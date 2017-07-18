H&E Equipment Services (HEES) CEO John Engquist on Acquisition of Neff Corporation Conference Call (Transcript)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

John Engquist

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you being with us today to discuss our agreement of acquire Neff Corporation which we announced last fall. On the call with me today are Leslie Magee, our CFO; Brad Barber, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Inda, our Vice President of Investor Relations.

I'll direct my comments this afternoon to the transaction highlights and our strategic rationale for acquiring Neff. Brad will provide an overview of the combined company and expected synergy. Then Leslie will review the proposed transaction financing and anticipated financial impacts to our business. When Leslie finishes, I will close with a few brief comments, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.

Proceed to Slide 6 please. As a public company, Neff is probably well known to many of you on this call. Neff is a proven operator with an excellent management team and a track record of delivering solid financial and operational results. The acquisition of Neff provides an opportunity to accelerate our stated strategy to expand our footprint across the United States, as we seek to penetrate and grow our business in strategic segment.

Further, this transaction will bring together, what we believe to be two highly complementary businesses that share a commitment to addressing the increasingly complex equipment needs of our customers. Our broader geographic footprint and enhanced capabilities and strategic markets coupled with complementary expertise across equipment categories are expected to help us achieve our growth goal.

In terms of transaction highlights, the initial purchase price is $21.07 per share for a total enterprise value of 1.2 billion, including approximately $690 million of net debt. The per share merger consideration payable to Neff stockholders is subject to certain downward adjustments, not to exceed $0.44 per share in the event that H&E incurs certain increased financing cost due to the transaction not being consummated on or prior to January 14, 2018.

The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction. This deal represents the 6.2 times multiple based on Neff's last 12 months adjusted EBITDA, as of March 31, 2017. Estimated spent cost synergies lower the multiple to 5.4 times, which then goes down the 4.7 times including estimated tax attributes acquired in the transaction. We anticipate 25 million to 30 million in annual cost synergies by the end of 2019.

We also expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to EBITDA, then accretive to adjusted EPS and for a cash flow margin beginning in 2018. We expect to finance the transaction with a balance mix of borrowings on a new ABL credit facility, long-term debt and newly issued public equity. The structure allows us to keep our leverage manageable that we expect debt to adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 3 times by the end of 2018.

The acquisition is expected to generate in excess of $800 million of growth tax assets for H&E, arriving from a step-up and basis of certain of Neff's asset. Wells Fargo Bank and affiliated entities have agreed to provide committed financing for the transaction subject to customary conditions. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Private investment funds managed Wayzata Investment Partners LLC holding approximately 62.7% of the outstanding common shares of Neff have executed a written consent to approve the transaction, thereby providing the required stockholder approval for the transaction. The merger agreement includes a go-shop period which runs through August 20, 2017, during which the special committee of Neff’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors, may solicit our alternative proposals to acquire Neff.

There is a possibility that this process will result in Neff's receipt of a superior offer or that Neff will approve our consummate an alternative transaction in lieu of our proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions including Hart-Scott-Rodino Act clearance.

Proceed to Slide 7 please. The Neff acquisition is the major milestone for the future of H&E and from absolutely every perspective we believe that it was a right deal at the right time. The combined companies would be one of the largest equipment rental companies in the United States, generating nearly 1.4 billion in annual revenue on a LTM basis ending March 31, 2017, with a fleet consisting of more than 43,000 units at 2.2 billion of equipment based on original equipment cost as of the same date.

The transaction will increase our rental fleets exposure to the earthmoving asset class, which is a relatively underpenetrated product line compared to the aerial work platform equipment. The deal will increase the density of our existing footprint in the strategically important and high growth Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and West Coast region. The deal will also increase H&E's penetration in the non-residential construction market and expand its exposure to new regional and local customers in overall construction markets.

With the addition of Neff's earthmoving assets, we believe we'll be well positioned to benefit from new infrastructure projects and governmental spending initiatives. Lastly, but very importantly, H&E and Neff are culturally similar in many respects which is extremely important in any deal especially one of this scale. Not only are both companies similarly structured and operated, both employee bases are very focused on the highest standard of work and customer satisfaction, safety and entrepreneurial spirit.

At this time, I'll let Brad provide an overview of the combined companies.

Brad Barber

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you John. Please proceed to Slide 9. We believe the Neff acquisition is a transformative step for H&E. John, Leslie and myself and our entire management team and employees are extremely energized to get the transition behind us and integrate Neff into our operations. We believe the combination of H&E and Neff will result in extremely formidable equipment rental and integrated equipment services company.

