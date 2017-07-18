Visa Helps Expand PayPal's Quasi-Bank Debit Card Service In Europe

Global adoption of PayPal debit cards can help the company notably increase its total payment volume.

A debit card will allow businesses and people to use PayPal like a typical bank-issued charge card. PayPal’s future is better when it allows its user to also shop offline.

Last month, I called for PayPal to issue physical debit cards to all of its customers. For years, only Americans enjoyed the privilege of having a Mastercard PayPal debit cards.

Visa just signed a deal that will allow PayPal to issue physical debit cards in Europe.

Getting a physical debit card is one great way that bank account holders can conveniently shop on brick & mortar stores. Visa (V) recently signed a deal that will allow digital payments leader PayPal (PYPL) to issue physical debit cards in Europe. PayPal is not a bank. However, this new development further enhances PayPal’s transformation as a pseudo-retail bank. PayPal definitely is safeguarding tens of billions of dollars that millions of people saved up.

PayPal is so popular now that alleged money launderers may be using it to hide cash. Issuing a physical Visa debit card can inspire these PayPal cash hoarders to spend some of their money.

(Source: Motek Moyen Photoshopped A Sample Mastercard Debit Card)

PayPal’s relevance as a payments processor is stronger if it enables all of its users do traditional shopping. PayPal cannot be complacent as the king of online shopping payments. Its next source of growth is obvious. Even in a well-developed country like U.S., traditional shopping acounts for far more transactions than e-commerce ($3.9 trillion versus online/mobile shopping’s $294 billion).

PayPal can substantially increase its total payment volume (and transactional fees) by letting all of its account holders have physical debit cards. PayPal’s total payment volume for the last two previous quarter was $99 billion.

(Source: Statista)

Consumer card payments reached $23.1 trillion globally. PayPal has obvious economic benefits if its debit cards can help it garner 2% share of that massive global payment volume.

$23.1 trillion x 2% market share = $462 billion/year payment volume from PayPal Visa debit cards.

The higher amount of payment volume that PayPal processes, the higher its net revenue will be.

Why It Really Matters

My article last month proposed that PayPal really needed to issue physical debit cards to all of its customers, not just U.S. residents. There are millions of non-American people (like me) who have thousands of dollars stashed at PayPal. We want to spend our PayPal savings on traditional brick & mortar shopping, not just on online purchases.

PayPal’s lucrative currency conversion fees could notably increase in total volume after Europeans, Asians, Africans, and Latinos start using their PayPal debit cards to pay for their daily groceries, gas/diesel refill, restaurant tabs, and mall shopping.

For example, a Dutch Seeking Alpha contributor who has managed to save $47k in his PayPal account is ideal user of a PayPal Visa debit card. He will likely spend more after he gets a Visa PayPal Visa Debit Card. He will use it not just for online purchases.

Charging 2% currency conversion fee on a Dutchman doing a 5K euro PayPal Visa Debit Card mall shopping spree will give PayPal an extra $100 in new revenue. Multiply this showcase scenario by 30 million European PayPal users and you will understand how big the economic opportunity is involved in this new Visa-PayPal partnership.

PayPal doesn’t breakdown the per-region user base but it has 203 million active users around the world. Common sense tells me that most of that user base is not from United States.

Why Visa?

Mastercard (MA) is PayPal’s partner for its physical debit cards for Americans. However, Visa is clearly the runaway global leader in credit and debit card total network volume purchases. PayPal’s global roll-out of its physical debit cards has a great partner in Visa.

Visa-stamped debit cards accounted for 70% of the network purchase volume last year.

(Source: wallethub.com)

Europe could just be the first expansion market for PayPal’s debit cards. Next region will probably be Asia and then Latin America. The more extensive global presence of Visa (compared to Mastercard's) is why PayPal chose it.

Conclusion

These two leading payments processing providers can benefit from each other’s strengths. Visa has the expansive global network of partner banks and merchants. PayPal is a quasi-bank that holds a massive cash hoard that 203 million users saved up.

Luxembourg actually granted PayPal a banking license in 2007. Along with Ireland, Luxembourg is the most-favored tax haven in the world. In other words, PayPal and Luxembourg host secret stashes of money. PayPal and Visa issuing debit cards will encourage people to spend more of their PayPal money.

No financial details were divulged over the Visa-PayPal Europe debit card partnership. However, I expect Visa to get a fair cut from PayPal’s transaction fees/currency conversion fees garnished from debit cards. Visa would not have agreed to support PayPal’s debit card campaign if it wasn’t getting a fair share of the projected revenue.

PYPL is outperforming the YTD return of V and MA but I might also buy some Visa. V's forward P/E ratio is notably lower than that of MA and PYPL's.

(Source: Morningstar)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.