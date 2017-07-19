Dollar Weakness: Trump Weakness

As evidence has grown that the Trump administration was having troubles getting its program through Congress concern has increased about its effectiveness and this defeat just adds to that conclusion.

Foreign money began to flow out of the United States following the presidential election in November and has continued through the spring helping to account for a weaker dollar.

The value of the US dollar has fallen and the aborting of the current efforts of the US Congress to enact a healthcare bill is being given as a reason.

More and more the world seems to be losing confidence in US president Donald Trump.

The value of the dollar tumbled today after it became apparent that the Trump forces could not get the healthcare reform bill through Congress. Confidence in the ability of Mr. Trump and the Republican-led to get anything of substance passed dropped to new lows.

At 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 18, it took $1.1560 to buy one Euro.

Only twice has the value of the dollar exceeded $1.1500 since the price of the Euro plummeted in the latter part of 2014 and into the early 2015. On January 2015 the price of the Euro crashed through $1.1500, only rarely to see this value over the next two and one-half years.

At that time the European Union was facing some pretty serious economic problems and the European Central Bank was pumping lots and lots of reserves into its banking system, hoping to drive the value of the Euro down so as to encourage European exports.

Two run-ups have taken place since then, but neither one of them were long lasting. On August 24, 2015, one Euro closed at a cost of $1.1580. On May 2, 2016, the Euro closed at $1.1518.

Most of the time during this two and one-half year period, the Euro cost much less than $1.1500, one a good portion of the time it cost less than $1.1000.

I was one, at that time that believed that this price should drop to at least $1.0500 if not lower. It seemed to me that investors, in general, wanted the dollar to get stronger in global currency markets.

It seemed, at that time, that the world wanted a strong America, a strong US dollar, and American leadership. Money was flowing into the United States due to the economic problems being experienced in Europe and elsewhere in the world. The United States was a “safe haven” for risk averse monies.

Since last November, however, the flow of money has reversed course. These risk averse funds are now flowing out of the country as concern has grown about the Trump administration - its emphasis on a weaker dollar, its wish to make the United States to become more protectionists in regards to world trade, and in its movement away from engagement in Europe and elsewhere.

There is also a concern in the world about where the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System is going to go. Mr. Trump has presented us with a nomination for one vacancy on the Board of Governors of the Fed. And, he still has two more empty Board seats to fill. Furthermore, Janet Yellen’s term as Chair of the Board of Governors expires at the end of January 2017 and there is speculation about whether or not she will be replaced and if she is replaced, just who that replacement might be.

My guess is that Mr. Trump will have nothing to do with re-appointing Ms. Yellen as the Chair. As with everything else Mr. Trump seems to be doing, I expect him to seek an appointment of a person that will be loyal to the president.

And, loyalty to the president as far as monetary policy is concerned means not raising interest rates any further, continued support for the stock market, and a weaker US dollar.

All this is happening at a time when other major central banks in the world are moving to raise their own policy rates as economic activity begins to pick up in other areas.

Furthermore, central banks have begun to move rates or talk about moving rates upwards: the Bank of Canada has increased its policy rate; the Bank of England has almost raised its policy rate; and Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, has ended ECB quantitative easing and now is expected to announce, by the end of summer, just how the ECB will go about raising interest rates.

Up until just recently, the Federal Reserve System enjoyed its position as the only central bank that was actually raising its policy rate of interest. That has all changed now, and unless Fed officials become much more aggressive, the Federal Reserve will just be one among many major central banks that are in the process of raising their policy rates of interest.

I don’t see Mr. Trump - or, anyone around Mr. Trump - doing anything to keep the US dollar strong in world markets. If anything, I believe that he will encourage its further weakness.

To me, this is absolutely the wrong policy. The United States has supported a weak dollar policy since early in the 1960s. With only a minor respite in the 1980s at the hands of then Fed Chair Paul Volcker, the US government has supported policies that have inflated the credit of the United States and that have continuously weakened the value of the US dollar.

These policies have resulted in the relative expansion of the financial sector in the United States, helped to underwrite a massive amount of financial innovation, and tended to weaken the productivity of the US labor force. A lot of this is described in the new book written by Henry Kaufman, former economist at Solomon Brothers, a major thinker in the workings of the financial system. The book is titled “Tectonic Shifts in Financial Markets: People, Policies, and Institutions.”

Others have defined what Mr. Kaufman describes as the “financialization” of United States economy. Certainly, people are seeing how the decline in the productivity of the US labor force has impacted economic growth and this remains an issue about how economic growth might become stronger.

My hope had been that rather than just try and stimulate the country in an attempt get faster economic growth, that some attention might be given to making America stronger by promoting a strong dollar, which would require that focus be given to increasing American productivity, and these efforts would be augmented by giving more emphasis to education, training and retraining, corporate mentorship to works, and subsidies for increasing the mobility of workers.

Instead, it looks as if the government is going to try, once again, to put people back into the old jobs they used to have and then congratulate everyone by saying what a good job was done.

With all the changes in technology - information technology, artificial intelligence, robots, and such - the old jobs that people once held are disappearing, or have disappeared, and will continue to disappear.

Credit inflation that creates a weak dollar and that continues to undermine any improvement in labor productivity is not going to do the job. Economic growth will continue to be mediocre, asset bubbles will continue to form, and all this effort will ultimately result in another financial collapse, not unlike that which took place in 2007.

My advice is to watch the value of the dollar. I believe, that if it continues to weaken it will be a leading indicator of the weakness of the economy, the inappropriateness of the economic policy, and will serve as a warning that asset bubbles are going to burst. Certainly, the US will be weakened with a further movement of safe haven funds out of the country, a movement that will continue to contribute to the weakness of the dollar.