This slide affixes several key metrics for H&E, Neff and how H&E is expected to look post closing. The Neff acquisition will significantly increase our scale. On a combined basis for the last 12 months ending March 31, 2017, the Company has generated nearly 1.4 billion in total revenue, 814 million in rental revenue, and 494 million in adjusted EBITDA. Our branch count renewed and our employee base will increase by more than 1,000 individuals.

Let me provide a few comments about fleet, which was a significant strategic checkbox with this deal. As of March 31, 2017, the Company's combined fleet totaled 2.2 billion based on OEC and consisted of more than 43,000 pieces of machinery. The combined company will possess one of the largest earthmoving rental fleets in the industry. As of March 31, 2017, the combined company's earthmoving fleet totaled 727 million and consisted of more than 8,000 units with an average age for Neff's fleet at 49 months compared to 34.1 months for H&E. Average age for Neff's earthmoving fleet was 43 months compared to 24.4 months for H&E.

Our fleet mix will undergo a significant shift post closing. Using the March 31st fleet statistics for both companies, aerial work platforms will continue to represent the largest component of our fleet, but will decrease to 43% from 63%, and earthmoving would increase to 34% from 21%. In terms of Neff's rental revenues by end market as of March 31, 2017, 30% was infrastructure, 25% residential construction, 15% -- excuse me, 25% non-residential construction, 15% residential construction, 13% other, 10% municipal and 7% oil and gas.

Please proceed to Slide 10. This map depicts H&E's current 78 branches and Neff's current 69 branches. The map demonstrates why we believe Neff's existing footprint is an extremely strategic fit for H&E, increasing branch and customer coverage density in a higher growth Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and West Coast regions. Both H&E and Neff customers will benefit from best-in-class practices in a wide range of equipment in more locations.

Please proceed to Slide 11. We expect total cost synergies between 25 million and 30 million and believe this is a very achievable number in terms of total operating cost. Income statement synergies are anticipated to come from a combination of closing select overlapping branches, benefit from a new regional operating structure and reduction in corporate overhead. Total cost synergies would have been even higher, but were partially offset by differences in accounting policies primarily related to the treatment of depreciation expense.

Cash flow synergies are expected to be realized from fleet and rolling stock procurement savings through favorable equipment pricing, vendor consolidation and our ability to leverage large purchase volumes. In terms of timing, we anticipate the synergies to be fully realized by the end of 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Leslie to discuss the financial implications of the transaction. Leslie?

Leslie Magee

Thank you, Brad. Please just stay to Slide 13. The financial aspects of the Neff deal are very attractive and transformation as well, so let me quickly hit the highlight so we can move onto your question. We expect to finance the transaction with a balance mix of borrowings on a new ABL credit facility, long-term debt and equity as previously announced. We believe this is an appropriate mix for our capital structure, enabling us to continue investing in growth. The 1.2 billion purchase price including the 690 million net debt will be paid in cash.

We expect our current credit ratings will be maintained with the use of equity to partially fund the transaction, our increased operating scale and our commitment to de-lever. Based upon late third quarter closing, we anticipate leverage of approximately three times based on debt to adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2018 and further reduce to approximately 2.5 times by the end of 2019. The transaction is non-contingent on financing, as John indicated H&E has a paying committed financing from Wells Fargo and supported this transaction subject to customary conditions.

Please proceed to Slide 14. In summary, in addition to the strategic rationale John and Brad discussed earlier, the Neff acquisition brings very attractive financial characteristic as well, beginning with an immediate 40 plus percent increase in revenue, combined with the run rate cost synergies of 25 million to 30 million, as Brad discussed. By 2018, we expect deal to be accretive to adjusted EPS. When you factor in cost synergies and approximately 150 million present value of estimated tax benefits that brings the adjusted purchased price multiples to 4.7 times, a very attractive rate of return for the acquisition.

Deal will also have a positive impact on margin, based on March 31, 2017, LTM revenue and EBITDA margins are combined margins with increase 600 basis points to 38% including run rate cost synergies. Before I turn the call to John for his conclusions, I want to remind everyone that we do not anticipate making any further comments regarding the transaction for our business generally until we report our second quarter earnings on July 27. John?

John Engquist

Thank you, Leslie. Please proceed to Slide 16. We're extremely excited about this transaction for the numerous reasons we outlined in our comments we say afternoon. Acquiring Neff is strategic and timely for our company, as we expect it to provide immediate financial benefits, scale and exposure to new end market and customers. We’re also pleased with the structure of the transaction which should allow us to maintain a flexible capital structure.

Everyone at H&E is egger to begin the integration process with the Neff team. We look forward to welcoming Neff's talented employee base to the H&E family to offer a more coverage and capabilities to support our combined customer base and to continuing our work to create value for our shareholders.

