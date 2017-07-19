New Residential Investment Corp. Is Currently Undervalued By 20%

I currently believe NRZ is attractively priced at $15.52 per share (as of 7/14/2017) and is undervalued by 20%. My current price target is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis on why New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is currently an attractive equity investment to own. This article will first provide an analysis of NRZ’s past and current economic return (change in book value [BV] and dividends received) over multiple time frames when compared to eighteen mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers.

This article will then provide a detailed analysis of NRZ’s investment portfolio. Due to the complexity and number of different types of investments held by NRZ, most investors do not “fully” understand these portfolios. As such, I believe a detailed analysis/discussion is warranted and ties in rather well when trying to provide support regarding NRZ’s current undervaluation. This analysis will also explain why NRZ, unlike most of the company’s mREIT peers, will actually benefit from a rising interest rate environment when it comes to both income generation and net valuation fluctuations (an important distinction to understand).

Throughout the article, various tables will be provided to support my viewpoints and assist readers in understanding NRZ’s business operations. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for NRZ will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

NRZ’s Economic Return Compared to Eighteen mREIT Peers:

I believe one of the best metrics to provide readers when it comes to performance within the mREIT sector is to compare a company’s economic return over multiple timeframes/interest rate movements. This is one of many metrics that should be assessed when trying to determine if an mREIT is overvalued or undervalued. Other factors include (but are not limited to): 1) future MBS price movements; 2) percentage of “charge-offs” (impairment) relative to a portfolio’s unpaid principal balance (“UPB”); 3) current and future anticipated risk management strategies; 4) future dividend sustainability; 5) management expertise; 6) relationship with business partners; 7) management aligned with shareholders’ interests; 8) anticipated movements of market interest rates; and 9) macroeconomic factors. I believe most would agree these factors will have varying degrees of influence on an mREIT’s business operations which will directly/indirectly impact overall performance.

Within my quarterly mREIT comparison articles, I typically provide readers with an analysis which compares various metrics. One of the metrics I provide is a comparison of each mREIT’s trailing twelve-month economic return (loss). Within this particular article, I want to expand on this metric and provide readers with each mREIT’s economic return (loss) over a longer timeframe. I believe this will provide direct evidence NRZ has continually outperformed most sector peers over the past several years. To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below.

Table 1 –mREIT Economic Return (Loss) Analysis (Q3 2014 – Q1 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining each company's historical BV and dividend per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, NRZ had an economic return of 33.88% during 2014. This takes into consideration NRZ had a reverse 1:2 stock split during the year. Out of the nineteen mREIT peers listed in Table 1, NRZ generated the highest economic return during 2014. Due to the fact NRZ’s spinoff from Drive Shack Inc. (DS) (formerly Newcastle Investment Corp.) occurred on 5/15/2013, economic return (loss) percentages for 2013 are not provided in Table 1. For interested readers, NRZ generated a minor economic return between 5/15/2013-12/31/2013.

Moving to 2015, NRZ had an annual economic return of 21.01%. Consistent with 2014, out of the nineteen mREIT peers within Table 1 above, NRZ generated the highest economic return during 2015. During 2016, NRZ generated an economic return of 22.33%. For the third straight year, NRZ outperformed the eighteen mREIT peers when it came to economic return. Finally, during the first quarter of 2017, NRZ generated an economic return of 6.36%. This was the third highest out of the nineteen mREIT companies listed in Table 1.

Simply put, out the several sectors I cover here at Seeking Alpha, I believe NRZ’s overall performance, from an economic return perspective, has been the most dominant over the past several years when comparing sector peers. As such, I do not believe it is a coincidence NRZ currently trades at the largest premium to BV when compared to the company’s mREIT peers within this analysis.

So, while I believe this analysis clearly shows NRZ has been a “best of breed” stock when it comes to long-term sector performance (including the fact several different interest rate scenarios occurred over the past 3+ years), the more important question to answer is whether the company can continue this outperformance. In order to provide an answer to this question, I believe it is necessary to provide readers with a detailed analysis of NRZ’s investment portfolio.

