Profit From Ensco's Overpriced Acquisition Of Atwood

The offshore drilling (OSD) industry has been a disaster zone for the last four years or so. As the price of oil has fallen below the cost of production in most deepwater fields, oil majors and national oil companies have dramatically cut down on their exploration budgets. Many OSD companies rushed to invest in new rigs when tight supply in the market drove dayrates sky high, and the long construction times of drilling rigs, combined with the evaporation of demand, led to a brutal decimation the industry. In many instances, oil companies have paid large termination fees or idle dayrates to get out of contracts signed when dayrates were high. In an industry where customers are ready to part with tens or hundreds of millions of dollars for the privilege of not having to use the product, every participant is in crisis mode.

With even brand new rigs struggling to find work, the jig was soon up for owners of old equipment, like Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), which is currently undergoing its second debt restructuring in less than three years of independent existence. Likewise, drillers with a fondness for aggressive use of debt were soon in trouble, most notably, former high-flier Seadrill (SDRL) and its little brother North Atlantic Drilling (NADL), which will no doubt file for restructuring within months. As a consequence of the crisis, the OSD industry now has a number of participants without a large debt burden, either new entrants like Borr Drilling, or established competitors that have had debt reduced in a restructuring, such as Ocean Rig (ORIG), to be followed within this year by others, almost certainly including each of SDRL, NADL, and Pacific Drilling (PACD).

As one of the strongest OSD companies, Ensco Plc (ESV) is in a position to survive the downturn and be one of the beneficiaries of the next upswing in its market, whenever that may come. At least that's how it looked until recently. Now, ESV has embarked on an acquisition that will markedly increase its risk profile.

Getting ATW on the Cheap?

Ensco's decision, announced in May, to buy its competitor Atwood Oceanics (ATW) is a bet on a near-term recovery in oil, or at least a recovery in E&P budgets. ATW shareholders will get 1.6 shares of ESV for each share of ATW.

Ensco DS-3 (left) and Atwood Achiever, soon to be members of the same fleet.

In Atwood, Ensco gets a fleet of modern, high performance deepwater rigs that will serve it well in case investment in deepwater drilling picks up soon. However, Ensco will take on Atwood's $1.3bn debt, considerably weakening its liquidity position. Atwood's order backlog is slim, so ESV must not only succeed in marketing the rigs it is getting for this deal to make sense, it must also hope for an increase in dayrates. Ensco can still withstand a couple of years of downturn, but if the outlook doesn't improve by 2019-2020, it too could end up forced into restructuring. Were that to happen, the ATW acquisition will come to be seen as a massive blunder on the part of ESV.

The story as told by ESV is that significant cost synergies will help make the deal cash flow accretive. However, for this prediction to hold true in the long term, the OSD market must recover from its current lethargy. The fact that the deal is effectively a directional bet is no secret: ESV's own presentation on the deal states that the combined company is "positioned ... to capitalize on the offshore drilling recovery." If the recovery does occur soon, the new ESV will no doubt be a good investment.

Atwood shareholders should be delighted with this deal, announced with a generous 33% premium to ATW's unaffected price. Bondholders, able to put their bonds to the company at 101% of par, should be at least as happy. The share price premium is particularly generous in light of ATW's parlous projected fiscal state, given that several rigs rolling off lucrative contracts this year will leave ATW's fleet mostly idle. Further strain comes from the fact that ATW has a couple of newbuild rigs it will eventually have to take delivery on with no contracts in sight. Without a suitor, and absent a quick oil recovery, ATW would be on trajectory to debt restructuring in the medium term.

So, ESV is taking a risk, but presumably, it is a calculated risk. After all, it is getting ATW on the cheap. Or is it?

This five-year chart covers dates from 16 July 2012 to 14 July 2017, inclusive.

The above chart shows that ATW has indeed been battered in recent years. As ESV is simply buying ATW for the rigs (since there isn't that much of a backlog), it is getting a bargain compared to what it would have to pay for comparable newbuild rigs. Win-win?

Hold on a minute. The above would all be true if ESV were paying for ATW with cash. However, the prolonged downturn in offshore drilling has depleted all participants' coffers to the extent that we're not going to see any all-cash deals in this space for quite a while. ESV is paying for ATW with its own shares, which have declined by around 90% in the last five years. Thus, we should really be looking at a chart of ATW denominated in ESV shares rather than US dollars. Here's what it looks like:

This chart covers the same date range as the previous chart. The horizontal red line indicates the offer price of 1.6 ESV shares per ATW share.

