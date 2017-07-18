IBM: Another Disappointment

After the bell on Tuesday, IBM (IBM) reported its second quarter results. The headlines show a mixed result, with a revenue miss combined with a large EPS beat. Unfortunately, the situation at Big Blue still fails to impress, and a further breakdown of the results shows the situation a bit less rosy than investors would like. As a result, shares are down in the after-hours session.

On the top line, IBM reported revenues of $19.29 billion. That's a 4.7% decline over the prior-year period, and it is the 21st consecutive quarter where IBM has announced a year-over-year revenue decline. The company missed street expectations by more than $150 million, a miss that's more than just a rounding error. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS of $2.97 beat street expectations by 23 cents. However, the company's press release detailed a discrete tax benefit that boosted EPS by 18 cents. Without that, it's just a nickel per share beet of analyst estimates.

Additionally, IBM saw a huge drop in its cloud as a service growth rate. In the Q1 earnings report, the exit run rate of $8.6 billion was up 59% over the prior-year period, or 61% when adjusting for currency. At this report, the exit rate had only edged up to $8.8 billion, but that now represents just 30% growth over last year, 32% when adjusting. Obviously, last year's Q2 had a larger base number, but that's still a huge sequential falloff. The company also saw sequential declines in analytics revenue growth (6% to 4%) and security revenue growth (9% to 4%).

I'm also disappointed a little that the company only maintained its guidance when you consider the big Q2 bottom-line beat. The company is still looking for at least $13.80 this year in non-GAAP EPS, which is 12 cents ahead of the street average forecast. However, if you factor in the 23 cent beat in this quarter, that seems to assume that the back half of the year will be a little softer than the street expects.

On the balance sheet, IBM reported a $1.6 billion increase in cash on hand, but that was driven a bit by an increase in core debt of $2.4 billion. The company continues to return a large amount of capital to shareholders, almost $3 billion in the quarter. At the current buyback rate, IBM will likely announce a new repurchase program, or an increase to the ongoing one, by the end of this year at the latest. Don't be surprised if the news comes sometime in Q3.

In the end, IBM's report was a bit of a disappointment, which is why shares are down over 2% on the news and just a couple of dollars from their 52-week low. The headline again will be another revenue decline, this one larger than expected, with a bottom line beaten driven substantially by tax items. While the name is certainly a high income producer and the buyback is nice, shares just aren't going in the right direction currently, a good reason why Warren Buffett sold a chunk earlier this year.