Analysis of NRZ’s Investment Portfolio:

One key factor in determining if NRZ is currently undervalued is to analyze the company’s investment portfolio. Depending on the movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, some mREIT companies will generally outperform most sector peers when certain characteristics are evident in the market. I believe this applies to NRZ due to the fact the company has a somewhat different strategy when compared to most of the mREIT peers referenced earlier.

1) Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”) and Excess MSR Portfolio:



To begin with, an MSR is a contractual agreement where the right to service a mortgage is transferred from a lender (or existing servicer) to a third party. This third party services a pool of underlying mortgages for a small contractual fee. Typically, an MSR is comprised of the following two pieces: 1) basic servicing fee; and 2) excess MSR. An excess MSR is the amount of cash flows that are left after an MBS’s coupon, principal payment, and basic servicing fee are accounted for. What is unique about an excess MSR is that the owner of this right receives the excess cash while not performing any servicing obligations. Since both types of investments are basically valued by the amount of the projected discounted cash flows of the underlying MBS (including expected servicing/excess revenue), MSRs and excess MSRs are impacted by variables such as conditional prepayment rates (“CPR”), weighted average loan age (“WALA”), and credit risk (non-performance of an underlying loan; including percentage of delinquencies). To discuss NRZ’s recent MSR and excess MSR portfolio, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Overview of NRZ’s MSR and Excess MSR Portfolio

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NRZ's quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017)

Using the top portion of Table 2 above as a reference, NRZ rapidly expanded the company’s MSR and excess MSR portfolio during the prior two-quarters. For instance, during NRZ’s fourth quarter of 2016, the company acquired MSRs with an unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $67, $37, $33, and $13 billion from PHH, Walter Investment Management Corp. (WAC), WCO, and First Key, respectively. Simply put, these were notable purchases which quickly expanded NRZ’s investment portfolio.

During NRZ’s first quarter of 2017, the company acquired MSRs with an UPB of $93, $10, $5, and $1 billion from CitiMortgage, United Shore, Residential Credit Solutions (“RCS”), and WAC, respectively. Simply put, once again these were notable purchases which continued to rapidly expand NRZ’s investment portfolio.

Now using the bottom portion of Table 2 as a reference, NRZ’s MSR and excess MSR portfolio consisted of a combination of underlying Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), Ginnie Mae, and non-agency MBS. There are several characteristics when comparing NRZ’s agency and non-agency MBS. First, NRZ’s underlying agency MBS typically have a lower WALA, a lower current loan-to-value (“LTV”) (indication of lower credit risk for the government-sponsored enterprise/entity [GSE]), a higher FICO score (makes sense due to the fact the government is “on the hook” for any credit losses/defaults), and a notably lower delinquency rate. As such, NRZ’s underlying non-agency MBS typically have a higher WALA (makes sense because of the private sector’s much larger role within the securitization market prior to the “financial crisis”), a higher LTV, a lower FICO score, and a notably higher delinquency rate.

Now, with that being said, the underlying non-agency MBS typically have higher delinquencies due to the overall nature of these investments (described in the traits listed above). Most non-agency MBS are considered “legacy”/seasoned assets. Even with higher delinquency rates when compared to agency MBS, non-agency MBS have a notably lower “cost basis” to compensate an investor into the riskier securitization. As such, if a certain non-agency MBS experiences only a minor-modest default rate, typically companies owning these securitizations will report attractive Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) income/yields through the life of the investment (discount accretion) and typically notable capital gains (due to the low-cost basis). Further discussion of this concept/strategy is provided later in the article.

So, in a rising interest rate environment, NRZ will experience enhanced cash flows/valuations from the company’s MSRs/excess MSRs because underlying CPR percentages will decrease as prepayment risk decreases. In addition, if the underlying non-agency MBS experience decreasing delinquency rates (which has been the general trend for NRZ), the company enhances its cash flows/gains. Simply put, this is a notable positive catalyst/trend to consider.

Now, with that being said, there has been some concerns in regards to the “health” of several of NRZ’s servicers/subservicers. In particular, this includes Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC (OCN) and Ditech Financial LLC (Ditech; who is a subsidiary of WAC). Regarding these two companies, the market has become worried about continued negative earnings per share (“EPS”) and certain litigation costs, especially when it comes to OCN. The health of these servicers/subservicers could directly impact NRZ’s future business operations/results.

