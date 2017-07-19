Liberty Media (FWONA) 2017 Braves Investor Meeting Conference (Transcript)

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA)

2017 Braves Investor Meeting Conference Call

July 18, 2017 02:00 PM ET

So, welcome to the Braves investor meeting here at SunTrust Park. I’m Courtnee Chun, I handle Investor Relations for Liberty Media. Before we begin, I get to read the exciting stuff.

Now, I’d like to introduce Greg Maffei, Liberty’s President and CEO.

Greg Maffei

Thank you, Courtnee and welcome to all of you here at SunTrust in the room and those on the webcast. Today speaking on the call, we will have the Braves’ Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk. Terry and I will give a few opening remarks and then we’ll move into Q&A portion, where we will be joined by Liberty CFO Mark Carleton, and our Senior Advisor Chris Shean as well as pretty much all of the members of the Braves’ management team as far as I can tell them; Terry is going to introduce them by name shortly.

Let me start by saying how excited we all were to open SunTrust Park for its first home game on April 14th. It was an amazing evening. Full credit to Terry and his team for delivering this ballpark on time and on budget, I can tell I was here. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball was incredibly impressed and the buzz around MLB is that this is a such an amazing facility.

About four years ago, Braves’ management came to us as an investment opportunity around the new ballpark and we at Liberty were very supportive. As we have said at previous investor events, we’ve seen numerous precedents for appreciation in land surrounding new ballparks and saving builds and surrounding older sports venues as well, and we wanted to take part in that value creation. Examples would be LoDo around Coors Field; L.A. Live around the Staples Centre, Ballpark Village around St. Louis, Wrigleyville around Chicago and Yawkey Way around Fenway Park. Battery Atlanta, the name we gave to this mixed-use development surrounding the ballpark is operational today and the remaining portions are expected to be delivered on time and on budget as well. 30% of The Battery is open today; it’s measured by square footage with 70% of that leased. Comcast who’s our major office tenant in this mixed-use facility will move into their space in November and the Omni, our hotel, hospitality partner, it will move in the first quarter of 2018.

Let’s quickly review if I might, the spend to-date on the ballpark and the mixed-use facility as of Q1. On the ballpark, we spent a total of $722 million including $50 million of other costs and equipment. The Braves borrowed $330 million of this to fund their contribution of ballpark and the remaining funds were contributed and provided by Cobb County and related entities.

As of the end of Q3 -- Q1, excuse me, 2017 expense, $275 million of their $330 million budget, the remaining $55 million are largely retainage, furniture and equipment, and final project invoice submitted, which we expect to be submitted by contractors through the end of Q3.

On the mixed-use, the total estimated cost is [548] million of which the Braves expect to contribute $490 million through a mix of $200 million of equity and $290 million of debt. Our JV partners are providing the remaining $58 million in equity funding, as of the end of Q1, the Braves spent $307 million on the mixed-used facility comprised of $188 million of equity and $119 million of debt; the remaining $171 million of that and $12 million in equity fund in Braves will be deployed as the project development continues and Terry will speak a little more about the cadence of this project in a minute.

We expect the Braves to continue to operate with the same financial discipline and prudence that they have historically, despite the upgraded facilities. 2017, we’ll begin to see the positive effects of Battery’s operations on the Braves Holdings cash flows and we expect them to increase annually with full impact in 2019. As we get more cash flows from The Battery and new ballpark, we expect to deploy cash for normal business operations, potentially including paying down debt and investing in the team to enhance baseball operations.

As of the end of Q1, the Braves debt was $420 million, which consisted of $100 million of league-wide credit facility that the Braves participate in as do other MLB teams with $28 million of it actually in Toronto at the end of Q1. $85 million of revolving credit facility was $1 million outstanding as of Q1 and debt funding for the ballpark from $130 million secured term loan and a $200 million of secured long term notes, which are secured by certain revenue streams at SunTrust Park and our non-recourse back to Liberty Media.

Approximately $72 million was drawn under the secured term loan at the end of Q1. The debt funding for the mixed-use is project level debt entered into with our JV partners and is also non-recourse back to Liberty. As we noted, $119 million of debt funding has been spent to-date on the mixed-use.

So in general, I think we are a fairly light touch owner and very supportive of Braves’ management. You could ask them whether we’re actually a light touch owner. And second, we feel very confident in Braves’ team from top to bottom, led by Terry and the other folks in this room. We are very supportive of the investments they’ve made and growing the team talent from within and how they’ve invested in from the Minor Leagues up and we expect those investments will begin to pay off now.