We will now take questions. Operator, please provide instructions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys this is Steven on -- good afternoon. This is Steven on for Nick. A couple of questions. Now that you have combined two of the largest players in the industry and you are now about the fourth largest player in the gen rent industry. Can you talk about little more specifically your advantages of scale now how this benefits you at buying power, the ability to share fleet across the network, expand on that a little bit?

John Engquist

Yes, look, this definitely gives us better coverage. We have more locations. They are having earthmoving. We are having aerials. We see just a lot of benefits. It’s a high synergy deal. We are going to be able to take a lot of cost down of the deal and at the same time cover the markets better. Neff has a different customer base than we do. We are heavily weighted to the larger project, larger customers. Neff does a really good job with the smaller projects, smaller customers. This is a really, really good fit for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And turning on from that with the difference in the age of equipment for both companies with H&E's fleet being so much younger especially on the earthmoving side. What is the outlook for acquiring new equipment once the deal is closed?

John Engquist

Nothing out of the ordinary, we are going to continue our CapEx plan on both sides. Neff has a CapEx plan, we do. No significant changes. Obviously, we will be selling off the oldest part of their fleet and replacing some of that equipment, but we don’t see it creating any unusual CapEx requirements right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. And one last question, does -- having the new Neff's branch network provide any strategic platform for growing the equipment sales side of your business? Thank you.

John Engquist

No, it does not. I mean Neff is a pure rental play and it will stay such.

Joe Box

So just want to go back to that strategy question. When I think of your business, John, obviously you guys have a lot of large project work, but I tend to think about you guys as both being a bit regional maybe super regional. So when you want these two companies together, does it ultimately open up more national account business that maybe on a standalone basis both you and Neff for maybe too small to play in before?

John Engquist

I think there is some benefit there. I mean it gives us better coverage and probably a better fleet mix. So, I think it opens up some opportunities there. I think the real play here is these different customer bases that we have. I think there is going to be some real cross-selling opportunities there that are going to be very important to this business.

Joe Box

I apologize, if I missed it, but do you actually say the amount of overlap that you guys have on a customer basis?

Brad Barber

No, we have not, but it's -- we view this as very minimal. And let me go back to add on to John's comments, we've been successful. Neff's been successful particularly with strategic accounts, more regional type accounts. I think the better balance of fleet mix is going to be a nice advantage and that will allow us to grow those types of accounts more than we could have without the combination of the two companies.

Joe Box

So, and obviously your strategy up to this point has largely been in greenfield expansion. I don't know what happens to that strategy going forward. I assume it get puts on hold, but can you maybe just talk about how you plan to kind of match these two companies together? How you think about the benefits of having density in a given market with multiple locations? And what the overall benefit would be there versus maybe saying okay we've got three locations in Dallas, let's look to -- restructure that down to one or two locations and ultimately going to get a cost savings from that?

John Engquist

So, look as we've gone through our greenfield strategy, and Houston and Dallas are great examples where we've added multiples of locations over the last four or five years. We've realized cost savings on the transaction meaning less time, less cost to deliver to a job because we're physically closer. We've realized that just how underpenetrated some of our opportunities had been, and in every case when we've kind of added a second, third or fourth location in one of these markets, it's of been the proverbial one plus one is equal to three force.

And we view this as something similar. Now, overtime, we're going to focus on integrating the businesses, performing at high quality levels and as you stated we're likely to pause our greenfield strategy for a period of time during the integration. But we see opportunities for both of these two combined to continue to grow similarly in some of these large markets and in many cases one large location in a major metropolitan area, you're significantly disadvantaged due to the logistics associated with that.

Brad Barber

Yes, Joe, the consolidation we'll have on locations is where we've two locations that within half a mile or a mile apart. In a major market where these locations are spread out, that's a benefit, that's -- nothing will be trying to take cost out of that, that helps us better penetrate the market.

Joe Box

Understood. One last one from me and then I'll hop back in line. But, so what's the interest expense assumption that you guys are thinking about on the financing here? And how should we think about the dividend going forward, is that still part of the capital allocation?

John Engquist

Absolutely, the dividend will stay in place, and I think the cost of the financing remains to be seen in, and I assume you're talking about the note. But our anticipation is somewhere in the 6.25 range.

Joe Box

So, but there'll be a new ABL facility there too, right, I mean I don't know if there's any opportunity to reduce the interest expense there as well?

John Engquist

There'll be a new ABL facility, yes. This is going to be a mix of ABL and new notes and some equity.