On 4/7/2017, another well-respected contributor here at Seeking Alpha asked my opinion in regards to this topic when it came to Ditech. The following question from this contributor was asked:

“Are you concerned by their enormous exposure to Ditech, a subsidiary of WAC? I'm concerned WAC might go belly up.”

At the time, I provided the following response:

“…If WAC does go into bankruptcy protection (various ongoing litigation; likely Chapter 7 but could be 11), I believe they would sell their assets/rights (even Ditech as a whole) “to the highest bidder” if it came to that. This would likely be to one of the other servicers that NRZ already has a relationship with and/or NRZ could even “take rights” of the portfolio…”

In a nutshell, this discussion surrounded the impact of a servicer/subservicer going bankrupt. This could be due to deteriorating operating performance and/or insurmountable litigation costs stemmed from the ordinary course of business. Within the quote above (and subsequent discussion that followed), at the time I stated NRZ would likely not allow this event to occur by either “propping up” the servicer/subservicer through purchases of part (or all) of the underlying portfolio and/or capital injections (ownership stake).

While this conversation, at the time, was actually in reference to Ditech, these same general thoughts/strategies were applicable to any of NRZ’s servicers/subservicers. Low and behold, almost immediately after this conversation, on 4/20/2017 there was news that OCN was served a “cease and desist” order from a North Carolina bank commissioner (subsequently other states/parties filled suit as well) due to alleged servicing issues, in particular, consumer escrow accounts. Simply put, these legal issues and potential audit would need to be paid for/funded by OCN. At the time, OCN was “strapped” for cash as the company publicly stated. Simply put, speculation was rampant causing OCN’s stock price to notably decrease in value over a very short period of time.

With the quoted response above as support, I believe it was no surprise on 5/1/2017 NRZ announced the company was purchasing some MSRs from OCN for approximately $425 million (to assist with the company’s litigation costs/cash flows). In addition, NRZ confirmed OCN would be the subservicer of these investments for a period of five years to calm fears in the market via a long-term agreement. Furthermore, NRZ provided that “cash infusion” discussed earlier when the company announced it will take a 4.9% equity stake in OCN. It would also appear NRZ would continue to provide future capital injections as needed (a backstop per se). So, basically what I stated in my quoted response prior to this event occurring actually came to fruition (just a different servicer/subservicer).

Due to OCN’s small market capitalization (approximately $350 million as of 7/14/2017), I believe additional support by NRZ to OCN can/will be performed as needed. As such, I do not see a disruption in service/revenue streams when it comes to NRZ’s relationship with its servicers/subservicers. This is an important point to understand and should be viewed as a positive catalyst/trend.

2) Servicer Advances Portfolio:



Next, servicer advances are typically reimbursable cash payments made by a servicer if a borrower’s mortgage payment is late (or not paid at all). Generally speaking, mortgage servicers are contractually obligated to advance the entire monthly payment amount to the investor if this event occurs. These advances can also support collateral requirements. If a borrower becomes current or the underlying property is sold/foreclosed upon, the servicer is then repaid all advanced funds. Simply put, these advances provide comfort to an investor (in this case NRZ) by increasing liquidity concerns. To highlight NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – Overview of NRZ’s Servicer Advances Portfolio

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NRZ's quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017; link provided below Table 2)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio had a fair market value (“FMV”) balance of $5.2 billion as of 3/31/2017 (including the basic fee component of the related MSRs). This valuation is considered on an UPB of $178 billion. Within this UPB balance, $59, $117, and $2 billion were serviced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC (NSM), OCN, and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC (“SLS”), respectively. As a whole, NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio was valued at 2.9% of the UPB of the underlying residential MBS (“RMBS”).

Side Note: For the remainder of the article, the term “RMBS” and “MBS” refer to the same type of securitized holdings and will be used interchangeably.

What I want to specifically discuss, when it comes to NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio in a rising interest rate environment, is the company’s debt financing for “securing” these assets. As of 3/31/2017, the face amount (par value) of the notes/bonds payable for securing NRZ’s servicer advances was $4.9 billion. In addition, these notes/bonds payable had a net cost of funds rate of 2.9%. Now, some market participants may believe this is currently a rather high cost of funds rate for a portfolio with a weighted average yield of 5.6% as of 3/31/2017. However, I believe a few points should be highlighted.

