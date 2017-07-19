Dundee Precious Metals - Derisked And Deeply Undervalued

In the final part of the article I am trying to find the value of Dundee's shares.

Additionally, the Chelopech mine in Bulgaria is a relatively low-cost, de-risked operation (and not a risky, contaminated-with-arsenic mine).

In my opinion, investors are not aware of the fact that now the Tsumeb smelter is not a liability but an asset.

Dundee is not an easy-to comprehend mining company. Apart from a classic mining operation, Dundee also runs a chemical business.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) is a unique mining company. Firstly, apart from operating a gold mine, Dundee runs the Tsumeb smelter located in Namibia. Secondly, this smelter, which is a big and complex chemical plant, makes the company’s business quite complicated. Simply, precious metals investors do not understand smelters and if somebody does not understand something it is better to stay away. And here is the point – Dundee is an unpopular and poorly comprehended company. As a result, its current market value is far away from its intrinsic value. In this article, I want to demystify this excellent company and show its hidden value.

Tsumeb smelter – is it an asset or a liability?

A short description of Tsumeb

Let me start from Tsumeb, this terrible business segment the majority of investors do not understand. Firstly, the Tsumeb smelter is a must for Dundee. The company’s flagship property is the Chelopech mine in Bulgaria, which is the largest underground gold mine in Europe (in 2016 the mine produced 165.7 thousand ounces of gold). However, Chelopech is a complicated deposit – apart from different types of mineralization (porphyry or veins), the ore occurs in the form of arsenide (45%), chalcopyrite (50%) and oxides (5%). The first form, arsenide, is highly problematic. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica:

Arsenide – any member of a rare mineral group, consisting of compounds of one or more metals with arsenic (As). Structurally, the arsenides resemble the sulfides (e.g., galena, sphalerite, and argentite) and are frequently included in that mineral group.

Now, arsenic is well-known for its toxic properties so whenever a mining company mines the ore rich in this element it gets under a close supervision of governmental bodies, green movements etc. However, arsenic is not an issue (it has been there for millions of years). The issue is the treatment of the copper concentrate (one of the two final products delivered by Chelopech; the second one is a pyrite concentrate) where arsenic is neutralized. This concentrate contains, on average, 16.5% copper, 25 – 30 grams of gold and 5% - 6% of arsenic. That amount of arsenic ranks this concentrate among the world’s most contaminated copper concentrates. And the treatment of such a concentrate is neither easy nor environmentally-friendly. Additionally, there are only a few smelters in the world that are able to process such a concentrate.

As a result, the company was allowed to mine at Chelopech only if it was able to process the copper concentrate outside of Bulgaria.

To meet this condition, in March 2010 Dundee bought the old, inefficient smelter located in Namibia (the Tsumeb smelter).

Why Namibia? Well, as I mentioned above, there are only a few smelters that are able to process the high-arsenic copper concentrate. According to David Duckworth of Saint Barbara (a consulting company):

Currently only a few copper smelters – Tsumeb in Namibia, Altonorte in Chile, Guixi in China and Horne in Canada – can process complex concentrates and Tsumeb is the only option for large volumes of very high-As concentrates, with >1% As. These smelters will charge a penalty to treat high-As concentrate, while Tsumeb charges higher treatment charges to treat complex concentrates”

Now, if somebody thinks that Dundee is in Namibia because it is the right place to establish a dirty business there, this person is very far from the truth. Look at this chart:

Chart 1

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows that since 2010 the company has spent $430.1M to make Tsumeb an efficient and the least environmentally-harmful chemical plant as possible. It is a lot of money. For example, in the comparable period Dundee has spent $286.2M on its flagship property, Chelopech.

However, note that since 2014 capital spending on Tsumeb was rapidly going down. This year Dundee plans to spend only $14M on the smelter so now the company should reap the harvest of its heavy investment.