With that, let me turn over to Terry and he can give you some more details.

Terry McGuirk

Thanks a lot Greg. With me here today, for those on the call and for those in the room, as I introduce the Braves senior management, just raise your hand, so people know who you are. First off, we have Vice Chairman, John Schuerholz with us who will be inducted into baseball’s hall of fame in Cooperstown in about a week and a half, John?

Also with us Derek Schiller, President of Business, I don’t think you need a hand; Mike Plant President of Development; Chip Moore our CFO; Greg Heller, the Chief Legal Officer; John Hart our President of Baseball Operations; and also here with us, Bill Bartholomay who is an Emeritus Vice Chairman; and John Coppolella, the General Manager. So, we have virtually the entire senior management, and thank you for being here.

In 2017, the Braves had two main initiatives: The first is building out SunTrust Park and the 1.5 million square-foot mixed-use project, The Battery Atlanta. Second one was of course rebuilding our Minor League system and equipping our Major League team with the talent to be a perennial playoff team going forward. I can report that all is going well and that we are achieving or are ahead on all of our goals.

A few 2017 operating highlights: Overall, the ballpark revenue year to date has increased meaningful in SunTrust Park versus last year. Liberty will have more detail on their Q2 earnings report in a few weeks. Through last night’s game, attendance has increased a whopping 37% in 2016 with an average attendance of 31,363 at SunTrust Park. We’re just short of 73% revenue increase in our suite and premium ticket areas in SunTrust Park and 93% of our premium season tickets are sold with sales contracts with a minimum of three years.

We’ve had approximately 2 million people through the ballpark and The Battery project in the last 77 days as March 31st through today. We currently have 122 SunTrust Park corporate partners, bringing us the highest corporate revenue in the team’s history. On the concessions and retail front, we’ve shown significant increases over last season. And through 84 games, the Braves TV contract, I mean TV ratings are up 50% in Atlanta, and we’ve had two great sold-out concerts on 4/28 we did Billy Joel and just last week 7/9, we did Metallica. But the feedback is even better than we expected. For those in attendance, as you will see later today, the fans are coming to The Battery Atlanta well before games, enjoying the endgame ballpark experience and fans are returning to The Battery following the games for a night out. What a stark contrast to Turner Field.

SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta have become the new model sports teams are looking to replicate as we’ve hosted dozens of sports organizations including representatives of all four Major League sports and colleges from around the country. A few highlights and comments from fans and press. Quote, there isn’t a bad seat in the ballpark; fans really enjoy Monument Garden and the nods to our history throughout the park; the zip line, climbing wall, everything else inside the kids’ area are a huge hit; traffic has been a non-issue and of course everyone wants a chance to Beat the Freeze which has become one of the most popular endgame entertainment elements in all of Major League sports according to several media outlets, according from where a random Braves fan races from foul pole to foul pole against our own costume, the Freeze, you’ll see tonight.

Few Battery steps: The Battery Atlanta has been incredibly vibrant. Tenants are often overflowing with customers on game days and comfortably full on non-game days. We’ve leased over 75% of our available residential inventory. And Pollack Shores, our residential partner said, it’s the highest uptake that they’ve experienced in any of their projects and they have raised the rents in this area to Buckhead Atlanta levels above the original pro forma. 70% of the retail space has been leased, as Greg said. We are holding some spaces for best in class operators. But we expect to be fully leased on current spaces by the second quarter of 2018. Yard House, Atlanta favorite Antico Pizza, the Cordish run Live! at The Battery Atlanta, all have shown strong sales.

Mizuno opened their first ever Experience Center and the Coca-Cola Roxy has had several major concerts including T.I., John Mayer with Dave Chappelle and Glass Animals. And they also have a strong line-up of concerts for the summer and fall. In Comcast moving again as Greg said, of its 1,000 employees, will occur in the fourth quarter and the Omni Hotel in the first quarter 2018.

On the on-field performance front, at All-Star break last season, the team was well for 31 in 58, 348 winning percentage and last place 22.5 games back. Through last night, we are 45 and 46 of 495 winning clip and in second place in the NL East and we are seven games back of playoff spot and five games back in the loss column for those who counted that way, which is the way I do it. Ender Inciarte, who the club signed to a team friendly five-year deal after he won his gold glove last season just made his first All-Star appearance.

