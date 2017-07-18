IBM: Don't Sweat It

When IBM (IBM) reported Q2 numbers, the market began the obsession with the lack of revenue growth. People couldn't wait to claim the tech giant just reported the 21st quarter of revenue declines, yet the projections are for ongoing revenue declines into 2018 so this really isn't news.

The stock is down some 4% in after-hours trading despite another EPS beat and the maintaining of annual earnings and cash flow guidance. For the following reasons, investors should quit sweating the revenue situation.

As long pointed out, IBM is slowly shifting to strategic imperatives. The company has the plan in place to ultimately limit the downside on revenues plunging for eternity. The annual runrate grew from $33.6 billion in Q1 to $34.1 billion in Q2.

Source: IBM Q2'17 presentation

Sure the revenues declined again and even missed analyst targets by $160 million. Losing legacy revenues from a business on pace for revenues approaching $79 billion just isn't relevant with the strategic revenues safety net. The growth from this category will eventually catch up to the legacy declines.

What matters though is beating EPS estimates by a wide margin and returning sizable cash to shareholders. The tech giant generated $2.6 billion in FCF for the quarter and returned all of the cash flow to shareholders and more via dividends and stock buybacks.

Source: IBM Q2'17 presentation

For these reasons, selling the stock in after hours below $150 makes no sense. IBM offers a 4% dividend and the company will continue to buy a similar amount of shares that only go further on stock dips. The combined yield would approach about 8% based on the current stock price.

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to sweat the revenue declines despite the company having a safety net with the strategic imperatives plan. At the same time, IBM is generating huge profits and cash flows that provide a similar safety net for shareholders.

A big catalyst could come in the next year as the company is expected to return to revenue growth. Either way, the stock is cheap at 11x the $13.80 EPS guidance allowing investors the collect the large dividends while waiting for the eventual return turn.