Tsumeb offers unique services

Let me summarize a few positives offered by the Tsumeb smelter:

Dundee is an owner of a unique smelter – Tsumeb is one of only a few smelters that are able to treat large amounts of a complex copper concentrate containing high amounts of arsenic

Tsumeb is able to process 200 – 250 thousand tons of a copper concentrate per year; around 70% of total capacity is sold to third parties and 30% is attributed to the concentrate coming from Chelopech

Due to an increased amount of complex ore around the world, the demand for Tsumeb services is expected to grow in the coming years

Apart from blister copper (a final product delivered by Tsumeb), the smelter also produces sulphuric acid, a by-product sold to Namibian customers (this year the company expects to sell sulphuric acid worth $20M)

Accounting issues

Interestingly, the Tsumeb accounting is a little bit complicated (it looks like everything related to Tsumeb is “a little bit complicated”). Let me cite the company (2016 Annual Information Form, page 48):

On March 24, 2010, the Company completed the acquisition of DPMT from WTI through the purchase of 100% of the shares of DPMT. LDC has exclusive rights to purchase the Chelopech concentrate for toll processing through the smelter and an exclusive arrangement to further supply concentrate feed for toll processing at the smelter through to and including 2020.”

It means that Tsumeb operates as a quasi-independent business unit:

Dundee sells its copper concentrate to LDC

LDC pays Dundee for the concentrate and charges the company for treatment and refining of the concentrate

Part of the Chelopech copper concentrate (around 60%) is treated by LDC at Tsumeb; as a result, Tsumeb (i.e. Dundee) charges LDC for treatment (this fee is then reported in the company’s books as the so-called “toll revenue”)

The rest of the concentrate (around 40%) is processed at other smelters

Finally, apart from the Chelopech concentrate, Tsumeb treats the concentrate delivered by third parties (similarly to the Chelopech concentrate, revenue coming from this source is also reported as toll revenue).

A growing market

Importantly, each year Tsumeb is paid more and more for its services:

Chart 2

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that revenue per ton of concentrate smelted went up from $349 in 2010 to $511 in 2016 (a growth rate of 6.6% per year).

Now, the problem with Tsumeb is that this plant had been very capital intensive (go back and look at Chart 1). Therefore, although each year Tsumeb was generating positive cash flow from operations (defined as revenue less cash costs of smelting - look at the chart below and the left panel), the plant, due to heavy investment, was not able to deliver free cash flow (the right panel):

Chart 3

Source: Simple Digressions

Fortunately, in 2016 the free cash outflow was the lowest in history ($50 per ton of copper concentrate smelted) so I would summarize this discussion in the following way:

Now Tsumeb is close to its turning point. In the not so distant future the smelter, after many years of hard managerial work, should become a free cash flow generator. In other words, instead of being a huge liability, soon the smelter should become an asset for the company. I am pretty sure that investors are not aware of this incoming change.

By the way, according to my own calculations, this year Tsumeb should cut negative free cash flow to a mere $16 per ton of concentrate smelted.

Chelopech

As I mentioned before, the Chelopech mine is a flagship property. In my opinion, it is a very decent asset but, due to the arsenic content, the cost of processing the Chelopech ore is relatively high. What is more, the company calculates Chelopech costs of production in quite an oblique way. Specifically, Dundee reports its mining costs on a by-product basis. However, Chelopech, apart from gold, produces high amounts of copper – roughly, copper accounts for 31% of total production. In that case, the co-product method of cost reporting is more appropriate than the by-product one. To fill this gap, here is my own calculation of Chelopech costs of production.