Since the trade deadline last season, the team is 77 and 71 of 520 winning clip, which is a fifth best mark in the NL. A year after finishing with the second fewest runs in baseball, the Braves are on pace to score 760 times this season, which would be the most since 2007. And they’re averaging better than a homerun a game, which they haven’t done since 2013.

On the trade front, we acquired Brandon Phillips, before the season, and we’ve acquired Matt Adams from the Cardinals shortly after Freddie Freeman got here. And they’ve been two major trades and they have kept us competitive. Both acquisitions were made without trading any of the organizations top prospects from the foreign system very notable. Ron Acuna, Mike Soroka represented the Braves during last week’s MLB All-Star futures game and did so beautifully and were well recognized. But, most importantly, the Braves Minor League System has been ranked number one by mlb.com, Baseball America and ESPN heading into the 2017 season.

On the reforecast by Baseball America just last week, nine Braves are in Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list, the next highest team has seven, two teams have zero. We drafted and signed Kyle Wright in June from Vanderbilt who was widely acclaimed as the best pitcher in the 2017 draft. So, we’re continuing stock-up that Minor League System and it will continue to be number one, thanks John Hart and John Coppolella.

And with that I’ll turn it back to Courtnee.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Courtnee Chun

Thank you. Thanks Terry. Thanks Greg. So, we did pull the questions in advance from investors and analysts and we’re going to go through those now. And then, we will after that, open it up to the room for some questions. So, Greg, let’s start off with you. How would you suggest that investors look at the value of better, the stock today?

Greg Maffei

Most analysts and investors, and you guys are the ones who do it, so you know better than I. Look, and we are in two different lines of business. The baseball team itself; most of those are valued on a multiple of revenues and then the real estate portion, more traditionally done TCF, cap rates something along those lines that are two parts to evaluate here. There are comps for both. You can obviously find out, there; most recently their transaction comps around baseball. The sale of Mariners and the rumored sale of Marlins are both places to begin.

Courtnee Chun

And so, with those sports teams valuations that we’ve seen out there, do you think those data points are relevant for the Braves?

Greg Maffei

I think they are interesting, though I can certainly make a why the Braves are a stronger property. The Mariners are more comparable than Marlins, but we have a far bigger trading area than the Marlins or the Mariners. And the Mariners sales did include an RSN and that is obviously something where we are a ways away from whatever we might do there. According to Forbes Mariners were traded about 5.2 times revenue, the recent report suggests that at the $1.17 billion, Marlins achievement for the Marlins, they were traded 5.7 times revenue. If you applied those numbers like 5.7 times, you get a team valuation of 1.5 billion just for the team portion, not for a stadium portion. And I would note, we have a far more favorable financial profile than the Marlins. When you look at history, when you look at TV contracts when you look at payroll flexibility, when you look at revenue growth opportunities and as I mentioned size of our really total available market, we are far more attractive franchise than that.

Courtnee Chun

Terry, could we talk a little bit more about the team turnaround strategy? Where do you think you are in the process of retooling the farm system?

Terry McGuirk

We are certainly well ahead of schedule. We started into this -- historically we won the East 2013; we were in first place, half way through 2014 at the All-Star break; we went 26 and 40 in the second half of 2014. And that’s where we started the plan on how to rebuild this organization. When we went to the Minor League system, we did not have a good Minor League system at the time. So, starting really in the end of 2014, and we started into this rebuild.

Typically Kansas City, Chicago, the Mets, the ones that have done it successfully; it’s been a five-year project. We were well ahead. We are passed our midpoint. All of those teams had 100 loss seasons. The Houston had three of them in its process. So, we feel that this is a sort of a magical rebuild. The glide slope is nothing but up from here we are going to do we think nothing but better. So, the answer is this is going really well.

Courtnee Chun

Greg, how important do you feel it is for -- have a winning team for the stock valuation?

Greg Maffei

Look, I think there is no absolute correlation, but over time, winning teams accord higher values. Particularly if you have a sustained period of poor performance, I think it’s hard to imagine a premium valuation. That having been said, the Braves have a long history of story performance, a long history of success on field, and are premium reputation. So, certainly, short-term, declines in on-field performance are something we can work through. But, as Terry noted, I think we definitely have an upswing.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. So, moving to talk a little bit more about the development. So, Terry, there is still some undeveloped land as part of the parcel that we purchased. Can you talk more about the strategic optionality with the piece of land?

