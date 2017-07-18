Microsoft And Baidu Join Forces To Compete In Autonomous Driving

On July 18, Microsoft (MSFT) and Baidu (BIDU) announced they would cooperate on the developing of a self-driving solution. The partnership will include working on technical development and providing Azure cloud by Microsoft to take autonomous driving worldwide.

It can be expected the cooperation is likely to be more close than just working on the recently announced Apollo project which list of members consists of many notable names, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Bosch, Microsoft, and others. It is claimed by TechCrunch:

Microsoft will be offering cloud infrastructure services via Azure for customers in markets outside of China looking to adopt Apollo.

However, Microsoft’s corporate vice president Kevin Dallas gives hints that the cooperation also will include applying “AI, machine learning, and deep neural network capabilities to that data” gathered in a cloud. Therefore, it can be expected Microsoft can play a significant role in the developing of the autonomous driving solution in the future.

Both corporations have been involved in the developing of self-driving technology. Thus, Baidu began R&D on self-driving in 2014, performing first successful road tests in 2015. It is worth noting the company had a partnership with BMW, a car maker that now collaborates with Intel (INTC), Mobileye (acquired by Intel) and Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH). In 2016, a special unit was created inside the corporation to focus directly on the autonomous driving technology, and the recent announcement of the Apollo project is a continuation of the story. Notably, the platform was opened up to the partners and now can be freely used.

In turn, Microsoft has collaborated with many global automakers, including “BMW, Ford, Renault-Nissan, Toyota and Volvo on a range of different projects, and its work with Baidu and Apollo could add a host of new OEM partners to that list.” As a result, the partnership is likely to be especially beneficial for MSFT. The primary reason for that is the possibility to increase the adoption of the Azure cloud, which is a significant profit driver for the corporation.

Thus, in Q3 2017 Microsoft’s cloud business generated $6.8 billion in revenue, with an 11% increase year over year in the intelligent cloud and a hefty 93% growth in Azure. This amounted to about 31% of the total revenue, and, therefore, Microsoft’s future is highly dependent on the cloud. As many tech players and auto makers are now likely to use Microsoft’s Azure for gathering huge amount of data needed to make autonomous driving possible, the cloud business is going to advance even further, positively influencing the company’s profits.

This also should justify the current valuation of MSFT stock. Thus, as the stock price increased by 18% YTD from $62 to $73 (as of July 18), such indicators as P/S, P/E, and PEG, which shows the valuation relative to the growth rate, are demonstrating the signs of overvaluation. However, if the project is successful, Microsoft’s cloud will get a significant boost, and the stock will be able to grow higher.

(Source of data: Finviz.com and YCharts)

Conclusion

The partnership of Baidu and Microsoft is an effort to lead in the autonomous driving market, which now involves many tech players and automakers. The most notable names are Nvidia, which powers most solutions with its hardware, Intel, with Mobileye in the portfolio, General Motors (GM), Delphi, Cisco (CSCO) and many others. More information can be found in my article on the autonomous driving, which was written in February and where I discussed the tech side of the question, providing a list of tech players involved in the market.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

I expect the collaboration to be beneficial for both sides. This is because Microsoft needs to attract more customers to its cloud services since a significant portion of revenue is dependent on this segment. In turn, Baidu will be able to have a platform for further scaling the Apollo project and get access to Microsoft’s expertise in AI and big data.