Continuing to use Table 3 as a reference, as of 12/31/2015 only 5% of the notes/bonds payable securing NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio had a maturity at or above two years. These notes/bonds payable had a weighted average maturity of 1.4 years, a weighted average funding cost of 3.4%, and a net cost of funds rate of 3.0%.

As of 3/31/2017, now 93% of the notes/bonds payable securing NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio had a maturity at or above two years (a notable change). In addition, these notes/bonds payable now had a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years, a weighted average funding cost of 3.3%, and a net cost of funds rate of 2.9%. As such, NRZ was able to “extend” the weighted average maturity of the company’s secured borrowings while also slightly lowering its cost of funds rate (a decrease of approximately 10 basis points [bps]).

Now, some market participants might be concerned that an increase in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields would cause an increase in NRZ’s cost of funds rate. However, still using Table 3 above as a reference, NRZ has also addressed this potential concern. As of 12/31/2015, 62% of the notes/bonds payable securing NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio were “variable-rate” loans. As rates/yields rose in the future, the interest rate associated with these loans would also increase (and vice versa). However, as a 3/31/2017, now only 7% of the notes/bonds payable securing NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio were variable-rate loans. As such, 93% were now “fixed-rate” in nature. As rates/yields rise in the future, the interest rate associated with these loans would remain unchanged.

As mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields net increase over the next several years (in my opinion a fairly high probability), NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio will likely gradually increase its weighted average yield (a function of higher coupons and/or lower prepayment risk). In addition, NRZ has increased the company’s weighted average maturity when it comes to its notes/bonds payable while also “locking-in” attractive borrowing rates. Simply put, this ultimately improves NRZ’s operating performance through an increase in net interest income (ultimately leads to an increase in taxable income; helps dividend sustainability). As such, I believe this should be seen as another positive catalyst/trend.

3) Agency and Non-Agency MBS Portfolio:



In addition to NRZ’s MSR, excess MSR, and servicer advances portfolio, the company also invests in more “traditional” mREIT holdings such as agency and non-agency MBS. NRZ, mainly through the use of leverage, acquires agency and non-agency RMBS which produce interest income based on the underlying coupon rate of each respective investment. To fund the acquisition of agency and non-agency RMBS, NRZ enters into short-term repurchase (“repo”) loan agreements. NRZ’s interest expense, in relation to the company’s outstanding repo agreements, is based on a small fixed-rate percentage and a variable-rate percentage based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Basically, all of NRZ’s agency and non-agency MBS are classified as “available-for-sale" (“AFS”) real estate securities. As such, changes in valuations are reported through comprehensive income (similar GAAP treatment when compared to sector peers). As of 3/31/2017, approximately 25% and 75% of NRZ’s MBS portfolio was agency and non-agency holdings, respectively.

As of 3/31/2017, NRZ’s agency MBS portfolio held 56 different securitizations with a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.49%, a weighted average yield of 2.99%, a weighted average life of 9.6 years, and a FMV of $1.5 billion. In comparison, NRZ’s non-agency MBS portfolio held 636 different securitizations with a WAC of 1.86% (takes into consideration non-performance), a weighted average yield of 5.75%, a weighted average life of 7.9 years, and a FMV of $4.4 billion. When excluding certain asset-backed securities (“ABS”), NRZ’s non-agency MBS portfolio had a FMV of $4.2 billion.

Due to the fact a majority of NRZ’s MBS portfolio is concentrated in non-agency holdings, including my extensive coverage of agency MBS characteristics (including pricing) in other mREIT articles (for instance AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), CYS Investments Inc. (CYS), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)), I want to specifically analyze the company’s non-agency MBS portfolio. To begin this analysis, Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 – Overview of NRZ’s Non-Agency MBS Portfolio

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NRZ's quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017; link provided below Table 2)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, NRZ purchased $2.1 billion of non-agency MBS (based on par/face value) for $985 million (original cost basis) during the first quarter of 2017. When calculated, this was a purchase price of approximately 50% of the par value regarding these specific non-agency MBS. Simply put, this was a notable discount to par which certainly classifies these investments as “distressed”. However, with that being said, in some cases, these distressed investments can provide great returns if there is an appropriate management team/strategy in place.