Terry McGuirk

Sure. We purchased approximately 82 acres. We have used 60 acres approximately today, 44 in The Battery development, 16 which we have used for the SunTrust Park, leaving about 22 acres for future development. It is all very, very, we think valuable property in part of the phase 2 that The Battery would enter into after we complete what we’re doing in 2018 and beyond. There is one piece of land which is one of my favorite 4.5 acre piece right on, interstate highway 285, which has probably been noted by some of the brokers as one of the most attractive hotel and office potential building sites in North Atlanta. So, we’ve got some great land to build on.

Courtnee Chun

And then, approximate how much are we earning on an annual basis from rents on properties within The Battery? So, at 100% occupancy, how much would we expect to earn from rents? And when would we expect The Battery to be fully leased?

Terry McGuirk

And that was for me?

Courtnee Chun

Yes.

Terry McGuirk

Well, first of all, we’re just into The Battery, we’re 30% open in The Battery. We’ve given some statistics on how much we’ve leased and the timing. We think this is sort of a first quarter, second quarter 2018 completion to the overall Battery occupancy. So, it’d be premature to talk about what exactly -- we’re going to 550 apartments. We have approximately a few -- a little over 200 of them leased at the moment and the uptake has been great. As I said as fast as we can get them ready, they’re getting leased. But, to give you the final numbers, we don’t even -- until they have been, that’s when we’ll know them, and I’m not even sure they’re going to be releaseable at that point. So, all good.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. Then one more to Terry, then we’ll give you quick break. So, you recently switched to counterparties on concessions from Aramark to Delaware North where they collect a fee from gross sales. Are you seeing any revenue uplift working with this new counterparty?

Terry McGuirk

Yes. We love our new deal with Delaware North; it has been a very nice uplift in concession revenues and in forecasts, which are the most important metrics. We’ve sort of flipped the relationship with Aramark. They really drove the business and we took the commission. Now, we were never quite satisfied with the quality. We flipped it back in the Delaware North plan where we now operate all of the quality control pricing; they take the percentage of the gross and we basically go with the rest. And so, it’s just a flip of the old deal with us having much more of a sense of how to -- what our fans want how to deliver, and it’s been very successful today.

Courtnee Chun

Great. Okay, Greg, let’s deal with a little bit bigger picture. So, how do you think about the state of sports rights in the world of OTT and alternate distribution platforms, putting pressure on sports networks?

Greg Maffei

So, we at Liberty have been looking at sports for a while, not only for ownership of the Braves, but our more recent ownership of Formula 1 and done a fair amount of work in sports rights. I think you’re looking two trends. I mean, in general, these fears around what’s happening on our pay television and what makes it compelling, sports is among the few things that still gets numbers, that still has draw, and that still is non-DVRable live content that’s meaningful.

As you may know, Liberty also has other places where we have live content, like Live Nation. So, we thought a lot about the fact that it’s live. It’s also worth noting that all of these new platforms, whether it would be Facebook, Yahoo! or really another OTT platforms, in general, the more people that want to buy your content, the better and that platform is a plus for us and sports has been one of the places you’ve seen where they come to fit games. Baseball is also relatively unique in that sheer volume of content, 152 games is so much content, so powerful that gives it an opportunity to create new distribution platforms. BAM has certainly taken advantage of that because it’s got the scale content. I don’t know what you’d Terry. But…

Terry McGuirk

I mean, I’ve been buying or selling rights for over 40 years and in the media business, and I have never seen them go down. There always seem to be something around the next corner, which drives them forward. Today’s world is a digital and digital applications and the OTT world. these are incredibly good for Liberty and the Braves. Our rights -- our product is going to be become more valuable as it is sought for these new digital applications and in the OTT world. And I think we’re just seeing the beginning of this distribution.

Greg Maffei

Couple more points, when I notice Terry is sitting not only even 40 years doing sports rights, he’s also the Chairman of BAM, so he has a unique perspective on what’s going on there. And to think a little bit more about the Braves, we bought the team in 2007, complicated deals, lots of advantages. But one of the disadvantages was a long-term television deal, some of which we’ve ameliorated and improved upon, but much of which is imperfect compared to where we think we can get. If you look, we have a territory today, which compares quite favorably to many. For example, the Red Sox have approximately 4 million to 5 million homes in their territory; we have something like 12 million to 15 million. And if you think about 2027 approaches and we lease that, there is only just new opportunities that are going to be opened up for Liberty and the Braves to find value for those rights.

