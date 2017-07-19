S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs Hail Barnes & Noble As Top Gainer For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dog stocks showed 12.8% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small Dogs topped the July S&P SmallCap 600.

Top ten broker target-estimated July net gains ranged 20.66%-56% topped by BKS as of 7/10/17. I screened the master S&P 600 list to exclude firms with net returns under -6%.

"The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index [tracks] companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure they are liquid and financially viable."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 20.66% To 56% Net Gains For Ten By July 2018

Five of the ten top yield S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs were verified as being among the top ten of twenty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for S&P SmallCap 600 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018:

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $560.42, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the market as a whole.

DineEquity (DIN) was projected to net $530.21, based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) was projected to net $379.45, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was projected to net $355.24, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% more than the market as a whole.

Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) was projected to net $300.28, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Ramco-Gershenson (RPT) was projected to net $270.78, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $247.88, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) netted $218.02 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was projected to net $217.63 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twelve brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Franklin Street Props (FSP) was projected to net $206.64, based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.87% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% above the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks By Yield For July

Top ten S&P SMallCap 600 stocks selected 7/10/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, CBL & Associates (CBL) [1] was the first of six real estate sector representatives in the top ten.

The five remaining real estate sector firms placed second, third, seventh, ninth and tenth, Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) [2], Government Properties IT (GOV) [3], Capstead Mortgage (CMO) [7], Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) [9], and Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) [10].

Two consumer cyclical representatives placed fourth, and sixth: DineEquity (DIN) [4], and Barnes & Noble (BKS) [6].

A lone financial services outfit placed fifth, Greenhill & Co (GHL) [5], and a single communication services firm placed eighth, Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) [8], to complete the S&P SmallCap 600 top ten for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Showed 13.9% To 49.65% Upsides To July, 2018; (31) Most Downside From One of Two Losers Was -3.03%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Calculated (32) A 15.03% Median Target Price Upside And (33) A 20.61% Net Gain From 20 S&P SmallCap 600 Upside Dogs Come July, 2018

S&P SmallCap 600 top twenty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of July 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 11.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 15% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 12.8% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks To July 2018

Ten top S&P 600 SMallCap dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs selected 7/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Fetch 26.5% Vs. (35) 23.49% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P SmallCap 600 kennel by yield were predicted to make 12.8% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced S&P SmallCap 600 top yield dog, Barnes & Noble (BKS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 56.04%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs for July 10 were: Barnes & Noble (BKS); CBL & Associates (CBL); Capstead Mortgage (CMO); Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI); Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV), with prices ranging from $7.00 to $18.48.

Five higher-priced S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs for July 10 were: Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI); Greenhill & Co (GHL); Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL); Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA); DineEquity (DIN), whose prices ranged from $18.29 to $42.82.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three or more of these top S&P SmallCap 600 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-eight Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline for this article, or simply add a comment in the comments sector below. Submit your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P SmallCap 600 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: kiyute80.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.