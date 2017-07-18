Groupon: Earnings Prediction

Thesis



Groupon (GRPN) is poised for an earnings beat and given that the stock price has been depressed since last earnings, I view it as one of the better earnings plays of this season. This is particularly true if we acknowledge the volatility that typically accompanies Groupon’s earnings release.



Earnings release date:

Aug 2, 2017, BMO



Introduction

Groupon’s previous earnings report was ugly. The company beat on EPS but missed on revenue, sending the stock down by 12%. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to provide an earnings prediction on the previous quarter. The previous quarter was in stark contrast with 4Q16 where Groupon saw an earnings beat and the stock was up by 12% - 15%. At that time, I did manage to write an earnings prediction: “Why Groupon Will Very Likely Beat Earnings Estimate.”



Today I’m bringing you another earnings prediction. Also, I will make sure that Groupon’s earnings enjoy 100% coverage from now on since the stock's volatility ensures a good profit provided the direction has been estimated accurately.

-12% an overreaction?

Typically, when stocks miss on earnings the valuation is adjusted downward. The logic here is that earnings expectations provide a basis for forward valuation. For example, if you consider a PE of 12x earnings to be expensive, you might deduce that stock A is actually cheap if its expected earnings is double that of last year. Therefore putting the “actual” PE at 6.



When a stock disappoints, valuations need to adjust downwards. You might have noticed that guidance cuts tend to produce one of the most vicious downward swings. This is because there is a far more precise number with which to re-adjust the valuation. Without a guidance cut, there is still some uncertainty and it is precisely that uncertainty that creates alpha –i.e. a positive risk-adjusted return.



Groupon did not issue a guidance cut. Investors are left to figure out for themselves if Groupon’s valuation should be adjusted downwards. As can be seen, by the stock price movement, the initial reaction was a complete knee-jerk reaction. Since then, the stock has recouped almost all of the lost gains and trades near the level of the 1Q17 earnings release.



However, it is obvious that market participants are skeptical about the feasibility of the guidance. This question on the latest conference call, from Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry, embodies that skepticism:



“And then given the inconsistency of demand that you saw in the first quarter, how do you get confident with maintaining your full-year guidance?”



Basically, the market is telling you it isn’t sure. The valuation post 1Q17 is too low, but the valuation post 4Q16 is too high. In effect, those who bought one day before 1Q17 earnings release and held until now would be approximately breakeven. Sometimes, an extensive valuation analysis is necessary to decide which valuation is appropriate. In this case, the market’s thinking is so obvious that it boils down to earnings.

About that guidance

If the company’s earnings release reaffirms guidance –i.e. the numbers show that guidance is possible, we could see the stock move upwards sharply. The company does not break down guidance per quarter, which further complicates things. The company previously provided a full-year guidance of $200 million to $240 million in adjusted EBITDA. Further important guidance metrics were:



1) Revenue of roughly $2.9 billion

2) Gross profit of around $1.3 billion



Another important point is that management is extremely focused on improving gross margins. Management has even stated that it is willing to “tolerate near-term revenue fluctuations so long as the changes we're making drive improvements in the long term gross profit performance.”



Statements like this add to uncertainty and volatility around earnings, which is good if you have an estimate you’re confident about since the overall market is less efficient.

There are some other moving parts here that will affect revenue and gross profits:

“Put simply, we expect to see improved growth in North America local gross profit relative to Q1 and continued pressure in North America goods and international, all in line with our actions and focus on gross profit.

In addition, we're significantly stepping up our Q2 marketing with investments in our offline campaign. As this marketing investment is likely to exceed our sequential SG&A reduction.”

Estimating revenues

Let’s break this down so we can digest it better:

1) Growth in NA local gross profit, but pressure in NA goods and international

2) Increased marketing efforts to exceed SG&A reduction



To me, No. 1 sounds like management saying that the gross margin will not see any improvement. No. 2 sounds like management saying that the operating margin will face some short-term pressure.



To this, I would add that Groupon’s earnings are highly seasonal. In fact, the company burns cash throughout the first three quarters of the year before bringing in sizeable cash flow in the fourth quarter.



Also, we have to account for the fact that management sold out of some countries since 2Q16. All in all, I would not expect 2Q17 revenues to come in at more than 90% of 2Q16 revenues. In other words, I'm expecting a decline of 10%.



Remember, it is about the contrast between results and Wall Street expectations. Wall Street is expecting a decline of roughly 12%. In other words, I am estimating Groupon to report $680.4 million in revenue versus Wall Street’s $670.3 million in revenue. Therefore, Groupon will beat revenue expectations.

Conclusion

Groupon is set for an earnings beat and a nice upswing to boot. I will be looking to open a position as the actual earnings date approaches. Those who are curious as to what strategies I will assess can check out my marketplace.