20 'Safer' Dividend Miller/Howard SDI Summer Dog Yields Topped By AES

Broker targets indicated the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safer" dividend M/H SDI dogs likely producing 27.72% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest price five than the same investment in all ten.

• Besides safety margin, "Safer" dividend M/H SDI dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 7/17/17 to further document their fiscal resources.

30 M/H SDI Summer equities selected 6/30/17 yield 2.18%-4.41%. Of the 30, 20 had "safer" dividends because of positive returns along with free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend-yield as of 7/17/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Asserted 9.8% To 26.3% Net Gains For Ten Miller/Howard SDI 'Saver' Dividend Dogs By June 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Miller/Howard SDI dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Miller/Howard 'Safer' dividend SDI as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

These ten probable profit-generating trades came from YCharts for June, 2018:

KAR Auction Services (KAR) was projected to net $263.01, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

PacWest Banc (PACW) was projected to net $183.415, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $150.16, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) net $122.75 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Herman Miller (MLHR) was projected to net $119.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy (VLO) was projected to net $113.03, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

BlackRock (BLK) was projected to net $110.87, based on a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Magna International (MGA) was projected to net $102.69, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Cabot (CBT) was projected to net $100.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Hubbell (HUBB) was projected to net $98.30, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 34% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): Analysts Augur 1 'Safer' Dividend M/H SDI Loser

Stewart Information Services (STC) was projected to lose $31.25, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

20 of 30 April M/H SDI Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 30 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index stocks from which the 20 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 20 M/H SDI 'safer' Summer dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-prioritized by boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" M/H SDI Dividend Equities For Summer?

Eight of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the twenty M/H SDI equities with "safer" Summer dividends. The representation broke out, thus: Utilities (1); financial services (6); energy (1); technology (2); consumer defensive (2); consumer cyclical (4); industrials (3); basic materials (1); Communication Services (0); healthcare (0); real estate (0).

The first seven sectors on the list above were represented in the top ten 'safer' dividend dogs.

Dog Metrics Found Summer Bargain M/H SDI "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" dividend M/H SDI dividend stocks ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (12) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" M/H SDI Dogs Would Deliver 11.77% VS. (13) 9.22% Net Gains from All Ten By Summer, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten M/H SDI Spring kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 27.72% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, KAR Auction Services (KAR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.3%.

Lowest priced five "safer" M/H SDI Spring stocks selected 6/30/17 were: The AES Corporation (AES); Cisco Systems (CSCO); KAR Auction Services (KAR); Stewart Information Services (STC); PacWest Banc (PACW), with prices ranging from $11.12 to $46.95.

Higher priced five "safer" M/H SDI Spring dogs for June 30 were: General Mills (GIS); Qualcomm (QCOM); Valero Energy (VLO); Eaton (ETN); Ameriprise Financial (AMP), whose prices ranged from $54.15 to $134.72.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as M/H SDI Summer 'safer' dividend dog stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Two of these M/H SDI 'safer' dividend pups qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I plus 48 DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline for this article, or simply add a comment in the comments sector below. Submit your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo parkersmithphoto.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.