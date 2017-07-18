Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In July

In our article "The Logic of This Injection Season," we outlined why natural gas consumption patterns in the electric power sector are instrumental to eventual market rebalancing. It is therefore critical to monitor the situation in the sector and review the following key indicators: the spread between natural gas and coal, the fuel cost index, net changes in total generation capacity, and coal-to-gas switching.

June Overview

According to our calculations, the electric power sector in the U.S. consumed some 860 bcf of natural gas in June (-11.3% YoY). The divergent performance between natural gas and coal has led to a dramatic monthly decline in the average spread between natural gas and coal (the NG-coal spread). It fell by a whopping 22.5% in June vs. May. It was the second largest decline that we have seen for summer months since 2012. Obviously, the lower NG-coal spread had a positive effect on total fuel switching. We calculate that the average coal-to-gas switching rate in June went above 5 bcf per day, but that was still below last year's level. The fuel cost index was averaging 120 points throughout June, fluctuating from 109 to 128. The index remains low for this time of the year (notice that in 2016 it was averaging 137, reaching the 177 mark in early July). In theory, a low index should support natural gas consumption in the electric power sector.

Source: ICE, CME, Bluegold Research calculations

We estimate that the average weekly power generation in June totaled approximately 82,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), which is 1,000 GWh less than a year ago. A decline in natural gas consumption in the electric power sector (on an annualized basis), coupled with a decline in overall power generation, means that the share of electricity generated from natural gas has probably remained unchanged in June.

July Outlook

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.2% YoY in July to 443.8 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 41.69% of total operating capacity in the U.S. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall to just over 262 GW (less than a quarter of total capacity). The positive effect on gas usage in the electric power sector will be partly offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to increase by 11.65% and 53.5% YoY, respectively. Still, the total annualized net effect from the changes in generation capacity additions in July of this year is estimated to be positive at 900 MW of net gas-fired capacity. (Note: Net effect = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables = (+900 MW y-o-y).)

Note: Calculations are on the basis of primary fuel. Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

Overall, renewables remain the fastest growing source of electricity generation in the U.S. Its share within the total power plants' capacity is expected to increase above 10% in July this year. The weight of renewables in our gas-to-power models is rising and their impact is becoming more noticeable. However, the ability of green technologies to displace natural gas demand in the electric power sector will have a strong seasonal pattern. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, July has historically been the third weakest month for wind output and 2nd strongest month for solar output (click here to see the full ranking). According to our calculations, July is also the second strongest month for natural gas consumption in the electric power sector.

Note: Calculations are on the basis of primary fuel. Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

A falling NG-coal spread is starting to pull up the level of coal-to-gas switching. As we said in our previous article, the fuel-switching curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In other words, today a smaller negative change in the NG-coal spread will have a disproportionately higher positive effect on coal-to-gas switching than was the case before. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as the changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Source: Bluegold Research calculations

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models yields some 5.5 bcf of daily coal-to-gas switching in July (almost 10% more than in 2016). However, the net effect on natural gas consumption should be smaller because there are other elements within the gas-to-power model, which have both positive and negative implications. (Note: Gas-to-power model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages - gas outages - hydro/wind/solar generation.)

Nuclear capacity has returned from refueling and maintenance and has knocked out a sizable share of natural gas equivalent consumption in the electric power sector. However, given the latest forecasts, cooling demand in key consumption areas should stay above the norm this summer, and it will support he overall gas usage for power generation. Currently, we expect electric power to consume at least 1,000 bcf of natural gas in July this year (probably closer to 1,050 bcf).

We will keep monitoring the situation closely.

