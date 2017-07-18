Apple, Qualcomm, And The Future Of Mobile Patent Protection

In a clever legal move, Apple (AAPL) is challenging the way royalty payments are calculated for the use of Qualcomm (QCOM) patents. An Apple victory here would result in an immediate infusion of cash and lower future manufacturing costs of the iPhone. Additionally, should Qualcomm lose, its dominance in mobile patents will be threatened as it will almost certainly face similar challenges from other mobile device manufacturers.

This article will: (1) briefly explore fundamental patent and contract law concepts, (2) discuss the facts giving rise to this lawsuit, and (3) predict the effect this ongoing litigation is likely to have on share prices.

Legal background

Federal patent laws are governed by Title 35 of the United States Code. These laws provide that a company infringes on a patent when, without authority, it:

makes, uses, offers to sell, or sells any patented invention, within the United States or imports into the United States any patented invention during the term of the patent. 35 U.S.C.S. § 271 (2017).

Aside from exclusory use, individuals and companies often license their patents to others to extract value from a patent. In exchange for such licensed use of a patent, companies most often agree to pay rents in the form of royalties. Such an agreement is a legally binding contract. However, the Federal Trade Commission requires that royalties for the use of a standard-essential patent (one protecting technology that is essential to an industry) be fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory.

Contracts, especially those between sophisticated parties, are given broad deference in litigation. Under US contract law principles, parties are generally free to agree to whatever terms they wish, regardless of how objectively "unfair" the arrangement may appear. It is only in the most egregious of situations that a court may choose to label a contract "unconscionable."

However, aside from unconscionability, fraud, or an error in formation, a party may also extricate itself from a legal agreement where it can show that adhering to the terms of the contract would be illegal. For example, a large phone manufacturer could argue that calculating royalty payments based on the value of a completed phone rather than only the component covered by a standard-essential patent is unfair or unreasonable.

Factual background

In January, Apple filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm alleging that its licensing terms are unfair. In an April statement Apple asserted that Qualcomm has "been charging higher rates based on our innovation, not their own." This stems from a dispute over how patent royalties are calculated. Currently, the value of the finished phone provides the basis for the calculation rather than the value of the patented chip itself.

Consequently, Apple contends that Qualcomm charges it "at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors [it has] agreements with combined." Citing language from the unique requirements for standard-essential patents, Apple lamented that "after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts."

Conversely, Qualcomm alleges that Apple withheld royalty payments from contractors and also instructed them not to pay royalties to Qualcomm. Qualcomm stands by its licensing contract and is "confident that (its) contracts will be found valid and enforceable," while noting that "in the interim it is only fair and equitable that (its) licensees pay for the property they are using."

Ultimately, Qualcomm rightly recognizes that by:

Withholding billions of dollars in royalties so long as Qualcomm defends itself against Apple's claims, Apple is hoping to make litigation unbearable for Qualcomm and, thereby, to extract through a forced settlement what it knows it cannot obtain through judicial process - a below-market direct license. Apple's tactics are egregious.

Qualcomm's suspicion that Apple is hoping for a settlement is well founded, and this is actually a smart move by Apple. While risking very little, Apple is exerting enormous pressure on Qualcomm. Apple's legal case is far from a slam dunk, but years of litigation and halted royalty payments may be enough to force Qualcomm to negotiate. However, Qualcomm also is aware that a settlement here would likely result in similar lawsuits from other manufacturers of mobile devices.

Consequences

An Apple loss in court is unlikely to: (1) negatively affect Apple stock in a meaningful way, or (2) bring with it a financial windfall for Qualcomm.

Although, damages for a breach of contract may include punitive compensation, most often a court's goal is restitution. Restitution is placing both parties in the same position they would have been in had the breach not occurred. Here, where Apple has halted royalty payments, a court order for restitution would simply result in Apple paying the previously agreed upon amount for the use of Qualcomm's patents. Should a court award punitive damages, Apple has over $67 billion in cash and is more than capable of taking a hit. Thus, a courtroom loss for Apple is unlikely to negatively affect Apple stock prices in a meaningful way. For the same reason, Qualcomm is unlikely to benefit from a financial windfall if a court rules against Apple.

However, should Apple prevail, it would save billions in future royalty payments. More importantly, Qualcomm would lose a substantial portion of its revenue and risk other mobile device manufacturers bringing similar lawsuits. In 2016, Qualcomm made $1.8 billion from chip sales. By contrast, that same year profit from licensing revenue was $6.5 billion. With such a high proportion of its annual profits coming from patent royalties, any change in royalty payment calculations could be devastating. Additionally, with a market cap and cash reserves that are an order of magnitude smaller than Apple's, a loss here would be exponentially more painful for Qualcomm.

A settlement between these companies is likely to fall somewhere between these two outcomes.

Although Apple's legal argument is decidedly unpersuasive, its end goal is probably not a courtroom victory. Rather, in this high-stakes game of chicken, Apple's desired result is likely an out-of-court settlement including more favorable licensing terms. As the party with the deeper pockets and the stronger incentives, Apple is the horse to bet on here. A protracted legal battle is likely to put pressure on Qualcomm to settle.