My methodology is really simple - firstly, I have calculated the amount of gold equivalent sold (sales volume expressed in pounds of copper or in ounces of silver sold was recalculated into ounces of gold sold). For example:

In 2016 Chelopech sold 139.3 thousand ounces of gold (in the form of copper and pyrite concentrates), 36.1 million pounds of copper and 160.5 thousand ounces of silver

Assuming 2016 average metal prices (gold: $1,244 per ounce; copper: $2.21 per pound; silver: $17.1 per ounce), the company sold 205.6 thousand ounces of gold equivalent

Then, using the company’s data I have arrived at the all-in sustaining cash cost of production, calculated on a co-product basis. The appropriate calculations (2013 – 2016) are here:

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

As Table 1 shows, excluding 2015 the Chelopech all-in cash cost of production is relatively stable (around $950 per ounce of gold). What is more, despite high costs of transportation, smelting and processing (these costs account for around 50% of total costs or around $500 per ounce of gold), the mine is able to produce its metals at a relatively low cost.

However, investors should keep in their minds that the Chelopech deposit is not an easy thing. Apart from a few types of mineralization, it contains high amounts of arsenic. Processing the ore containing this element is very, very costly ($500 per ounce of gold, which ranks Chelopech among world’s most expensive deposits as far as processing costs are concerned).

Summarizing – despite high costs of processing, Chelopech should be able to generate positive cash flow at the price of gold of around $950 per ounce (all-in sustaining cash cost of production). What is more, main upgrades were made in 2011 and 2012 (when the company increased the mill capacity to at least 2 million tons of ore per year) and in 2013 (when the pyrite circuit was added) so in the coming years no major capital spending is needed (the all-in sustaining cash cost of production should be very close to the all-in cost of production).

In other words, the mine is able to generate free cash flow at the price of gold of $950 per ounce. It means that Chelopech has a relatively broad moat (defined as the current price of gold less the all-in sustaining cash cost of production). I think that investors are not aware of this fact.

Krumovgrad

Last year Dundee sold its Armenian mine called Kaplan. As a result, now the company runs its businesses in two main jurisdictions: Bulgaria and Namibia. I like these jurisdictions. For example, corporate income tax rates (CIT rates) in Namibia and Bulgaria are very low (0% and 10%, respectively). What is more, up to now, contrary to Eldorado Gold (EGO), Dundee has not faced any major problems with the Bulgarian government (to remind my readers, most recently Eldorado was once again attacked by the Greek government; for those unfamiliar with maps – Greece is bordering Bulgaria to the north).

Now, in Bulgaria, apart from the Chelopech property, Dundee develops its second mine called Krumovgrad. According to the company (the latest presentation, slide 16), the mine should be commissioned in Q3 2018 so within one year Dundee should increase its gold production by additional 85.7 thousand ounces per year. Let me discuss this project a little bit deeper.

Firstly, Krumovgrad is hosting 6.2 million tons of ore grading 4.05 grams of gold per ton of ore (806 thousand ounces of gold, classified as mineral reserves). The mine will be operating as an open-pit mine for at least eight years. Contrary to Chelopech, the Krumovgrad ore does not contain arsenic so the treatment of the final product (the concentrate) will be much cheaper than at Chelopech ($19.4 per ton of ore processed at Krumovgrad versus $45.5 per ton at Chelopech).

To build the Krumovgrad mine the company will spend $178.2M. The construction started in Q4 2016 and this year Dundee plans to spend between $116M and $140M.

The project is fully funded – at March 30, 2017, the company had an undrawn $275M committed revolving credit facility signed with a consortium of banks. Additionally, Dundee cooperates with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (one of the company’s major shareholders), which enhances the project’s prestige.

Exploration assets

Serbia

In April 2016 Dundee acquired 49.9% of Avala Resources, a Canada-based company involved in gold exploration in Serbia. Due to the fact that Dundee had already owned 50.1% of Avala, the acquisition means that now Dundee is a 100% owner of all Avala’s assets.

In my opinion, the best property in the Avala’s mineral portfolio is the Timok gold project. According to the last technical report (released in 2014), Timok hosted mineral reserves of 67.4 million tons of ore grading 1.14 grams of gold per ton of ore (totally 2.48 million ounces of gold). However, this year the company released an update to the previous estimates. According to this updated estimate, Timok hosts 34.7 million tons of ore grading 1.54 grams of gold per ton of ore (totally 1.72 million ounces of gold). The large decrease in the amount of gold is attributed to a more realistic price of gold used to calculate the cut-off grade ($1,250 per ounce of gold, compared to $1,700 previously).

