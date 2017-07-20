High Yield Investing: Why Property REITs Are Undervalued And Present A Buying Opportunity

This is likely due to fears over interest rates and retail real estate, both of which appear to be overblown.

We look at Property REITs' valuations from different angles on an absolute and relative basis.

REIT Bears keep saying that REITs are very overpriced, but are they really?

“REITs are overvalued…”

We hear this statement over and over again from generalist investors who lack expertise in real estate and REIT investments. Yet, when you look at the facts, Property REITs really do not look that expensive. FFO multiples are significantly lower than earnings multiples of broad equity markets; dividend yields offer a sizable spread over treasuries; and finally, REITs even trade at a discount to NAVs today, suggesting historically cheap valuations.

So, why do so some investors think that REITs are overpriced today? We believe that the main reason could be related to a general misunderstanding of REITs. REITs are sometimes perceived as stocks by real estate investors, and as real estate by stock investors. Being a hybrid from both makes it difficult for investors to categorize REITs into one group and leads to substantial biases.

One of these biases is the excessive fear over interest rate increases, in our opinion. It has led investors to believe that REITs are set for significant and long-lasting pain and that the current valuations are way out of line. We disagree, and in fact, we believe that REITs are “relatively” opportunistic today compared to many other asset classes.

REITs are Undervalued Relative to Stocks

In the present moment, the broad REIT market trades at about 18 times its FFO which is in line with its historic valuations as depicted in the chart below.

This comes at a time when the S&P 500 trades at over 26 times its current earnings, which is significantly higher than its historical valuations.

The valuation of REITs is not significantly out of line compared to its historical average, especially when factoring in the general cap rate compression over the recent years. Note, however, that there has never been a time when the S&P 500 traded at over 25 times its earnings and did not eventually come down to trade in line with its historic averages. In this sense, the average valuation of REITs may appear more sustainable compared to broad equity markets. This is especially true when you consider that REITs have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index from a “fundamental standpoint” in the recent years. The earnings growth of the S&P 500 has been very disappointing, whereas REITs' earnings have kept performing steadily and achieved positive FFO growth quarter after quarter. In fact, during most quarters since 2014, REITs have achieved double-digit FFO growth while the S&P 500 experienced negative growth in many quarters.

REITs are Undervalued Relative to Treasury Bonds

Compared to the 10-year Treasury, REITs appear relatively undervalued as well.

Source: NAREIT

The current yield differential between REITs and treasuries is abnormally high, indicating good value. The spread offered to REIT investors is historically high with the broad REIT index yielding about 4.4%.

REITs are Undervalued Relative to Real Estate

Compared to the underlying net asset values of the properties, REITs also look underpriced according to Green Street Advisors. While REITs have on average historically traded at a slight premium to NAV, they trade at a discount today.

Source: GSA

What this means is that REIT investors are essentially getting the liquidity benefits of REITs compared to real estate for FREE. Put differently, private real estate investors are today paying for the disadvantage and risk of illiquidity.

If private market real estate investors, including sophisticated private equity firms are willing to pay an “illiquidity premium”, what does this tell about REIT valuations? They are simply undervalued on a relative basis.

According to GSA, the current NAV discount is about 1.7% on average versus a historic 2.6% premium.

Exaggerated Interest Rate Fears…

Bears like to point out the declining interest rates as the only reason for the superior historic performance of REITs. This is, however, wrong as REITs have outperformed over the years despite very modest or no FFO multiple expansion. The real reason behind the outperformance is the steady earnings growth (or FFO) of REITs, which, combined with above average yields, have resulted in high total returns.

It is clear that higher interest rate could negatively affect REITs. This may lead to lower property values and higher borrowing cost. What most however fail to consider is that higher interest rates come with a stronger economy which leads to higher FFO growth. Secondly, REITs are not nearly as leveraged today as they used to. The average debt ratio of equity REITs is only slightly above 30%, and most of this is long-term fixed rated debt. So, the impact of a few 25 basis point increase really is not such a big deal. The financial market likes to focus on short-term issues, but the long-term story really is not materially changed by these rate hikes.

Inherent Protection Against High Interest Rates

Readers should note that when higher interest rates are driven by economic growth and job growth, history shows that this is supportive of demand for real estate. Economic growth spurs corporate spending, such as hiring new employees, and individual consumer spending, such as moving into a new apartment and shopping at the mall. This translates into a higher demand and higher property prices for most property REITs (including Office, Commercial, Housing, and Storage REITs). These REITs tend to perform very well as they see rising earnings and dividends. In fact, history shows that share prices of Equity REITs have outperformed the vast majority of the time when interest rates were increased. At current levels, underlying property price growth of REITs is projected to average 3.3% across the core property sectors in 2017, which is approximately 100 bps above expected core inflation.

The Wide Range of Valuations Present Opportunities

The range of valuations is very large in the REIT market. There exist REITs such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL), or Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) which trade at 4-5 times FFO while others including Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) trade at over 20 times FFO.

We believe that this may allow active REIT investors to often identify superior opportunities that may lead to outperformance. If you believe that the current valuation (19x FFO) of the broad REIT index is excessive, you can build your own portfolio instead; focusing on potentially underpriced individual names.

This is what we aim to do at "High Dividend Opportunities" and recently outlined Iron Mountain (IRM), STORE Capital (STOR), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) as “Top Picks”, among others. We consider these REITs to be "high quality" and yet trade at very reasonable valuations. We are actively researching REIT markets and look forward to presenting more opportunities in the near future.

To conclude, REITs may at first appear rather expensive on an absolute basis, but on a relative basis, they remain very reasonably priced today. The average FFO multiple is a little high based on historical standards simply because of the low interest rate and cap rate environment. Below is a chart depicting Property REITs' annual returns over the past 20 years versus other asset classes.

REITs have historically been outperformers and we expect them to remain outperformers…

Property REITs have outperformed almost all other asset classes!

Risks

Investors invest in REITs mainly for higher income and for long-term growth. REITs also help investors diversify their income streams. However, every investment comes with certain risks. The performance of Property REITs is dependent on the state of the U.S. economy. REITs tend to underperform when the U.S. economy hits a recession, as property prices and rents tend to go down. Having said that, the recession risks in the United States are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore, the risks of investing in property REIT companies are currently pretty low.

Conclusion and Recommendation

The strength in REIT prices mainly stems from the health of the U.S. economy. As the U.S. GDP continues to improve, we should see renewed strength in the Property REIT space. Today, this sector is one of the cheapest sectors around and provides some great buying opportunities. Being invested in the right Property REIT companies should result in outsized returns - in terms of capital gains, in addition to a generous dividend payout to satisfy most "income investors".

