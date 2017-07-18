Pepsi Vs. Hormel Foods: Which The Better Buy Here?

Both are strong defensive stocks – why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial details of price range expectations trends follow.

Anticipating earnings reports -- and much more -- well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

Yesterday’s article posing the above question between Pepsico and Coca-Cola drew – among many other comments – the above question. It can be evaluated in the same way.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

A current SA "news" item alerts readers to upcoming earnings reports by two major foods companies, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP).

Anticipating such reports -- and much more -- well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts.

Market-Maker [MM] odds favor PEP; their current price change forecast has had nearly 8 out of 10 wins, compared to HRL's 7 of 10. They see a +9% upside for PEP, compared to only +7.3% for HRL.

Prior forecasts for PEP like today's (over 3 times as much upside as downside) have had worst-case price drawdowns from cost at only -2.6%. HRL exposures were twice as bad,-5.0%.

Here is a picture of how PEP's price range expectations have been trending daily over the past 6 months, and what they offer now, compared to prior forecasts with similar upside to downside proportions.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here are the forward-looking appraisals implied by MM-community hedging actions, updated daily over the past 6 months. Each forecast price range is separated into upside and downside price-change prospects by the day's closing market quote (the heavy dot).

The up vs. down proportions are indicated by the Range Index [RI] which tells what percentage of the range lay below the market quote on the forecast day. Here the RI is 22, so more than three times as much upside prospect appears to be present as downside, at about +9%

Following prior 22-level RIs PEP experienced price drawdowns averaging -2.6% price loss interim exposures while seeking the upside forecast sell target.

A standard portfolio management discipline calls for forecast-producing positions to be closed out upon the first instance of reaching the top of the indicated price range. If that has not occurred by the end of 3 months after the forecast (63 market days) the position is closed out regardless of gain or loss and its capital is next day invested in the best available alternative.

Performances scored by this discipline result in Win Odds of the percentage of profitable positions and simple %Payoffs of the average net gains and losses from all such positions. Their number is indicated by the Sample Size of like RI forecasts among all available in the past 5 years' market days.

The average holding periods (in market days) for the sample leads to the annual calculation of CAGR. Here for PEP, the 158 experiences produced an average %payoff of only +3.6% in 46 market days, for a compound rate of +17% in a year of 252 market days.

Now look at HRL in comparison

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Downtrending stock prices and price range expectations may ultimately converge on a favorable balance where prior forecasts at today’s proportions produce a prospect for a buy in HRL which is competitive with the prospect for PEP. Has that point been reached now?

Figure 2 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects of only 7.3% gains, not as big as PEP’s +9%.

But HRL history of prior RIs at 35 (only twice as much upside as downside) reveals a “secret weapon” for HRL – TIME. Its 170 prior RI forecasts of 35 in the past 5 years averaged position closeouts taking only 46 market days – 9 weeks and a day – compared to PEP’s holding period average of 56 days – 10 weeks and a day.

So while PEP earned a net +3.6% gain (including losses) they could be compounded only 5 times in a year, while HRL’s +3.1% net gains could be compounded 6 times a year. That is enough to raise its compound annual growth rate [CAGR] to +18%, a nudge ahead of PEP’s +17% CAGR.

Does that make HRL “king of the hill”?

It all depends on you, and your preferences and priorities. Is a smaller-size gain earned more quickly, and reinvested more frequently at HRL, enough more appealing than a larger, less frequent gain with better odds of being profitable, done in PEP?

And it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either PEP or HRL at current prices and prospects.

Conclusion

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building than are offered by either PEP or HRL? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community’s evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts.

We’re open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis, while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive comparisons.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.