Now, according to my own calculations, Timok should produce its gold at a cash cost of production of $770 per ounce of gold (or $832 per ounce of gold, assuming the royalty cost of 5% calculated at the price of gold of $1,250 per ounce). Since the Timok mine should be an open-pit operation, I do not expect large sustaining capital spending. As a result, assuming the current data, the Timok mine should be a low-cost operation delivering around 63 thousand ounces of gold in annual production. What is more, it looks like there are no substantial environmental risks at Timok so the permitting process should go smoothly.

Summarizing – in my opinion, if the company makes a decision to build the Timok mine, it should be a decent, low-cost operation.

Canada

On July 4, 2017 Dundee entered an option agreement with Khalkos Exploration to earn up to 71% interest in the Malarctic gold property located in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec, Canada. Although it is too early to discuss whether this investment is going to be the next success story, the fact is that the Khalkos property is very close to many decent mining properties – look at the map below:

Map 1

Source: Khalkos

To explain:

The Westwood mine belongs to IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG

Canadian Malarctic is shared by Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM ) and Yamana (NYSE: AUY

La Ronde, Lapa and Goldex belong to Agnico Eagle

How much is all this stuff worth?

It is not my intention to present an extended valuation model for Dundee. However, it is quite easy to assess the value of the main assets owned by the company. Here are the details:

Chelopech

In 2016 the company released the technical report on Chelopech. The study, apart from many technical details, included the Chelopech valuation model. I have adjusted this model by applying the following, updated data:

Life of mine was shortened by one year (the company’s model starts in 2016)

My calculations are based on current metal prices: gold: $1,250 per ounce, copper: $5,779 per ton and silver: $15.5 per ounce

Depreciation charge of $16.8 per ton of ore (reported in 1Q 2017)

Closure cost of $18M (spent in 2022)

Below I have plotted Table 2 depicting basic figures:

Table 2

Source: Simple Digressions

After discounting free cash flow (plotted in the row 12) at a discount rate of 7.5% I have arrived at the Chelopech net present value of $402.8M.

Krumovgrad

According to the technical report on Krumovgrad, the after-tax net present value of the project (calculated at a discount rate of 7.5%) stands at$143.9M. This value was calculated assuming the price of gold of $1,250 per ounce, which is very close to the price at which gold is trading now.

Tsumeb

Dundee has not presented a valuation model for the Tsumeb smelter. Fortunately, in the 2016 Annual report the company made the following note:

Tsumeb’s recoverable amount of $266 million as at December 31, 2016 was determined using FVLCD, which was calculated based on projected future cash flows utilizing the latest information available and management’s estimates including throughput, toll rates, which were based on historical terms received and the Company’s knowledge of the complex concentrate market, operating costs, capital expenditures and foreign exchange rates”

It means that, according to Dundee, the smelter is worth $266M. What is more, this value was calculated using a discounted cash flow (DCF) model, therefore, it is comparable to the values of Chelopech and Krumovgrad (calculated using a DCF model). However, as I discussed in the section on Tsumeb, this year the smelter should be once again cash flow negative so, conservatively, let me assume that the Tsumeb value stands at null.