Part of the reason why NRZ continues to outperform most (if not all) the company’s mREIT peers (including “multipurpose” mREITs) is due to the fact management is able to identify/spot specific deals with attractive risk-adjusted returns. As stated earlier in the article, if management believes delinquencies and/or CPR percentages can remain subdued, purchasing distressed investments at discounted prices can lead to notable realized/capital gains and provide attractive GAAP accretive income over the estimated life of the securitizations.

Continuing to use Table 4 as a reference, as of 3/31/2017 NRZ’s non-agency MBS holdings had a FMV equal to 71% of the par/face value of the portfolio while having an adjusted cost basis of 68%. Simply put, this is an attractive cost basis considering the recent/current environment when it comes to housing demand and the economy. NRZ’s non-agency MBS portfolio, as a whole, is performing “as expected” (or even slightly better than anticipated; FMV above-adjusted cost basis) while continuing to generate attractive GAAP accretive income each quarter. In addition, this portfolio has experienced a gradual reduction in delinquencies. These factors should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

I also want to discuss NRZ’s “call rights” when it comes to the company’s non-agency MBS portfolio. As highlighted in Table 4 above, as of 3/31/2017 NRZ has the right to call approximately 83% of the portfolio. At times, there’s a notable difference between the value of certain investments/securitizations and the recoverable value of the underlying collateral (in this case the value of residential houses). When such a “de-coupling” occurs, it is typically to the investor’s advantage to “call” an investment/securitization to receive proceeds notably above the adjusted purchase price of the investment/securitization (remaining UPB versus adjusted cost basis). NRZ’s ability to exercise call rights on a majority of the company’s non-agency MBS portfolio is an important and positive catalyst/trend to understand. Currently, I believe the market has not fully “priced in” this important distinction.

Now, with that being said, it was recently announced that Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), acting as trustee for certain non-agency MBS, withheld more than $90 million due to investors (initiated by NRZ’s exercise of the company’s call rights) to cover certain legal costs pertaining to the financial crisis. This has recently caused some “ripples” within the non-agency MBS market which resulted in a short-term price drop. Simply put, investors were “spooked” by this event which has caused some illiquidity within this specific market. Approximately $3,000 per loan was held back by WFC to cover legal costs on plaintiffs’ claims (original investors of the securitizations) stemming back to the financial crisis. Most of this pertains to loans that were securitized and sold back in 2004-2005 which were originated by Bank of America Corp. (BAC).

WFC has withheld a small amount per loan to cover any ongoing legal costs (being the trustee/defendant). Under a “worst-case” scenario, I believe NRZ may have to wait to receive the company’s proceeds in relation to the exercised call rights and/or may account for a minor “one-time” offsetting charge/impairment in relation to the funds withheld by WFC to cover the trustee’s litigation costs. Personally, I believe the recent speculation/fears surrounding this event is an overreaction by market participants. Simply put, NRZ has the legal right to exercise its call options.

4) Other Portfolio Investments: (Note 8 and 9)

I believe NRZ has two other types of investments that should be briefly analyzed, the company’s residential whole (non-securitized) mortgage loans and consumer loans portfolio. NRZ’s residential whole mortgage loans portfolio has the following three classifications: 1) loans held-for-investment (which include purchased credit deteriorated [PCD] loans); 2) loans held-for-sale; and 3) real estate owned (“REO”).

As of 3/31/2017, NRZ’s residential whole loans held-for-investment consisted of 1,104 loans with a weighted average yield of 5.5%, a LTV ratio of 74.2%, a weighted average life of 2.9 years, and a FMV of $183 million. NRZ’s residential whole loans held-for-sale consisted of 12,058 loans with a weighted average yield of 5.2%, a LTV ratio of 86.5%, a weighted average life of 3.9 years, and a FMV of $1.1 billion.

