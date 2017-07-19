Precious Metals Recover

Two flash crashes did lots of damage to the precious metals sector at the end of Q2 and beginning of Q3. The first came on June 26 as selling hit the gold futures market on COMEX in the early morning hours of European trading. Since the gold selling of almost 1.8 million ounces over the span of a minute, was the first occurrence, it was easy to blame the untimely and concentrated event as a mistake in the form of a fat finger from a high-frequency trader or a mishandled sell order by an inexperienced trader. The market was very forgiving in the aftermath of such an unusual, and most participants let the event go without much ado. However, when a similar event occurred on the night of July 6 in the U.S. at the opening of the Asian markets in the COMEX silver futures market, things started to smell not only fishy, but all the hallmarks of manipulation were present in both instances which occurred in successive weeks.

Manipulative behavior is nothing new in the commodities markets, but selling a huge chunk of gold in one minute and then around 50 million ounces of silver in sixty seconds was more than manipulation, and the events took on the aroma of a criminal nature. Meanwhile, as one would expect, the prices of gold and silver moved appreciably lower as a result of the selling at the end of Q2 and beginning of the second half of 2017. However, it became challenging to keep a good market down and precious metals have come back in the aftermath of the pair of flash crashes.

Gold never challenged the trend

Gold fell to lows of $1204 on July 10 in the wake of the second flash crash. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold has posted gains in six of the last seven trading sessions since the July 10 lows and was trading above the $1240 per ounce level on Tuesday, July 18. Dovish comments from Fed Chairperson Janet Yellen in her recent testimony before Congress have caused bonds to rally off recent lows, and the dollar has continued to make new lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index illustrates, the greenback was trading at the 94.40 level on July 18 which is the lowest level since August 2016. The lower dollar and higher bonds that translate to lower interest rates have been bullish medicine for the price of gold and other precious metals over recent sessions.

Gold never challenged the bullish trend that has been in place since the beginning of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, gold did not fall below support at the March 6 lows of $1194.50 per ounce as it traded around $10 higher when it found the most recent bottom at the $1204 level. Support remains at the March 6 bottom with critical resistance at just under $1300 and $1377.50, the 2016 highs. Gold has recovered and given the trends in the dollar and interest rates; it is likely that we have yet to see the highs on the current move.

A false breakdown in silver?

Silver fell to lows of $15.145 on July 10, and things did not look pretty for the volatile precious metal. However, silver has also rallied for the past six out of seven trading sessions and now stands at above the $16.25 per ounce level, over $1 higher than the price just eight days ago. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September COMEX silver futures indicates, momentum has turned positive for the price of the precious metal, but the jury is still out for silver. Resistance stands at $16.915 per ounce, the June 29 highs and silver will need to trade above this level to break the pattern of lower highs and lower lows that has been in place since the April 17 highs at $18.78 on the September futures contract. Silver imploded on the downside during the evening of July 6 which led to the July 10 lows, and it is possible that we could be on the verge of a price explosion on the upside. In physics, each action tends to result in an equal and opposite reaction. However, when it comes to the volatile silver market, we will have to wait and see whether the laws of physics apply to the price action in the precious metal. A move above the $17 per ounce level would validate that the price movement during the early days of July was a false breakdown.

Market manipulation and not a peep from the regulator

The massive and concentrated selling during illiquid market hours on June 26 and July 7 in the gold and silver futures market have faded in the market's rearview mirror as prices have recovered. However, the selling that hit the markets in one minute, in both cases, continues to smell fishy and criminal when it comes to an attempt to manipulate the prices of the precious metals. On July 11, in an article published on Seeking Alpha, I called for the regulators to speak up about the two flash crashes that occurred in the COMEX gold and silver futures in late June and early July. I have yet to hear a peep from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) either directly or through their press releases. The COMEX futures market, like all commodities futures market domicile in the United States, falls under the regulatory umbrella of the CFTC. I continue to find it particularly odd that the agency responsible for punishing bad behavior in the futures arena has not so much as whispered concern about price action that was the result of huge selling orders that appeared in the market at a time where there could be no other explanation other than an attempt to manipulate prices. The CFTC's mission is to provide transparency and a level playing field for market participants, and I continue to call on the agency to speak up and address the events.

The gold and silver markets seem to have absorbed the selling that occurred on the days of the flash crashes, and with the help of the dollar and interest rates both have put distance between the current price levels and the recent lows.

Platinum continues to be the dog

While gold and silver have displayed signs of life on the upside over the past two weeks, platinum continues to be the dog of the sector, and that is an insult to our canine friends. Platinum has been nothing short of a mutt, trading down to lows of $891.40 on July 11 and recovering to just above the $930 level on July 18. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX October platinum futures continues to display a bear market trading pattern as platinum remains significantly below the $1000 level which stands as a critical psychological hurdle for the rare precious metal. Meanwhile, platinum's closest cousin continues to trade in bullish mode.

Palladium leads the pack, again

Platinum and palladium are a tale of two charts since the August 2016. Platinum has steadily moved to the downside and palladium has done just the opposite. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX September palladium futures displays a market that has been trading in a bullish pattern, making higher lows and higher highs since January 2016. In 2016, palladium was the best performing precious metal as it posted a 20.96% gain on the year. Through the first half of 2017, palladium added to that price appreciation moving 23% higher over the course of the first six months of the year. So far in Q3, as of July 18, palladium continues its leadership role as it has posted the biggest gain over the first 18 days of the quarter on a percentage basis.

The precious metals sector seems to have survived the flash crashes that took place at the end of June and in early July. I believe that we will continue to see the sector make gains over the days and weeks ahead as the trajectory of the dollar is highly supportive for the prices of all the precious metals. Keep an eye on silver, the most volatile metal in the sector seems to be building cause for a move to the upside, and if it can rise above $17 per ounce, it will negate the bearish price trend as well as the false breakdown that occurred on July 6. Meanwhile, I am still waiting to hear from the CFTC when it comes to the flash crashes, but I guess I should not hold my breath.

