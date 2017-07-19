Molson Coors: Brewing Up A Comeback?

With a P/E ratio of 9.5x and an industry-leading position in net margin, ROA, and ROE, Molson Coors seems to be undervalued compared to the industry averages.

Molson Coors, the maker of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, and more looks to be trading at an attractive price under $90.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) still looks strong despite the fact that it is trading near 52-week lows. Therefore, it may be a good time to start a long position or to lower your average cost if you are already an investor in TAP.

I think Molson Coors will be on the rise heading into its second-quarter earnings, which will be announced on August 2nd. It may be a good idea to jump on board the company's comeback now, as it is trading near 52-week lows, hovering around $87-88 per share, as the stock price is down almost 15% year to date. Recently, on June 7th, the stock price plunged 6% after Molson Coors announced it was lowering its EBITDA guidance. This comes after it rose about 5.5% after the company's first-quarter earnings report. So, what should we make of this recent price movement, and what can we expect in the future?

Purchase of MillerCoors

It is important to remember that Molson Coors acquired the remaining 58% stake in MillerCoors during the middle of October 2016 for $12 billion from SABmiller. MillerCoors was a joint venture between Molson Coors and SABmiller that was formed in 2008.

By becoming the sole owner of MillerCoors, Molson Coors has established itself as one of the largest brewers in the US and Canada. This is the main reason to like the company long term. CEO Mark Hunter explains the value of this acquisition when he stated:

"As one company with an expanded portfolio of iconic brands and a highly focused leadership team, we intend to leverage our increased scale, resources and combined commercial experience to accelerate our First Choice agenda and deliver long term shareholder value."

The company doubled in size as a result of this deal, giving it the capacity and control needed to compete in a globalized industry. The purchase of MillerCoors gave Molson Coors the right to sell the Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Miller legacy brands. Its staple products now include Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, Henry's Hard Soda, Redd's Hard Ciders, Keystone, Leinenkugels, and more.

Past Annual Performance

2015:

The company did not show great numbers in its 2015 annual earnings report. This was Mark Hunter's first year at the helm, and sales globally were flat in comparison to 2014. The margin between net sales and cost of goods sold was also significantly tighter than in the year prior. Another contributor to the sales drop in 2015 was the emergence of regional brewers and microbreweries, especially in Canada. The beer industry as whole had a weak 2015 as well.

By the end of 2015, worldwide beer volume decreased 1.5% and net sales per hectoliter decreased 13%. Net income from continuing operations decreased 30% and underlying after-tax income decreased 8.9% from the previous year. Underlying EBITDA also decreased 17% from the previous year. The company suspended its $1 billion stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2015 as well. Pertaining to these losses in 2015, it said:

"Underlying full year results were lower than prior year primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency movements, increased brand investments and the impact of terminated business contracts"

Management did not seem too concerned with the company's performance or future prospects, because they were already in talks to acquire the remainder of MillerCoors. At this point, MolsonCoors was the fourth-largest brewer behind Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), SABmiller, and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

Anheuser-Busch flexed its muscles in 2015 by acquiring SABmiller. This transformed it into an even bigger conglomerate and ate away at some market share in the beer industry. I think it is safe to say the Molson Coors had a less than desirable year in 2015.

2016:

The company saw large improvements through 2016. Sales increased by over $1 billion in just one year, and its operating income more than tripled. This, of course, was mostly due to the purchase of MillerCoors from SABmiller, but the company also saw growth in domestic and international volume. Its operating income also grew substantially because Molson Coors could now consolidate the supply chain. This enabled the company to completely control costs and become more efficient.

At the end of 2016, TAP reported a net income of $1.9 billion, after reporting only $359 million in net income in 2015. Side by side, it seems that Molson Coors had an extraordinary 2016 in comparison to years past. This is obviously deceiving, as the insanely high income came at a $12 billion price tag to buy MillerCoors.

It is important to realize that TAP did not have an amazing year in 2016, it simply became a larger company. It has $12 billion debt, and it will take the company quite a few years to pay off that debt, making around $1.9 billion a year in net income.

The reason why the company's sales and net income grew by so much in 2016 was because of its acquisition of MillerCoors, which gave it the ability to sell all of the Miller brands. This increased TAP's brand volume and cut costs tremendously, while the company as a whole received much more exposure in the beer industry. TAP increased its market share in Canada to 34%, and its market share in the U.S. grew to 25%. Molson Coors International also grew by almost 100% year to date.

The 10-K form from the end 2016 also reported that the company had $785 million in free cash flow, which can be useful for growth initiatives for 2017 and beyond. The free cash flow may be key to keeping up with its large competitors. EPS also grew from $1.93 in 2015 to $9.26 in 2016 - again, this was due to the purchase of the Miller brands. Therefore, you should not expect EPS for the end of 2017 to be anywhere near those levels. Current EPS estimates for the end of the year are about $4 per share.

2017 First-Quarter Earnings Report

Molson Coors' first-quarter earnings report in 2017 showed a 2.1% increase in brand volume. Sales in Canada increased $291.1 million, or 8.6%, and sales in the United States rose 3.4% to $315.6 million. However, the company saw a 3.6% EBITDA decline to $514.9 million, and it just lowered EBITDA guidance as well. The CEO made this forward-looking statement during the first-quarter conference call:

"Despite the softer start to the year, volume trends have improved recently, we are making great progress with our First Choice agenda in all of our businesses, and we are confident of our full-year business plans. Additionally, we are generating cash ahead of our original expectations. With the completion of the MillerCoors transaction late last year and the changes we are making to align and enhance our organization, 2017 will be a transition year as we build a larger, stronger company. Consistent with this, our results today reflect increased investments in the building blocks that will drive top-line growth, profit, cash generation, debt pay-down, and total shareholder returns in the years ahead."

