy has historically created more jobs than were shipped overseas.

America’s Edge

One thing that hasn’t changed is the U.S. remains the best in the world in many areas. We are a job creating powerhouse that doesn’t have the people to fill the jobs we create. We are the best at innovation, corporate management, access to capital, secondary education, marketing, and infrastructure. Despite having only 5% the world population, we have produced over half the inventions in the world the past century and that continues today. Our stock market represents close to 40% of the world’s stocks by market cap. This is because our large corporations are the best managed in the world by far. They are more profitable, more stable, more innovative and more inclusive. Our universities attract over a million foreign students a year, way more than any other country. It is prestigious overseas to hold a U.S. university degree. While our high schools deserve the criticism they get, our corporate workforce is better educated than the rest of the world. As far a marketing goes, we invented many of the marketing methods used today from online to TV and radio. Our infrastructure is criticized but compared to most countries it is very easy to move from one place to another. Our electric, gas and water services rarely malfunction.

In addition to all that, our economy has generally performed better over time than the other developed economies. A big part of that is labor force flexibility, the ability to let workers go when they are not needed or unable to perform the job. This not only helps our companies be more competitive, it makes our workforce more competitive. Our workers know they need to obtain skills to keep their jobs or get new ones.

The point of all this is, we don’t need to be the best at everything. Manufacturing for many products is a low end, tedious job, that can be done by almost anyone. Better to focus on the areas where we can add value. Companies that take advantage of what we do best and outsource manufacturing have prospered.