Terry McGuirk

It goes back to that first question you had about the valuation. The footprint of our franchise in the broad base of homes that’s sitting there are so valuable, so unique and among the largest in all of baseball. It’s something that we really haven’t -- it hasn’t been shown as one of the highest value issues in our franchise but it is.

Courtnee Chun

So, Greg, you brought up MLBAM. So, we get a lot of questions about that. So, Terry, how does management think about the value of our MLBAM stake and is there a path to unlocking the value of this asset?

Terry McGuirk

BAM is owned by all 30 teams. We’re one-thirtieth owners. It is a daily active business among the most successful digital applications in all of sports. It makes a lot of money. It distributes that money to the teams. It retools itself each year to sort of go back into the marketplace and be just as compelling and cutting edge as it’s ever been. It spun BAM Tech out of itself. It created BAM Tech and BAM Tech with a value now that is realized. There will probably be other things in the future. Bob Bowman and Rob Manfred are doing a fabulous job. And it’s their -- we’re part of the management and board as owners of one-thirtieth but it’s just rocking and rolling along beautifully.

Greg Maffei

So, I think I would only add one thing, I’d highlight. BAM Tech is a great example. BAM Tech is a small portion, the technology arm of what was BAM. And Terry noted the value it’s been realized but in fact only partially realized because Disney bought a piece. BAM Tech really baseball still owns two-thirds, and there is a lot of value there that’s only being unlocked over time. And that ignores the portion of the value that’s BAM which is online distribution of our content. So, I think there’s -- it’s definitely a gem of an asset which has only been partially exposed to the Disney valuation.

Courtnee Chun

And then further on that; who’s driving BAM Tech, now that Bob Bowman is back with MLB?

Terry McGuirk

Well, BAM Tech now has its own board. Michael Paull came over from Amazon and he is the board chair, Rob Manfred, I would say that he’s probably still the most important board member, the commissioner is right on the development every day. There’s just a lot going on in that world and it’s bubbling with activity every day, it’s a very successful digital application of that baseball created and I think they’re very proud of it.

Courtnee Chun

And then, so that we hear a lot about esports there’s certainly a lot of buzz of that in the investment community. Can you talk about what MLB is doing with esports and just generally your view on the space.

Terry McGuirk

Well, my view is that it’s a very exciting space; there’s a lot of upside. We’re just now -- it’s been around five or six years and it’s sort of a mainframe area. But, it is not something that I would say is a mature industry. Baseball has just begun to sort of size it up and see how it works and fits MLB BAM would be the arm and avenue that baseball would touch it. It already has a relationship through BAM with legal legends. So, I think you’ll see more from baseball on the esports front. So that would be sort of a typical way that we touch it from a technical on artistic standpoint. From an investment standpoint, there are teams that are making investments in esports. Franchise is something that we don’t preclude. I talk to Greg and he has a great interest in sort of just making sure, we’re on top of all of these elements. Greg, you can…

Greg Maffei

I think there will be -- obviously there is already enormous interest, particularly among younger players. And I think we will look at -- we have looked at esport opportunities at the Liberty level. And I don’t -- I think I’m confident, some point, we’ll make a move on some more line in esports.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. So, getting back to baseball. How active are the Braves in decision-making at the MLB level deciding on the direction and negotiating national sports rights? When do negotiations start for the next national broadcast deal with the current deal expiring at the end of 2021?

Terry McGuirk

Well, baseball has an incredibly robust senior staff. And so, the operations of baseball are run by BAM on the marketing and sales and revenue area. There are the merchandising and so on. As far as the rights negotiation for 2021 and sort of how they fit in with all the other ways that Baseball exploits, it’s many pieces of product. Usually, it’s about a year, year and a half out that baseball begins to -- going to active negotiation. I actually think that it will happen maybe a little bit sooner on this round. It’s usually the relevant to committees and committee chairman that have some activities involved in that. I have been involved in the past, in our last round of negotiations. So, it’s a ways away and that’s sort of the form that it makes.

Courtnee Chun

And are those national broadcast revenues split evenly among the 30 MLB teams?

Terry McGuirk

Yes, they are. All revenue on the national basis are split one-thirtieth.

