General Electric Just Popped 3%. What's Up?

In the following piece, we divulge the catalysts we believe account for the pop in price.

Nonetheless, in the past week the stock has rallied over 3%, showing the first signs of life in quite some time.

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares have been caught in a downward spiral since the start of the year.

The stock is down over 15% year to date, yet is up 3% in the last week on no material news.

So what gives? In the following sections, we explain what we see as the upcoming catalysts for the stock.

Voting versus weighing machine

Warren Buffett claims that his mentor, Benjamin Graham, once wrote this:

"In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine."

Nevertheless, the quote can't be found in Graham's two investing masterpieces, Security Analysis or The Intelligent Investor. Buffett states Graham often stated this in his classroom. He was a student of Graham. He made a similar quote referencing what Graham said in his 1993 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter. Buffett stated:

“In the short-run, the market is a voting machine - reflecting a voter-registration test that requires only money, not intelligence or emotional stability - but in the long-run, the market is a weighing machine."

Regardless of who the quote is attributed to, it is an excellent summation of how the market operates and why General Electric is down at present, we believe. In the short term, market participants can get caught up in all the negative noise and forget about the long-term prospects of the company.

Our way of expressing this phenomenon is "bad news equals buying opportunities." If you have done your due diligence and believe the company has solid long-term prospects, then buy the dip due to negative transitory events. We have learned over the years that the exact time we feel like throwing in the towel is often when we should double down.

Time and time again earlier in our career, we would buy a stock due to reading about it "firing on all cylinders." We would then sell out of our position when bad news hit and the stock plummeted, only to watch the stock bounce just as we sold out of the position. This is due to not taking a contrarian approach to investing. If you attempt to run with the bulls, you have a good chance of getting trampled. The fact that so many have such a negative view of General Electric's prospects we see as a positive catalyst and reason to take notice of the stock. General Electric has hit the point of maximum pessimism. Furthermore, much, if not all, of the bad news is widely known.

Bad news well known

Another point we would like to make is once any bad news becomes public and widely disseminated, it is more often than not priced into the stock. With the recent plethora of downgrades and negative articles reiterating the same set of negative catalysts over and over, we have a hard time believing all the bad news isn't already priced in. If the stock wasn't already down 15% in 2017, with 7% coming in just the last month, we would be worried about a potential sell-off when earnings are announced. Nevertheless, it is down significantly, and any earnings surprise will most likely be to the upside. What's more, the company has reiterated its full-year guidance for 2017.

Immelt's final appearance?

We believe this earnings conference call will be the last one involving Jeff Immelt. We expect Immelt to hand off the reins officially to the new CEO, John Flannery, during this call. Flannery has stated he will reset the guidance later this year after he has had an opportunity to perform a review of the operations. Some have suggested he may take down the $2 EPS estimate to as low as $1. We don't think so. He will most likely lower guidance somewhat, yet we believe it may be less than what the bears are anticipating. This may actually cause the stock to pop on a less-than-expected reset of guidance. Right now, the general consensus is Flannery will kitchen-sink the quarter and reset guidance substantially lower. One big reason we don't think it will be as bad as many believe is the fact Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners is on the job. Peltz will hold General Electric's feet to the fire, so to speak. Trian Partners has a great track record of buying at the lows and helping companies get back on track.

CEO Flannery should fill the credibility gap

Another huge issue for General Electric over the past few years is the fact that Immelt had lost all credibility. He became the "boy who cried wolf" in many investors' eyes. Immelt's propensity to overpromise and underdeliver has caused many investors to lose faith in the company's prospects. If Flannery sets a reasonable EPS target and is able to hit it, we expect the stock to rally.

The Bottom Line

General Electric's recent 3% bounce off the 52-week low is a tell the recent sell-off in the stock has been overdone. All the bad news has been priced into the stock and then some, due to the constant bashing of the stock by analysts and authors alike. We say we have hit the point of maximum pessimism and bounced off it. Furthermore, with a forward P/E ratio of 14.66 versus Honeywell's (NYSE:HON) at 17.55, GE stock is trading at an extreme discount to its peers.

The stock appears oversold and undervalued by about 20% at present. This should provide a reasonable margin of safety for anyone starting a position at this level. Furthermore, the best-in-class 3.5% yield doesn't hurt.

No one can call the exact bottom in a stock. Nevertheless, we posit General Electric shares are much closer to the bottom than the top, and that is all you can hope for. We have faith in the company's long-term growth plan and believe Flannery will reestablish credibility with prospective and current shareholders. That is a recipe for a rally. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.