Seth Weber

I wanted to ask about the systems that you're going to be using. So I don't know too much about Neff systems. But are they compatible with your current systems? And is there going to be some sort of blending of that, the internal operations? Or how should we think about this process of kind of getting everybody on the same page if that's what you're going to be doing?

John Engquist

Yes, Seth look, we've invested over the course of last seven or eight years of tremendous amount of money in systems to position our self to be able to run a much, much larger business, many times larger. So, we developed a platform that will support that. Neff will be integrated onto our platform and totality. So, they will be brought on our platform and that’s why we run the business.

Seth Weber

Okay, do you have sense for, I mean, there has been a lot of discussion around the industry lately around contract mix, day, week, month et cetera. Based on your comments about smaller customer, et cetera, I image there mix is more skewed towards daily or weekly rentals. But do you have data around that relative to what to your kind of set up right now?

John Engquist

Look, I believe there average renewal contract is by a little shorter than our average contract because of that mix, but I don’t have any data here in front of me that I can share with you on that.

Seth Weber

Okay. And I guess may be just for Leslie. I just want to make sure I am understanding this different accounting policies statement. Is that just a function of the useful life on the earthmoving equipment versus your current mix or -- I just want to make sure I'm understanding that.

Leslie Magee

It's different life across their fleet along with different salvage value.

Seth Weber

Okay, so they're assuming some sort of salvage value?

John Engquist

That’s correct. The net effect is that they depreciate their equipment little longer than we do.

Seth Weber

Their earthmoving equipment is depreciated longer than your earthmoving equipment or just, in general, fleet?

John Engquist

In general.

Seth Weber

But is the earthmoving equipment about on the same methodology?

John Engquist

Same thing, they depreciate their earthmoving fleet a little longer than we do.

Steven Fisher

Just to clarify on the deleveraging. What is the expectation of that deleveraging will come from cash flow, debt reduction -- cash flow based debt reduction or just to increase EBITDA or some combination?

John Engquist

Both.

Leslie Magee

Combination of both.

John Engquist

Yes.

Steven Fisher

Okay. And I guess as you consider the possible strategic action that you could have taken here. How did you weigh the decision to go into say a larger earthmoving heavy company versus may be a specialty company that they have had higher returns or a company not into your main geographic region?

John Engquist

Yes, look, we've looked at the concept of specialty businesses many, many times. You tend to pay a very high multiple for those businesses, and when you integrate I mean the Company like H&E that multiple seems to get homogenized then I think you lose it. We like what we're doing, we like the fleet mix combination here. We like the earthmoving business. We've been an earthmoving distributor for many, many, many years. We understand the earthmoving business. We know how to maintain that type fleet. We know how to deal with undercarriages.

It’s a business we like. It's one of our highest dollar return assets. It's the largest secondary markets of any product type we deal and so it's easy to adjust those fleets up and down. The secondary markets are huge. They are always liquid. It's an asset class that enjoys solid residual values. There is really nothing about the earthmoving business that we don’t like. And we were growing that aspect of our business before we got together when Neff on this transaction. This just accelerates that a lot. So, we are very happy with this acquisition and their fleet mix.

Steven Fisher

Okay. And then lastly, I know Leslie mentioned the EBITDA margins should go up. I think you said it was about 600 basis points. What does the increasing mix of earthmoving due to the overall returns on invested capital of the business?

Leslie Magee

We have to do further analysis and follow-up. I don’t have that exact analysis in front of me.

Brad Barber

Yes, but I would point to the comment John just made, that earthmoving generally carries the highest dollar utilization of all the product types that we carry. Such point nice GP and it's one of the easier fleets to manage whenever you need to readjust your mix of proposition. So maybe directly that can help you that it is among, if not the highest dollar utilization of the products family that offer.

Scott Napier

First one for me. Could you please discuss rental penetration opportunity within earthmoving and in the broader portfolio in your consideration from that aspect on the acquisition?

John Engquist

Yes and that’s a great question. And it's one of the things we like about this acquisition. Earthmoving equipment is relatively under penetrated in the rental markets. If you look at the aerial business, it's almost all rentals -- nobody buy the areas anymore. It's almost totally rented. So, the penetration is in the 90% range. I think earthmoving penetration is around 50%. So, we think that gives us some real nice growth opportunities in front of us.

Scott Napier

I didn’t see in the presentation pack and maybe you are not prepared to provide at this juncture, but considerations of growth maintenance CapEx of the combined company and will there be any dramatic sales or increases the CapEx upon consummation of the deal? Thanks.

John Engquist

There will not be dramatic increases to CapEx, no.

