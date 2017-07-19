Market Challenge: IBM After Earnings

Summary

IBM reported second quarter - and the results were more of the same.

Another EPS beat, but another decline in revenue.

But IBM has that dividend!

Your thoughts on the stock? Is IBM a buy or sell?

Offer your analysis below!

It's the same story with IBM (NYSE:IBM) - a beat on earnings but another quarter (21 straight quarters, in fact) of declining revenue.

Big Blue reported second quarter results after the bell Tuesday. And, for a lot of observers, the numbers were unconvincing. Despite the sour response to the report, some point to the steady dividend as a positive. And why not consider IBM as it moves into the cloud, shifts to its strategic imperatives efforts and builds its other key services?

Your thoughts on the stock? Is IBM a buy or sell

Offer your ideas below!