Courtnee Chun

And then, switching over to the local media contract. Can you remind us of the terms of that deal? How do you think it stacks up relative to other local sports rights deal and would you look for an opportunity to renegotiate early?

Terry McGuirk

Well, the popular lure around our local television rights have run ramp and over the years. So nobody -- we’ve never released what the numbers are. And so, I can understand a lot of the guessing. We were able to reacquire a package of games from TBS, midstream since Liberty bought the team, 2012 period and through that we’re able to renegotiate our overall deal, step one through 2027 with Fox. Our deal previous to that was probably middling to below the middle of Major League Baseball. Once we did that renewal, we probably jumped into a top-ten kind of a deal. Now, every one of these deals when you try and put a metric on it as to where it sits. It only sits there for a very short time, because you have a continual renewing of deals. And when you renew a deal, you usually jump at the front and by the time you run the gamut of your 10 or 15 years, you’re usually down at the bottom and you then recycle. So, we are in the process probably syncing in that relationship to other teams but we’re still a top 15 out of 30-team deal and we are very proud of that.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. And then one more for you, Terry. What limits does the MLB impose on leverage and where are you comfortable?

Terry McGuirk

Well, we are very comfortable with our leverage situation and that we will be in compliance with everything that is guidelined by MLB. In the CBA, there are guidelines set out and we are in compliance with all of them.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. So, pretty soon, we are going to ask for question from the audience here but we’ve got a few more for Greg. Greg, can we talk about Liberty’s philosophy around management compensation for the Braves?

Greg Maffei

Well, I think you could just make the comment more broadly about Liberty looks to align its equity compensation -- its compensation primarily along equity with the underlying management who’s shareholders, that’s true here as well at the Braves. It’s very much focused on long-term growth and the value of the Braves franchise and that we have a performance based incentive plan linked to the value of the Company including the associated real estate. And that compensation when we do settle it out can be settled at Liberty’s discretion and cash for stock, but it’s definitely tied to long-term value of creation.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. And what is the current status of ATB within Liberty Media? Do all of them reside within the Braves? If so, what is the earliest that another company within Liberty Media could become an ATB and how would that be accomplished?

Greg Maffei

Today, the only ATB at Liberty Media is the Braves. Could we come up with another ones, yes and perhaps. I mean, we did that effectively, if you remember, some of you who are Liberty watchers; that’s what we did with GCI and to extend the operations of Liberty Ventures through its charter operations into GCI effectively creating ability to spin GCI and the underlying charter stock away. So, complicated issue, no guarantees there to pass, but just want to note that today the only ATB is Braves. Could there be another ATB in the future, maybe.

Courtnee Chun

Within Liberty Media, are the Braves a first spin priority?

Greg Maffei

We have no plans to spin anything; that would be wrong. But obviously, we have -- a willingness in the past at various times to create separate asset backed securities when we thought there was an appropriate reason and it would improve valuation operations or the like for the benefit of shareholders.

Courtnee Chun

It’s The Battery and ATB, because I think this is the last to do…

Greg Maffei

Yes, I don’t think it is the priority…

Courtnee Chun

What are the puts and takes of spinning off The Battery as a REIT?

Greg Maffei

I don’t think it could be done. The IRS tightened up their rules dramatically a while ago. And we don’t think The Battery could be spun off and converted into a REIT, even though we’ve looked at pretty much trying to make a REIT of everything we own. I don’t think that’s doable at this point.

Courtnee Chun

Okay. And then, one last one for Terry before we go to the audience, which isn’t really a question but the comment that we got, which was, is the Freeze assigned to a long-term contract. Don’t let him test the free agent waters lock him up?

Terry McGuirk

Well, I don’t think we’re going to let the freeze test free agent market. And sort of a cheesy answer, I think things are going to stay icy…

Courtnee Chun

Okay. So, do we have any questions and if you don’t mind could you wait for a mic and we’ll get to one. There is one right down here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So, obviously, we don’t have enough numbers to TCS The Battery. But maybe another way to ask is what would be an acceptable return on equity to you on the equity put into the project?