This chart exposes the grim reality that ESV, far from getting ATW for a song, is effectively paying a multiyear high valuation for ATW, as well as more than twice what it was valued at a year and a half ago. It is puzzling that ESV should play this gambit at such a high relative price at a time when ATW's situation looked set to deteriorate. Could it be making a mistake?

Management Knows Best?

A common objection seen in comments on Seeking Alpha articles critical of a management decision is that company management has the best visibility and knows the company's situation better than anyone else, so it is probably making the right choice for reasons outsiders cannot appreciate at the moment. Let's consider that possibility. Exactly how prescient is ESV's management?

Someone able to predict industry trends with some confidence should have seen the imminent downturn in 2014, which happens to be the last year before ESV started cutting its dividend. It paid out a bit over $700mm in dividends that year. Had ESV cut its dividend earlier to save funds in preparation for the severe downturn, how different would things be today? ATW shareholders will get about 31% of the combined company. Had the 2014 dividends been saved and used for this purchase (at the same valuation), they'd be getting around 6%. That's a difference of one quarter of the company.

This is not a criticism of ESV management: it did the best it could with the information it had at hand. Of course, it is trivial for an armchair CEO to say what should have been done in hindsight. However, it does illustrate the fact that there is no Nostradamus in the management suite. Perhaps ESV has seen early indications of recovery, and that has spurred it to make its new, bold bet by buying ATW. Still, it is by no means infallible. ESV's risky bet should give pause to any shareholders who bought into the company in the belief it was a prudently conservative actor with a strong balance sheet.

Deal Risk

When the acquisition was announced, ATW's share price arguably overshot the mark a bit, but the spread has since then widened to the 4-5% range. Given that the deal is expected to close in a couple of months, a spread this high indicates the market has significant doubt whether the deal will close. It appears that doubt is overblown.

The requirements for completion are typical for this kind of deal. Both sets of shareholders must approve the deal. Approval by ATW shareholders is a given due to the high premium, even though it has been reduced since the announcement due to the fall in ESV's share price. Some ESV shareholders are justifiably unhappy with the price, but ultimately, they will have to hold their noses and vote for the deal to avoid ESV having to cough up a termination fee of $50mm.

As usual, approval by regulators is also a requirement. However, I see no reason for regulators to take issue with the merger, and the FTC has already granted early termination under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act.

Place Your Bets

If you believe in an oil rebound in the near to medium term, you may want to consider buying ATW to own ESV at a slight discount. If you are a current ESV shareholder, you could switch to ATW and eventually end up where you started while pocketing the spread (please consider your tax position first).

However, if you don't want long-term exposure to the OSD industry, you can still play this deal, as the current spread of about 4% makes for a potentially interesting arbitrage opportunity.

Since the offer is 1.6 ESV shares per ATW share, the straightforward approach is to buy ATW, say 1,000 shares for illustration and sell short 1,600 shares of ESV. At the last closing prices (17 July) of $8.07 and $5.25, respectively, this position nets us $330. Ensco pays a nominal dividend of 1 cent per quarter, so holding this position for one quarter sets us back $16. Given the short holding period, we can ignore the short rebate (around 0.6% at Interactive Brokers). The result is a net profit of $314, or 3.9% of the cost of the long ATW position.

The merger is expected to close in 3Q 2017. Assuming the closing takes place on 30 September, that results in an IRR of 20.7%, which seems attractive relative to the risk.

Alternatively, if you are somewhat optimistic on Ensco, you could combine the merger with a buy write strategy, as follows: Buy the same 1,000 ATW shares as above, then write 16 ESV calls with a strike of $3 and expiration date of 15 December (giving ample time to wait out potential delays). At the last bid price of the option, $2.30, the net cost of this position is $4,390. Assuming this position is held until expiration, there are two possible outcomes. If ESV closes above $3, the shares get called for a total of $4,800, leaving a profit of $410 or 9.3%, corresponding to an IRR of about 24%. Should ESV close below $3 (a fall of over 40% from today's price), the options would expire and you'd be left holding 1,600 ESV shares at an effective cost of $2.74.

Those of a bullish persuasion with high risk tolerance could adopt the above strategy with a higher strike. Selling ESV calls with a $5 strike for $0.95 would result in an eye-popping IRR of 63% if the shares are called. Of course, the likelihood of ESV ending up under the strike price is much greater in such a case.

Note that both of the above examples use the last bid price of the option. Using midpoint prices would yield even higher IRR figures of 32% and 70%, respectively.

I prefer to keep things simple, so I've opted for the pair trade myself, but everyone's situation is different. If you do decide to get in on this trade, one way or the other, be sure to size your positions cautiously. In case the deal falls apart, ATW could have far to fall.

