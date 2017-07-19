Tesla Investors Swallow The Blue Pill

I. Elon and Me: Together at Last

I’ve been warning since at least last November that shorting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a gamble. Indeed, I often used that word: gamble.

Guess who agrees with me?

Yes, place bets accordingly.

II. Would you buy TSLA if you could never sell your shares?

Let’s say you could own 100% of Tesla for no cost at all. One proviso, though: you must hang onto it for decades, with no opportunity to sell your shares.

Paul Price poses that problem in a provocative post. His answer? A decided no:

TSLA owes about $8 billion, with more than $7 billion of that classified as under five years in maturity. TSLA's cumulative cash burn has been more than $3 billion to date. Capital spending needs are enormous, making large new borrowing a necessity. CEO Elon Musk is like the Pied Piper. He toots his horn and followers send money to fund his companies' losses. That is a very dangerous way for a company to operate. If the credit market freezes or the investment climate toward TSLA, in particular, deteriorates, the ability to roll over debt could dissipate quickly, or vanish altogether.

Let’s propound a more practical problem than Price's. If you were unable to trade the Tesla shares you own for 10 years, would you continue to own them?

In other words, do you seriously believe Tesla will pay enough by way of dividends or distributions to justify a $300-plus share price, or are you counting on the ability to unload your shares in order to realize on your investment?

Looking at the problem this way forces an investor to step back from the gambling action on the trading floor and to focus instead on what it will take to transform Tesla into a highly profitable enterprise.

Price’s concluding advice:

Refuse to be seduced by casino-like action. Think like an owner.

III. The Blue Pill Analysis

Of course, many of you reading this do own TSLA shares and will ardently profess that you believe the firm will one day, by way of earnings, justify its share price.

You have, in the view of Barclays Brian Johnson, chosen the Blue Pill.

Johnson is, in my estimation, the sharpest auto industry analyst out there. Back in April, he published a research piece called “Red-pilling the Tesla bull case.” The piece is built around a brilliant metaphor for the unbridgeable chasm between Tesla bulls and bears:

Much of the “cult” stock appeal around Tesla revolves around, in our view, the science fiction-like future envisioned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Supported by Mr. Musk’s side ventures in rockets to Mars (SpaceX), hyperloops, advanced tunneling, and now brain-computer implants. Tesla investors and car buyers are deeply attached to the notion that they’re not buying a regular financial instrument or vehicle, but instead a ticket to the future. Whether through TSLA shares at ~$300, that bulls expect to go to $500 or $1,000 or more someday, or $1,000 reservation tickets to get one of the upcoming Model 3s, or nearly ~$100L (plus or minus) for one of the many Model Ss and Model Xs sold to date. With this in mind, we think it’s not crazy to take a key theme from the classic sci-fi film The Matrix to explain the disconnect between us (and our grouchy $165 price target and UW rating) and the market in valuing Tesla shares. Moreover, Elon Musk has so often invoked the theme from The Matrix that it is highly likely (spoiler alert) that we, like Neo (the character Keanu Reeves plays) are living in a computer simulation.

Johnson, of course, imagines himself a red pill guy, choosing to see Tesla as it really is (in his view, grossly overvalued), rather than accepting the blissful delusion offered by the blue pill.

A. There's Something to the Blue

Johnson acknowledges he agrees with aspects of the blue pill case.

For instance, he appreciates Tesla’s nimble Silicon Valley culture and its loyal customer base that is willing to forgive reliability issues.

He admires the onboard computing capacity and over-the-air update capabilities of its cars.

He recognizes Tesla’s accomplishment in building a premier luxury brand with virtually no paid advertising.

However, Johnson emphatically rejects the following blue pill beliefs:

That Tesla has some significant and sustainable cost advantage in batteries;

That Tesla will achieve a fully self-driving vehicle significantly before other automakers do;

That Tesla will grow into a dominant player in the auto industry; and

That Tesla will dominate in areas outside auto building such as energy storage, insurance, or mobility.

Johnson offers detailed explanations for each of his articles of heresy.

B. Battery costs

Johnson thinks it’s possible Tesla may eventually achieve its target of $100/kWh but believes it’s highly unlikely Tesla will achieve that goal by 2020, as Musk and his team have suggested.

Further, Johnson sees Tesla’s competitors narrowing the gap in battery costs.

However, even assuming, say, a $45/kWh Tesla cost advantage, that translates only to $2,250 for a 50kWh mid-sized car. Given the ~$15,000 of materials and assembly costs for the rest of the car, a 10% scale advantage for the larger automakers largely erases the Tesla battery cost advantage.

C. Autonomous driving

Tesla’s willingness to use its customers as autopilot beta testers is not the same thing as being ahead of its competitors.

Rather, Johnson explains, Tesla’s autopilot is merely a combination of several advanced driver assist systems that other automakers commercialized some time ago. Those other OEMs could have rolled out an “autopilot” system comparable to or better than Tesla’s but chose instead to do more testing and development rather than risk their reputation.

Johnson cites, as an example, GM’s (NYSE:GM) Super Cruise system. The rollout, originally planned for last year, was pushed to this fall to continue making improvements at the margin. And, as arstechnica has written, the result will be “the most advanced semi-autonomous car on the market.”

Johnson also is unimpressed with Tesla’s supposed lead in aggregating driving data, noting that by implementing data transfer and aggregation systems, other OEMs can field far larger fleets to gather much more data in very short order.

Moreover, Tesla’s data is of relatively low quality, lacking as it does object recognition.