Greg Maffei

When we -- I’ll ask anyone in Braze management, Terry and your team. When we put this together, we looked at IRR, return on equity that we would see compounded in the low teens was sort of acceptable number across. So, when you look at that, frankly that probably was a conservative set of projections, I like the nodding from Derek and Mike. The conservative set of projections and it really is a variety, because you see higher IRRs in certain parts of the project and lower IRRs in other. And like a lot of our businesses, you can’t really separate it out because the value of The Battery in part comes from the experience that gets created by having a first class hotel, a five star hotel from having a right kind of other properties that all fit in. So, even though certain parts -- cap rates maybe better on, apartment buildings for example, really the totality of the project is what creates a lot of value. I don’t know, Derek, Mike or you guys want to answer or add anything?

Courtnee Chun

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Any plans to I guess fully distribute the Braves in the sense of monetizing the intergroup interest at F1?

Greg Maffei

Clearly, at some point, we will monetize the intergroup interest. And we thought that was a pretty attractive way to generate tax free proceeds that would stay behind. I mean Liberty has this great just overall -- I’ll wax, I’ll pretend I’m John and wax a little bit. Liberty has a great advantage in some ways that we have permanent capital. We have disadvantages in that, a lot of it is. If we want to get out of something tax free, we generally spin it and give it to the shareholders. We’re happy that they get that return, but in a lot of cases we spun a lot of capital away that gives us less flexibility to do things in the future. This was kind of the hedge and a pretty clever hedge, full credit to Albert Rodan and Tim [ph] in our team to keep back a little capital in a tax-efficient manner and monetize the success of the Braves in a tax initiative manner. So, it’s small relatively to the overall valuation, but it’s a nice pop for equity valuation at Formula 1 value.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk just a little more about how we should think about valuing your piece of the MLB and BAM Tech or BAM?

Terry McGuirk

The valuation of BAM is tough to explain publicly, because it is a private enterprise inside of MLB and owned by the 30 teams in a way that we don’t disclose all of the different pieces of the business and all the business that it does, nor even the dividends that it dividends out to each of the teams each year. So, it is a difficult one to sort of get your arms around from an investor standpoint and I sympathize, but I don’t really have a way divulging. Those are MLB businesses, those are -- we’re a partner in that, but we don’t really have the ability to release all that.

Unidentified Analyst

Seating in our seat as an investor, as you think about sort of catalysts or moments that will create value over the next I think your favorite timeframe, but two to three years in the name. What do you think about sort of the milestones or signposts that we should be looking out for and when do you expect that value to be realized?

Terry McGuirk

I think the secret sauce of what’s going on here is the synergy between The Battery and the SunTrust Park and it’s a model breaking phenomenon. Everybody who comes through here looks at it and wants to duplicate it, replicate it in any of -- any new project that is going on anywhere in sports, this is the model. Typically, if you come in and you drop a stadium in a new place, all the surrounding property becomes immediately valuable, it’s usually owned by someone else, these are usually municipal stadiums and all of the private property. When we did this, we said we are going to go in and we’re going to take a much more holistic approach, we’re going to build this off from the ground up.

We think it has succeeded brilliantly and everybody who has looked at it, thinks that. We are far -- our goal in 1/1/2017 was to get this project built in on-budget, on-time the stadium. All that is done; as you’ll see tonight, it’s a raving success. People love it. Our fans, they come early, stay late and they are just eating it up and all the comments back that up. What hasn’t happened yet, but still the indices are incredible is this battery is just overwhelmed almost every day that the team is in town. The first week, all the retailers that moved in here all ran out of food or beer or clothes, whatever was going on. They had no idea of the kind of uptake that was going to occur here.

And so, we’ve got something special, it’s 30% open. We’re going to open up a 4-star hotel, the highest level Omni that’s ever been built. We’ve got thousands of employees that are going to move into the Comcast office building and other places. Less than half of the apartments are presently occupied. This thing’s already you can feel the positives inside The Battery, but it’s just beginning, it’s going to -- I think it’s going to blow the roof up. And everybody who has seen it sort of -- and is in this business is basically trying to replicate what we’ve done.

Greg Maffei

So, if I could add, I mean Liberty is increasingly a company which has investment and operations in live performance, whether it’d be live concerts or live sporting. And I think you’ll see that the Braves have begun a path to create an awful lot of experience, which is more than just put a baseball team on the field. Battery’s a part of that. So, you ask for a signpost, and I think part of that will be getting the rest of The Battery completed, getting the rest of The Battery leased, seeing increased events around the whole experience like more concerts from Live Nation….

Unidentified Analyst

Setting the stage for phase 2.