The CEO also seems confident that company is poised for growth. The better-than-expected generation of cash is certainly positive news and will help the company continue to increase its market share. The description of 2017 as a "transition year" could have a negative connotation, but I believe it is an indicator that Molson Coors is becoming flexible and adapting to market changes. For a long-term investor, this should be a good sign, because Molson Coors is active in a de facto arms race against the oligopoly of Anheuser-Busch.

TAP data by YCharts

If you look at Molson Coors' three-year chart, it seems like the company is reverting back to levels from about a year and a half ago before its big expenditure, making this a decent buying opportunity.

Key Figures and Financial Ratios

Molson Coors has a market cap of $20.9 billion, which is the third largest in the industry. Heineken's $43.2 billion market cap and the massive $213.5 billion market cap of Anheuser-Busch lead the way.

In relation to its peers, Molson Coors has a low P/E ratio at about 9.5x. That being said, it does have a forward P/E of around 13x. This is an interesting statistic because this is its lowest P/E ratio in 13 years.

The reason why this number can be misleading is because it is based on the trailing twelve-month EPS of $9.26. For the first quarter of 2017, Molson Coors reported EPS of $0.93. It is therefore a probability that its EPS at the end of 2017 will drop to around $4 or $5 per share.

It is also likely that the P/E number will grow by the end of the year. If its share price goes up and the EPS goes down - which is something I expect to happen - their P/E will go up. This alone should look attractive for investors, because they should look to enter at these levels where the P/E is too low. An EPS drop from last year should be expected as the company adjusts to its larger size. Therefore, I think the share price will rise even with an EPS drop.

The P/E ratio seems misleading at these levels, and it could very well be a sign of a further decline in growth. Though, I believe that argument is convoluted, because I see Molson Coors' P/E as signal that the company is undervalued. It does look relatively undervalued in the industry right now because the industry average P/E ratio is around 18x.

Molson Coors also has a PEG ratio of 1.98, which not too far off of the ideal PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio says that the company is valued at a relatively fair price.

(Source: Investopedia)

These charts can be interpreted in several different ways. One being that Molson Coors is somewhat lagging in the industry with a notably low EBITDA. I see it as the company being undervalued because it is an industry leader in net margin, return on assets, and return on equity. Yet, it still has a low P/E ratio. This makes the share price seem low at the level it is trading at right now.

Company Health

When it comes to financial health, Molson Coors may be less liquid than competitors. The company has a lower quick and current ratio than a conservative investor is probably looking for. Its financial leverage is not too risky, but it has increased due to the recent acquisition.

(Source: Investopedia)

At these prices, TAP may be a good stock to own for the long run, as it currently has a 0.89 beta, making it not too risky in theory. The company also has $1.64 dividend, which it has been raising every two years. The company's purchase of MillerCoors will benefit it in the long run and eventually increase its EBITDA numbers to go along with the continued sales increases. Molson Coors is already generating more cash than expected, which should ease the nerves at least a little bit.

Risk Factors

Scathing competition can force the company to lose sales volume (which is the main reason it lowered EBITDA guidance at the beginning of June).

Molson Coors' debt levels significantly rose in 2016 due to the acquisition of SABmiller, and failure to realize debt obligations could result in significant losses.

Overall beer consumption in the U.S. has been declining since 2009 and may well continue on that path.

The company does need to focus more on taking away market share from its biggest competitors, Anheuser-Busch, Boston Beer Co. (NYSE:SAM), Heineken and more. The competitive landscape is my biggest concern when it comes to investing in TAP, and I am sure other investors would probably agree. The over $200 billion market cap of BUD and its purchase of SABmiller is concerning. It is the clear powerhouse in the beer industry, and that will probably hold true for years to come. That being said, Molson Coors has shown that it refuses to back down.

If these risk factors become more prevalent, it could have a trickle-down effect, because losing sales to competitors or the decline in beer consumption could cause the company to default on its debt, leading to a smaller EBITDA number and continued losses for investors. As seen from the 6% drop in June, EBITDA guidance is strong mover of this stock. However, that is the worst-case scenario and probably will not happen.

Future Expectations

Twelve analysts have predicted TAP's 12-month future:

I agree with the median price consensus, and it may be realistic to see Molson Coors back over $100 per share assuming strong earnings reports, and at least back into the $95 range assuming average financial reports. Institutional investors are confident too, as Molson Coors is also owned by 45 hedge funds with $1.88 billion in positions.

Analysts expect EPS of $2-2.50 per share during the second quarter of 2017, with a consensus of $2.15 earnings per share. These estimates have been raised from three months ago, and I still would not be surprised if TAP beats these numbers on August 2nd.

Trading below $90 per share, TAP looks attractive. In addition, the global beer market is projected to see nearly $700 billion in sales and a 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2020. International sales will hopefully offset the domestic decline in beer consumption and keep Molson Coors on track for continued growth.

Conclusion

I believe Molson Coors and its investors will be rewarded in the future by its purchase of MillerCoors. The company already came out and said it is generating more cash than expected. I also believe that the possibilities of this deal are immeasurable at the moment, and therefore, are not factored into the share price.

Competition in the beer industry is a major cause for concern, as Anheuser-Busch and Heineken are currently much larger players than Molson Coors and have the capacity to suppress it.

That being said, I think that Molson Coors will be able to compete and show solid growth in the future. Right now, it seems to be undervalued and looks like a good buying opportunity. It may be a good idea to start a small position now, with additions to that position once the company proves it can boost its EBITDA numbers and grow in a competitive industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.