On the other hand, investor should keep in their minds that, according to the company, in the coming years the smelter is going to rapidly increase its throughput and cut its costs of production:

Picture 1

Source: Dundee’s presentation (slide 31)

Summarizing – although I assess the value to Tsumeb at null, this smelter could be an important catalyst in the not so distant future. If the company’s expectations about Tsumeb are correct, the smelter could become a cash flow generator in the coming years. For example, in 2018 Dundee expects the throughput of 240 – 265 thousand tons (252.5 thousand, on average). Assuming the toll fee of $511 per ton of concentrate smelted (the average price realized in 2016), and the average smelter cash cost of $442.5 per ton of concentrate, in 2018 Tsumeb should deliver:

cash flow from operations of 17.3M

free cash flow of $3.3M (assuming capital expenditures of $14M)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

As of the end of March 2017, Dundee held 23.54 million shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCPK:SGSVF) (10.5% of total shares outstanding). Today this stake is worth $40.0M (on July 14, 2017, Sabina shares were trading at the price of $1.70 a share). Due to the fact that Sabina shares are relatively liquid, they can be classified as cash reserves. Therefore the company’s cash holdings stand at 75.5M (cash of 35.5M plus Sabina shares worth $40.0M).

Final value

As discussed above, the value of main assets of Dundee stands at:

Chelopech: $402.8M

Krumovgrad: $143.9M

Tsumeb: null

Other assets (Timok and Canadian properties): null

Cash: 75.5M

Total value: $622.2M

Now, at the end of March 2017 Dundee held debt of $66.2M so the total net value of Dundee’s assets is $556.0M or$3.12 a share.

On July 14, 2017, the company’s shares were trading at $1.81 a share, so they were undervalued. What is more, the upside potential of Dundee shares is 72.4%.

Summary

In my opinion, Dundee Precious Metals is a complex company. Contrary to typical mining businesses, the company, apart from classic mining operations, holds a copper concentrate smelter. I am pretty sure that this chemical plant makes the company very hard to understand for the average precious metals investor. As a result, Dundee shares are omitted by these investors. In this article, I am trying to prove that Dundee’s business is not that difficult as many people think. For example:

The Tsumeb smelter , for many years a liability for the company, now should be perceived as an asset

Chelopech , the company’s flagship property, is a complex deposit containing high amounts of arsenic, a very toxic element. I am pretty sure that this decent mine is overshadowed by the arsenic issue. However, to eliminate the arsenic’s damaging impact, Dundee had acquired and upgraded the Tsumeb smelter. In this way the potential environmental problems are contained now and, in my opinion, Chelopech should be perceived as a relatively safe mine (“relatively” because each mine carries a number of risks).

In the final section of the article, I am trying to find the value of the company. My method is very conservative because it is based on a discounted cash flow model and I exclude Tsumeb and a few decent assets from my calculations (they are free lottery tickets). Applying these assumptions I have found that one share of Dundee is worth $3.12. Today the company’s shares are trading well below this value so I have to say that they are undervalued.

However, the main question is whether there are near-term catalysts that could lift the company’s share prices up. In my opinion, there are at least two such catalysts:

In late 2018 Dundee should put a second mine online – Krumovgrad. The Krumovgrad gold project is fully permitted and financed and should add around 86 thousand ounces of gold in annual production (around 50% more gold that the company produced in 2016 at Chelopech) In the nearest future (2018) Tsumeb should become a free-cash-flow-generating asset; what is more, it is not a well-known fact that Tsumeb is a unique smelter – there are only four smelters in the world that are able to treat complex copper concentrates containing high amounts of arsenic (Tsumeb is the world’s largest smelter). With an increasing number of complex deposits (for example, these containing arsenic), Tsumeb may become a smelter many miners are looking for. If that is the case, the Tsumeb’s future looks bright.

Risks

Although most recently the risk of an environmental damage (arsenic issue) seems to be contained, there is always a risk that something bad can happen at Tsumeb. Each chemical plant carries its risks and Tsumeb is not an exception.

The Namibia’s national greed is heavily dependent on the South Africa’s one. In the past there were a few power outages at Tsumeb, resulting in unplanned production stoppages (and lost revenue).

Last but not least – in February 2017 Richard Howes, the company’s CEO, acquired 60 thousand shares of Dundee at the price of C$3.06 a share (US$2.30):

It looks like the CEO believes these shares to be undervalued.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in gold futures

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.