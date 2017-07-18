Netflix: Cash Flow Is Overrated

Netflix (NFLX) reported earnings for the second quarter after the close Monday, and the results proved yet again that the company's extreme spending on original content, and the resulting rapid cash burn, is paying dividends on subscriber growth. Netflix is making its "grow now, monetize later" strategy abundantly clear, and I think it will continue to pay off for investors as the company prioritizes its long-term value over short-term cash flows.

I'll skip most of the details of the earnings report and get straight to the items I view as the most important: Free cash flow and subscriber numbers. Let's start with the former.

Free cash flow for Q2 ballooned to -$608 million, about 140% higher YoY and up 44% sequentially. This appears to be the main argument bears make to justify shorting NFLX: How can a company with expanding negative free cash flow be worth $80 billion? Of course, while that may be an intuitive question, it is the wrong one to be asking at this point in Netflix's progression.

If one were to value a growth stock based on current cash flow, profits, and other traditional metrics, one would have missed the boat on Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and countless other stocks where the market saw the value of a company before operating results bore out that value. Growth stocks must be measured using alternative metrics, which could include more common ones like PEG ratio, or more company-specific ones like, in the case of Netflix, subscriber base and subscriber growth.

Yes, Netflix burned more than $600 million in cash in Q2, but if you found yourself scratching your head over why the stock jumped more than 13% Tuesday then I suggest you might be missing the forest for the trees. What will determine Netflix's long-term value in the stock market will not be its free cash flow in its growth stage, but rather its subscriber base in its mature stage. Investors in NFLX don't care about the company generating cash right now, they care about the company having the users and the eyeballs to monetize when the streaming market reaches saturation.

Netflix's current strategy reflects this "grow now, monetize later" ethos, and I think it will pay dividends, figuratively and literally, down the line. The cash burn is primarily the result of the company's massive spending on original content on shows like Stranger Things (a personal favorite), House of Cards, The Crown, and many more, which cumulatively earned 91 Emmy nominations for this year's awards ceremony.

I rated Netflix a strong buy back when it was trading in the $80 range for the same reason I reiterated that rating at $143 and for the same reason I'm reiterating that rating now: The original content in which Netflix is investing will determine the future of the video streaming market. As cable dies, original content providers will license out their IP to all the major streaming services to make up for lost revenue, meaning the main differentiating factor between streaming services will be the original, exclusive content offered by each. In my opinion, Netflix is a close second to HBO in quality of original content, but the sheer volume of original content and the additional movies and series offered by the former currently give it the edge in a head-to-head match up.

As time goes on, original content will be the determining factor for consumers when selecting which video streaming service to choose, assuming similar price points. Netflix has made substantial inroads into original content to this point, and for the sake of shareholders, I hope it continues. CEO Reed Hastings understands the importance of utilizing the first-mover advantage to gain market share while the space is expanding and will continue to spend until maturation appears imminent.

But don't take my word for it. The subscriber numbers reported in Q2 by Netflix once again affirm the effectiveness of the current strategy and its importance in generating long-term value for shareholders. In the quarter, Netflix reported net additions of 5.2 million, well above estimates and a surprise even to many bulls, including myself, who might have thought growth, especially domestically, was tapering off. Instead, the company's original content seems to have drawn more subscribers than expected.

Domestic adds were 1.07 million, nearly 70% higher than estimates for 633,000, and international adds were 4.14 million, 57% higher than estimates for 2.63 million. This pace is miles ahead of Q2 2016's subscriber growth numbers which were a measly 160,000 domestic adds and 1.52 million international adds, indicating that something is drawing more people to subscribe to Netflix's service. That 140% increase in negative free cash flow seems to be the most likely answer as the company has accelerated its commitment to original content as well as to appealing content in general such as the deal with Disney (DIS) to bring Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars movies to the its subscribers.

Netflix projects the strong subscriber growth to continue into Q3, guiding for 750,000 in domestic adds and 3.65 million in international adds for a total of 4.4 million, 10% higher than estimates for 3.99 million. It's also interesting to note that Netflix appears to be guiding conservatively for Q3 noting that they are "cognizant of the lessons of prior quarters when we over-forecasted," indicating the strong guidance might even be low-balling next quarter's performance.

Investor Takeaway

To invest in NFLX, I think one must first understand the company's strategy and how it plays into the long-term value picture. Netflix has realized that the video streaming market, while growing rapidly, is becoming more contested and less differentiated every day. This leaves the company with a choice: 1) scale back spending, be satisfied with current market share, generate cash, and raise prices on subscribers, or 2) ramp up spending, sacrifice free cash flow to gain market share, and retain lower prices until the video streaming market nears saturation.

Of course there's some grey area, but for the most part I think this represents the two main schools of thought when it comes to Netflix. It is my opinion that spending cash now, building up a larger subscriber base, and investing in original content to differentiate is the more optimal path to creating long-term value for shareholders than playing for short-term cash flows. I would ask those investors who are bearish on NFLX which of the two choices above they would choose as a CEO and whether or not the company's current strategy will succeed. Shorting the stock based on current cash flows would seem to be an outstanding example of playing checkers while the market plays chess (or 5D backgammon or what have you).

To bulls, I think subscriber growth is the most important metric to watch in evaluating Netflix and all lights are flashing green in this case. I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on the stock due to the strong subscriber growth in Q2 and projected for Q3, the overall beneficial spending on original content to differentiate the company's service, and the potential long-term value created by the expanding subscriber base.