NRZ’s REO investments typically consist of assets received after the completion of the foreclosure process. Under most scenarios, NRZ quickly sells these received assets at the best possible valuation. As of 3/31/2017, NRZ’s REO investments had a FMV of $79 million. Many of the characteristics and strategies applicable to NRZ’s non-agency MBS portfolio hold true when it comes to the company’s residential whole mortgage loans portfolio as well. As such, further discussion/analysis of this portfolio is deemed redundant/unwarranted.

Finally, let us now discuss NRZ’s consumer loans portfolio. During April 2013, NRZ initially invested $241 million for a 30% interest in SpringCastle Finance LLC’s joint venture (“JV”) (SpringCastle JV) which consisted of $3.9 billion of UPB consumer loans. After a $2.6 billion refinancing in October 2014, NRZ invested an additional $56 million to increase the company’s ownership stake in SpringCastle JV to approximately 54%. After a second refinancing occurred in October 2016, NRZ has contributed an additional $33 million during November 2016-March 2017 to increase SpringCastle JV’s available capital.

Since NRZ’s initial investment through 3/31/2017, the company has increased its ownership stake in SpringCastle JV from 30% to 54%, provided equity contributions totaling ($330) million, received distributions totaling $595 million, and has generated a current inception-to-date internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 90%. Simply put, this is an attractive return on investment (“ROI”) which has continued to provide strong risk-adjusted returns. As of 3/31/2017, SpringCastle JV had a UPB of $1.5 billion, an average charge-off rate of 6.2%, and a 30-day delinquency rate of 7.2%. While these percentages may seem a bit “alarming” to some readers, I would point out the WAC for SpringCastle JV is currently in the mid-teens. As such, I would point out SpringCastle JV’s charge-off and delinquency rate is good, considering the WAC and weighted average yield generated on this portfolio of consumer loans.

In addition, NRZ is currently part of a four-member consortium to purchase up to $5 billion of unsecured consumer loans on a forward basis from Prosper Marketplace (Prosper). This company is an online marketplace lender who mainly provides unsecured consumer loans to individuals for purposing of, but not limited to, debt consolidation and home improvements. This type of lending/investing is similar to another sector I cover here at Seeking Alpha, business development companies (“BDC”). For instance, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) currently has an ongoing agreement/relationship with OnDeck Capital (ONDK) whereas the online lender originates and bundles consumer loans into pools/securitizations which are ultimately purchased by PSEC (and other interested parties).

When analyzing all of NRZ’s different types of investment portfolios, I actually believe this current arrangement with Prosper is the riskiest. Recently, the entire online/peer-to-peer lending space has had rising charge-off rates and delinquencies due to poor underwriting standards (and a poor documentation/review process). In addition, it should be noted this consortium is purchasing these unsecured consumer loans at par (not at a discount). While this is certainly a risk, I would hope/expect NRZ and the company’s consortium would do their own due diligence when ultimately purchasing unsecured consumer loans from Prosper. So far, I don’t believe this has been an issue regarding this specific portfolio. With that being said, to remain non-bias, I believe investors should continue to monitor this specific portfolio with a higher degree of scrutiny in the future. As a benchmark, NRZ has disclosed the company’s targeted annualized levered yield for this specific portfolio is 15%.

With that being said, in a rising interest rate environment, most market participants would agree the U.S. economy should be in “better shape” when it comes to various metrics (gross domestic product [GDP] growth, rising inflation, lower unemployment rate, rising wages, etc…) versus an economy during a falling interest rate environment (in some instances this notes a recession). As such, it would make sense the average consumer should fare better in a rising interest rate environment (in my opinion, as long as rates/yields rise gradually). Under this general scenario, there would likely be a decrease in consumer loan charge-offs/delinquencies, including an eventual rise in the WAC and weighted average yields of these types of investments. As such, I believe this should be seen as yet another positive catalyst/trend. Simply put, NRZ’s consumer loans portfolio should benefit in a rising interest rate environment.

Conclusions Drawn:

The focus of this article was to provide a detailed analysis on why NRZ is currently an attractive equity investment to own. This article first provided an analysis on NRZ’s past and current economic return over multiple timeframes when compared to eighteen mREIT peers. Simply put, NRZ’s economic return over the past several years has outperformed all the mREIT peers that I currently cover.

