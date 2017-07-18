Occidental Petroleum Makes A Small Increase In Dividends - Again

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), one of the leading independent US-based oil producers, has recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, which shows a 1.3% increase from prior dividend. Although the hike seems nominal, I believe it is still a big deal.

Houston, Texas – based Occidental Petroleum has increased dividends by just $0.01, which doesn’t sound much but it is important to remember that the company is operating in the beaten down independent exploration and production space where even a nominal hike is rare. In fact, Occidental Petroleum is the only large-cap independent oil producer that has increased dividends thrice in the downturn. Those increases have been small considering that the company’s quarterly payout has grown from $0.72 to $0.77 per share in two and a half years, but it came at a time when almost all other dividend-paying large-cap exploration and production companies have slashed dividends.

For instance, ConocoPhillips (COP), the world’s largest independent exploration and production company in terms of production and reserves, increased dividends by around 6% in January. But the company also cut dividends by around 66% in early 2016. Consequently, its ongoing quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share is still considerably smaller than the $0.74 per share it paid around two years ago. Similarly, Marathon Oil (MRO) is also paying a quarterly dividend just $0.05 per share as opposed to $0.21 per share paid in most of 2015. Noble Energy (NBL) is another large-cap oil and gas producer that has slashed dividends significantly in the downturn. The company’s quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share is 44.4% lower than $0.18 per share in late-2015. Apache Corp. (APA), on the other hand, is a rare exploration and production stock which did not slash dividends in the downturn. But unlike Occidental Petroleum, Apache hasn’t announced a dividend hike, even a nominal one, since early-2014. Occidental Petroleum, therefore, has the best track record of dividend growth among its peers.

Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum also offers a dividend yield of 5.15%, which is the highest among all independent oil and gas producers. In fact, Occidental Petroleum is so far ahead of its peers that its closest rival in these terms – ConocoPhillips (COP) – doesn’t even offer half as much dividend yield. A vast majority of independent oil producers offer a yield of less than 1%.

But what I particularly like about Occidental Petroleum is that its dividends are backed by strong cash flows. In 2016, for instance, which was the worst year for oil prices with the spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaging just $43.33 a barrel as opposed to $48.67 in 2015 and $93.17 in 2014, Occidental Petroleum produced $552 million of free cash flows (operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure). Nearly all of its peers, including ConocoPhillips, burned cash flows in the same period.

I believe Occidental Petroleum will end 2017 with even higher levels of free cash flows, which should allow it to continue rewarding shareholders with the best-in-class dividends.

That’s because Occidental Petroleum has said in a recent presentation that it can finance its capital expenditure budget as well as dividends in 2017 with operating cash flows, even if oil were to average just $40 a barrel. Currently, most analysts believe that oil prices will average around $50 a barrel while the US EIA has predicted an average of $48.95 for 2017. In this scenario, Occidental Petroleum’s cash inflows will receive a boost from higher realized oil prices and 5% to 8% increase in production, as adjusted. This will allow Occidental Petroleum to cover total capex budget of $3.3 billion and dividends of $2.3 billion with cash inflows, as per the company’s guidance. But at $40 oil, Occidental Petroleum has said that it can cut the capex budget down to $2.1 billion which will allow it to fully fund its operations as well as dividends with cash inflows. The above-mentioned guidance implies free cash flows of $2.3 billion in a $40 as well as $50 a barrel oil price environment, which is significantly higher than what we saw last year.

Moreover, Occidental Petroleum also benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet. At the end of 1Q17, Occidental Petroleum had a net debt to equity ratio of just 28.3%, which is lower than the peer average of around 35%. The company will likely report even lower levels of debt when it releases its second quarter results in the coming weeks since it would have collected $1.3 billion of cash associated with a tax refund and asset sales. This means that Occidental Petroleum can simply raise additional debt, without putting any significant strain on its balance sheet, if it faces a cash flow shortfall.

In short, Occidental Petroleum is the best dividend stock among large-cap independent exploration and production companies and will likely retain this position in the future.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.