For Better Or Worse, IBM Has Done It Again

For better or worse, IBM (IBM) has done it again. The company reported 2Q17 results this Tuesday after the closing bell in what seemed like déjà vu. The 11th straight EPS beat was accompanied by the 21st straight quarter of revenue decline.

Credit: Meio & Mensagem

Total company revenues of $19.3 billion came in nearly -5% lower than year-ago levels, the sharpest decline since 4Q15. All of IBM's segments, from the larger tech services and cloud platforms to the small and unwinding systems division, posted negative YOY growth of at least -2% (in part driven by FX headwinds). That can't sound too good for IBM shareholders, much less for growth-biased investors.

Gross profit also failed to excite, with non-GAAP margin of 47.2% trailing 2Q16's by 180 bps (although better than last quarter's 300-bp decline). Although not much more color was provided in the press release regarding the drop in profitability, I speculate that most of the downside might have come from continued investment in SaaS, loss of scale and competitive pressures, which could include pricing headwinds.

Below the gross profit line is where all the EPS magic (up +1% YOY on a non-GAAP basis) happened this quarter. Non-GAAP SG&A and R&D came in at only $6.3 billion, which was -4% lower YOY. Opex management, not unlike what we had seen in previous quarters, once again helped to save the day. Over the next few quarters, I believe operating cost management will probably be IBM's best shot at continuing to exceed earnings expectations.

Farther down the P&L, an effective non-GAAP tax rate of only 9.2% vs. last year's 19.0% was the last major piece of the EPS improvement puzzle. By my estimates, a better tax rate alone this quarter was responsible for over 40 cents of YOY increase in EPS, without which IBM would be now staring at a sharp decline in net earnings. See table below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from IBM's press releases

IBM is losing its most important race

Last week, I emphasized the importance of IBM's strategic imperatives as the company attempts to turn the business around and return to growth after more than five years of declining sales. IBM's slow transition is nothing but a race between the unwinding of the company's legacy model and the ramp up in new initiatives centered around data analytics, cloud and engagement.

In this very important race, IBM seems to be losing more ground than I had anticipated. In 2Q17, strategic imperatives slowed down its growth rate to only +7% YOY adjusted for currency. This single-digit figure compares unfavorably to last quarter's +13% and the prior period's +12%.

As I had previously projected (see below), it would take IBM until about early 2019 to return to top-line growth if it could continue to grow strategic imperatives at a +12% pace while managing the decline of legacy to no worse than -12%. At the current quarter's rate, however, my estimate has started to look a bit too aggressive.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from press release

In the end, IBM's transition is one that will require patience, and investors willing to make a bet on Big Blue must have a long-term horizon in mind. For the short term, I believe today's revenue miss, deteriorating gross margins and tax- and opex-driven EPS beat will more than likely translate into significant stock price weakness when the markets open in the morning.