Johnson believes the hardware and software necessary to make autonomous driving a reality will require far more, as he says, “industrial strength, scale, and rigor.” He notes that in recent months, Tesla has lost key members of its AP 2.0 team, and that its existing team is, in Silicon Valley speak, “old tech.”

(Barclays published the research piece before the departure of Chris Lattner, which further underscores Johnson’s point about the thinness of Tesla’s autonomous driving team.)

D. Tesla as the next Apple

Tesla bulls assert the firm will dominate the auto industry in the same way Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone dominated the cell phone business.

Having already eroded two of the foundational columns for this view (cheaper batteries and superior autonomous driving capability), Johnson details the huge challenges Tesla faces with coming EV competition (from Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY), Ford (NYSE:F), GM, and others) and the consequent shrinking margins.

He notes that, unlike Tesla, the competitors can subsidize EV efforts with their ICE revenues.

Moreover, Tesla faces an immense challenge in ramping up supply. Johnson believes the huge capital expenditures required to do so, coupled with Tesla’s ongoing cash burn, will ultimately prevent Tesla from becoming a dominant player.

E. Core v. Context

Returning to a theme Barclays first advanced in 2015, Johnson salutes Tesla for doing an excellent job on its software “core” but sees huge execution issues on its manufacturing efficiency “context.”

He believes the market is underestimating Tesla’s staggering capital needs resulting from its vertical integration.

We estimate all of this adds up to nearly $24bn of capex for Tesla over the next seven years, with a (free cash flow) burn of $7.5bn during that period, as profit per vehicle remains low.

(Barclays estimate of Tesla's required capex 2017-2023)

(Barclays estimate of Tesla free cash flow 2017-2023)

Johnson suggests Tesla’s expansion into the solar and battery markets may cause its capital efficiency to become worse rather than better.

All that said, Johnson acknowledges that so long as investors remain willing to fund the losses and cash requirements, the story can go on.

F. Energy, Mobility, and Insurance

Johnson points to the intense competition in battery storage. Tesla faces off against Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), LG Chem (OTCPK:OTCPK:LGCLF), Panasonic (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCRFY), Toshiba (OTCPK:OTCPK:TOSBF), Hitachi (OTCPK:OTCPK:HTHIY), BYD (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY), and others on the battery supply side.

And, among the integrators, Tesla competes against not only a host of start-ups, but also established and well-capitalized firms such as GE (NYSE:GE), Siemens (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Schneider (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBGSY), and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI).

As for autonomous driving, Johnson sees a long period of transition between semi-autonomous driving and full autonomy. During the transition, Tesla will be at a disadvantage to Uber, GM, Lyft, and others, which can employ “multi-modal” operations in which an autonomous vehicle is dispatched when road and weather conditions permit, and a human driver is dispatched when the conditions are forbidding.

What about Tesla’s supposed advantaged position in offering usage-based insurance (UBI)? The truth, says Johnson, is that Tesla is a bit late to the game. Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are far along in developing UBI data and products.

Again, while Tesla may see some opportunity in UBI, it will also see intense competition.

IV. But Beware the Power of the Blue Pill

Tesla's fundamentals are doubtful? Indeed they are.

But that blue pill, it is oh so very powerful:

[I]f there’s anything we’ve learned over the years in following TSLA stock, it’s that the stock is frequently disconnected from fundamentals. Rather, the stock seems to be more driven by "cult" psychology and the flow of tweets, media attention, and other data points.

Johnson, writing in April, forecast that the 1Q EPS likely would not matter to the share price. He was right.

Even though the Model 3 already was baked into the Tesla share price, Johnson anticipated Model 3 hype might drive the stock up another leg. He was right.

Johnson also foresaw “another media storm on how amazing the Model 3 is.” The endless hype, he believed, would overwhelm the news about production delays. TBD.

Factors that, within the next few months or years, might drive the share price down?

First, if the vehicle disappoints, which Johnson views as unlikely.

Second, when it becomes apparent that the Model 3 is a perpetual money loser, though Johnson anticipates investors may give the car a long runway to prove itself, especially in view of Musk’s warning about the “horribly negative margin” early on.

So, while it’s crazy that Tesla’s market cap is at the levels of those of GM or Ford, crazy is the world in which we live.

Demand for blue pills is at an all-time high.

V. Back to the Red Pill Some Day Soon

What I particularly like about the Barclays note is the detailed financial model included. It was prepared by people who most certainly know what they are about.

I’ll be returning to that financial model in future articles, examining what revenue and cost assumptions it made to arrive at the $165 price target, and comparing how Tesla’s actual performance measured up.

A Note about my Contributors

Thanks to Barclays Capital for permission to use, and quote extensively from, the Brian Johnson analysis.

Thanks also to The Nattering Naybob for steering me to the Paul Price piece. I should mention that The Nattering Naybob is my favorite financial writer. In each article, he includes an apt cultural icon as metaphor. He possesses a commanding sweep of the monetary scene, a disdain for "conventional" wisdom, a rejection of the "received" narrative, an insouciant flair, and a grounding humility about the (in)efficacy of econometric forecasting methods.

As he explains:

Our missives are an effort to assist in the critical thinking process which is an essential component of analysis. We attempt to encourage "outside the box" thinking by bringing together conventional and non mainstream information and ideas, then stirring the pot. The resulting controversy can spawn questions deserving of answers, stimulate much needed healthy discourse and hopefully, bring about positive change.

There is a much larger financial world beyond Tesla, and the TNN offers an exceptionally intriguing window into that world.