This article then provided a detailed analysis of NRZ’s investment portfolio to determine whether the company can continue its outperformance during a rising interest rate environment over the next several years. The following NRZ portfolios were analyzed: 1) MSRs/excess MSRs; 2) servicer advances; 3) agency/non-agency MBS; 4a) residential whole loans; and 4b) consumer loans. Due to the complexity and number of different types of investments held by NRZ, I believe most investors do not fully understand these portfolios. As such, I believe a detailed analysis was warranted to help explain why NRZ, unlike most of the company’s mREIT peers, will actually benefit from a rising interest rate environment when it comes to both income generation and net valuation fluctuations (an important distinction to understand).

First, NRZ’s MSR and excess MSR portfolio will benefit from a rising interest rate environment. Within this interest rate scenario, generally, a decrease in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have lower interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance decreases. As a result, prepayment risk generally decreases. Therefore, the average life of the underlying mortgage/MBS lengthens which results in a direct decrease in CPR percentages. This ultimately leads to an increase in cash flows, hence positively impacting NRZ’s income generation and investment valuations. This should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Regarding NRZ’s servicer advances portfolio, as the article highlighted above, management has recently extended the weighted average maturity of the notes/bonds payable securing the company’s servicer advances while also converting most borrowings to fixed-rate debt. As such, as interest rates rise in the future, NRZ should only see a minor increase in interest expense while continuing to record a net increase in interest income (widening of interest margins). This should be seen as another positive catalyst/trend.

When it comes to NRZ’s agency MBS portfolio, the company (similar to most mREIT peers) would see a reduction in value regarding this specific portfolio (agency MBS prices have an inverse relationship to interest rates/yields). However, two points countering this trend should be mentioned. First, NRZ could reinvest proceeds in higher coupon agency MBS and/or recognize additional interest income on existing agency MBS from a decrease in CPR percentages. Furthermore, NRZ currently utilizes net (short) “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS, interest rate payer swaps, and interest rate caps to mitigate the rise in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields regarding the company’s agency MBS portfolio (which has a higher sensitivity to changes in interest rates; higher duration).

Regarding NRZ’s non-agency MBS portfolio, 96% of this portfolio consists of floating-rate investments. As such, as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields increase, NRZ will begin to recognize additional interest income. Furthermore, during a rising interest rate environment, non-agency MBS typically experience a decrease in mortgage delinquencies (stronger economy) which will generally accelerate NRZ’s call rights. If this were to occur, this would ultimately lead to an acceleration of NRZ’s realized/capital gains. This strategy is also applicable when it comes to a majority of NRZ’s residential whole loans portfolio. Simply put, I believe this should be seen as another positive catalyst/trend.

Finally, when it comes to NRZ’s consumer loans portfolio, typically in a rising interest rate environment most market participants would agree the U.S. economy should improve when it comes to various metrics (GDP growth, rising inflation, lower unemployment rate, rising wages, etc…) versus an economy during a falling interest rate environment (in some instances this notes a recession). As such, it would make sense the average consumer should fare better in a rising interest rate environment (in my opinion, as long as rates/yields rise gradually). Under this general scenario, there would likely be a decrease in consumer loan charge-offs/delinquencies, including an eventual rise in the WAC and weighted average yields of these types of investments when seasoned loans are paid-off and replaced with new loans. This should be seen as yet another positive catalyst/trend. As such, I believe NRZ’s consumer loans portfolio should also benefit in a rising interest rate environment.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, I currently rate NRZ as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 30% premium to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017 ($13.60 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 15% but less than a 30% premium to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 15% premium to my projected BV as of 6/30/2017.

As such, I currently rate NRZ as a BUY. My current price target for NRZ is $18.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. When calculated, this would be a net price appreciation of approximately 20% from NRZ’s current valuation (as of 7/14/2017).

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future discounted cash flows of NRZ’s MSR and excess MSR portfolio; 2) projected future agency and non-agency MBS price movements; 3) projected future derivative valuations; and 4) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of the last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my position in NRZ has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, BAC, CYS, DS, FMCC, FNMA, NLY, NSM, ONDK, ORC, PSEC, WAC, or WFC. I am currently long AGNCB. I may initiate a position in AGNCP over the next 72 hours.