Greg Maffei

Yes, Live Nation, which is a big part of. So I think all of those pieces are part. Other things that could potentially be value, not that we have a plan, but the Braves are potentially somewhere down the road and asset back stock. The Braves do have, I think a chance to substantially better on-field. We start out saying that winning isn’t everything; winning probably does drive soft value. And lastly, if you look past two to three-year look a little longer. I think 2027 is going to be -- there’ll be changes along the way in how sports rights are valued. But 2027 is going to be a big valuation change for the Braves. So that’s a ways out, but those are things that you can look hard things that are going to happen. Get leased, win, maybe get spun and those rights.

Mario, there are no minor questions out there.

Unidentified Analyst

No. Just this is, Minor League questions. You don’t own any Minor League teams, right?

Greg Maffei

Wrong.

Terry McGuirk

We own most of our Minor League teams.

Unidentified Analyst

You own them?

Greg Maffei

Probably more than anybody, is that fair to say from the baseball?

Unidentified Analyst

And what’s happened to the valuations of single A, double A, triple A? And can you -- within the framework of the franchise you have, you can sell those, right?

Terry McGuirk

Right. We own and control most of our Minor League teams. We are somewhat the envy of all the other Major League teams. In fact most new owners into the game are trying to go and acquire more of their Minor League teams because player development is the coin of the realm and it more assures you that you’re going to develop your players in the way you want to do. And so, Jim Crane in Houston has done this rebuild and they are a powerhouse now. They run around trying to buy every Minor League. That’s one of his goals; he’s done, he’s bought at least one I know.

Greg Maffei

So, I would also note perversely, sort of back to the comment about you’ve got to look at the pieces altogether. If you were in a short value maximization mode, you might sell all the Minor League teams because they don’t make any money cumulatively, against our payroll substantially, but they would be a good detriment to long term feeder and creation of value over time and on-field performance. So, that’s a total case of are you in this for the short or the long-term and the Braves franchise is the oldest franchise, and we’re the oldest franchise around…

Terry McGuirk

Oldest operating franchise.

Greg Maffei

The oldest continuing operating franchise is definitely in the long term.

Terry McGuirk

Bill Bartholomay was there. As you look around live sports, live entertainment, is there any synergies within the broadcasting rights or any other rights that you can imagine, if you own another Major League, other than other professional team in the same city? Not that that would happen here but just conceptually.

Greg Maffei

Well there are some prohibitions depending on the sport rights. [Multiple speakers] There are some that are cross, but go ahead.

Terry McGuirk

No, I think that there are -- it would be hard to do. I mean I come from a company that owns all three Major League sports, not four but owned a basketball team, a hockey team and a baseball team and I’m not sure we did a credible job at finding synergy other than management, fewer management personnel. So, far I’ve not seen it done. But it’s an interesting, for the future could be done.

Greg Maffei

We live at Liberty in a town where -- and we used to own for a brief period of time both the Avalanche and the Nuggets, and the current owner Stan Kroenke owns them. And it’s not readily apparent that there’s been synergy across those. Maybe in the formation of RSN, if you’re short on content, you could get there. That might help you scale your content rights, but it’s not been obvious yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Now that you’re pretty far down the path of developing The Battery, are there any tax implications to either holding or selling your partial stakes in those various real estate assets?

Greg Maffei

Well, I think just we have basis in X amount and we would be paying on what we foresee would be gained on each of those properties, will be taxable gains. But other than, I don’t see any huge tax on consequences.

Terry McGuirk

We’ve been mostly driven by IRRs and whether holding -- that stabilization selling or holding for larger returns and games. So, these are positive problems and all looks good.

Greg Maffei

But I do want to emphasize. I mean, we start out saying valuation -- I start out saying valuation, look teams are X real estate wide. I do think there is a real synergistic element to be done here. And we think about the entertainment experience and drawing fans in, getting a higher margin and because of the whole way that the thing is put together. I do think there is a synergistic element. So, even though I at times have said, should we be selling this piece of that? You do consider whether that really fits overall your ability to create the whole synergistic experience you want to create.

Courtnee Chun

Any other questions? One more.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up on the Minor League teams. Are they ETVs themselves?

Greg Maffei

That is a complicated question to answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Greg Maffei

A very good one, but it’s complicated.

Courtnee Chun

All right. I think that’s it. So, I think we’ll wrap it up here. Thanks for joining us. Thanks everybody on the webcast.

Greg Maffei

Thank you very much. For those who are staying for the game, go Braves.