Sean Wondrack

Just a couple of more questions for you. First, I'd like to ask you, what was the rationale behind how the transaction rose? Did you guys approach Neff or did they approach you? Can you talk about that a little bit?

John Engquist

Well, look, over the course of last three or four years, we looked at lot of opportunities out there. And we've looked at about everything that's come to market. And we've never felt like we found the right fit whether it's multiple expectations, issues with fleet, cultural issues whatever. We haven't found the right fit. We feel like this is the right fit. We approached Neff through our financial advisor and we're able to get together on this and couldn't be more excited about it.

Sean Wondrack

And just given that there's been quite a few acquisitions in the market this year whether you have [indiscernible] and now you guys are acquiring Neff. Do you think there's a transition within the industry to be a little more acquisitive right now, given the potential for maybe a little bit of a longer cycle and some infrastructure programs out there?

John Engquist

Well, I think you've got a pretty fragmented sector here, there's a lot of small players, and so I wouldn't expect you to continue to see a certain amount of consolidation. It is our belief that this cycle has been extended. So, there's some activity. I don't have any real insights or what that's going to look like going forward, but I would expect to see more consolidation.

Sean Wondrack

And then I'm not sure, if you've given any specifics surrounding this lately. But the debt and equity split, what percentage of the deal do you expect to fund with debt versus equity? And have you publicly disclosed that or?

Leslie Magee

We previously released an 8-K and so, what we intend to do currently is a 1.25 billion in ABL, 575 million in senior unsecured notes, and up to 250 million in equity based on today's expectations.

Sean Wondrack

Right, that's great. And do you have any numbers of the Neff family joining your company? Any members of management are joining your Board?

John Engquist

Not at this time, no.

Sean Wondrack

And then very quick, last question, when you think about working capital with the inclusion of Neff. Do you think that there should be a big movement one way or another this year?

Leslie Magee

No, we'd not expect that.

Ross Gilardi

I just had a question, wonder, if you could just flush out the go-shop theory a little bit more, any other color you could provide? And based on your understanding as Neff's been shopped already and why establish formality around that? What happens at the point that the go-shop theory expires to the point that the deal actually close? Does the breakup fee come into play or something or?

John Engquist

No, no. I mean I'm not sure I understand your question. I mean I think go-shop theory they're pretty common when you're acquiring a public company. It's basically protection for the Board, and they want to make sure they're getting the best price they can get for their shareholders, so nothing uncommon there.

Ross Gilardi

Is there a breakup fee with the deal right now?

John Engquist

No.

Ross Gilardi

And the extent that you can answer this, in the event there was a higher bid for Neff, how would you think about H&E from -- how should we think about H&E from credit prospective? Would you -- you’re overall wiliness to have a lower credit rating and just how would think about the capital structure in the event to this became more of a competitive option type process?

John Engquist

Well, I mean, I think there's a lot of speculation going on there and we will cross that bridge when we get there. I'm not sure what you meant by your comment on credit ratings. We don’t anticipate doing anything that's going lower our credit rating.

Joe Box

Just wondering, if you guys could put some more color around the tax step up, I think you said Leslie that the MPV is worth about a half turn toward the value of the deal, if I heard that right. Ultimately curious about, what the free cash flow profile is going to look like going forward? And how long this could erratically push out cash taxes?

Leslie Magee

Right, so, there is obviously significant NOLs evolved. And so, I believe they're going to run out four. We're estimating today into 2020 that's what we're looking at.

Joe Box

So that the NOLs and the tax step up that come from this deal. So you wouldn’t have cash taxes until 2020 with the deal, correct?

Leslie Magee

Right, no significant cash taxes to speak up, until 2020.

Joe Box

Okay, great. Remind me what was that before hand with just H&E?

Leslie Magee

The run-off of NOLs, the pure run-off -- I'm not sure I understand your question.

Brad Barber

Our cash payer next year, mid-year, next year.

Leslie Magee

And we ended 2016 with close to a 100 million in NOLs.

Joe Box

Got it. So then it does theoretically change the free cash flow profile, the combined company, it ultimately just pushes out your cash tax?

Leslie Magee

That's correct.

Joe Box

Okay. And then can you just let me talk about the cadence of synergies of frontloaded item or should we think about it being spread evenly through 2019?

John Engquist

Look, we think we will get half the synergies in 18 and then be fully synergized in 19.

John Engquist

Well, I just want to thank everybody for being on the call. I hope you can tell how excited we're about this acquisition. It's transformational for us. It moves us strategically where we think we need to be to really create significant shareholder value and that’s what our job is. So, thank you for being on the call and we look forward to speaking with you shortly on our earnings call. Thank you.

