Volkswagen Plans To Make Electric Cars Competitive On Price: Watch Out Tesla

The news of developments in the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) market keeps coming. First there is the launch of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3, then comes dramatic announcements of aggressive growth of the BEV markets in China and India, and then Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY)(OTCPK:VOLVF) said it plans to electrify (at least partially) all of its vehicles by 2019, as the age of the electric vehicle arrives. Now Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKPY)(OTCPK:VLKAY)(OTCPK:VLKAF) makes clear that it is transforming itself into an electric car company that plans to be the company to beat. Here I summarise the latest from Volkswagen that suggests that it plans to set the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of pricing, not only in competition with Tesla, but also it is taking on pricing of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars.

Volkswagen coming out of its crisis

Volkswagen has had a tough time with its diesel scandal, which threatened the existence of the company. However, in 2016, the company seems to have turned the corner and it has regained its title as the largest car maker in the world, with the group delivering 10.3 million vehicles (up 4% year on year). Its Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat brands all performed well. Its operating result, before a euro 7.5 billion provision for the diesel scandal, was 14.6 billion euro (up 14% on the previous year), leaving a 7.1-billion euro operating result for 2016. I find these results extraordinary considering that the company was thought by some to be in serious trouble even earlier this year. A critical financial update occurs on July 27. Here is the link to the site where this update will appear.

The result for China was 4 million vehicles (up 12.2%), with Western Europe achieving 3.5 million deliveries (up 3%), while the US delivered 0.94 million vehicles (up 0.8%). Volkswagen makes clear that its transition is being delivered within the company (and not through outside consultants). The key goal is to transform the core business to go electric and leave the diesel legacy behind. A second priority is to build its mobility solutions business. This involves a company project to develop a self-driving system for the Group. There is also a major initiative to gain technology leadership in solid state batteries by 2025.

Sometimes it takes a crisis to achieve transforming change.

Volkswagen focuses on fast tracking its European BEV market

Volkswagen is proceeding with its 5 door hatchback I.D. BEV in Europe. These cars have a range of 250-370 miles and will cost ~$34,500, with entry level models selling for perhaps $27,500. Volkswagen CEO describes this offering as “..a vehicle with the exterior dimensions of the Golf …the abilities of a Tesla Model 3…at the price of a diesel.” Volkswagen’s chief strategist Thomas Sedran announced that the I.D., which will be available in 2020, will sell for $7000-8000 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3. Sedran expects lithium battery prices to be part of the cost reduction, saying that the batteries will fall from the current 150-200 euro/kWh to be less than euro 100 ($115)/kWh.

Volkswagen is focusing on EU and Chinese markets in the first instance, but will enter the US shortly after. The goal is to sell 1 million electric vehicles annually by 2025. Self-driving is another aspect of Volkswagen’s fast track BEV lineup. It looks like Volkswagen is taking on Tesla’s revolutionary manufacture with its MEB platform. I wonder if the big roof will allow automation in the same way as has been suggested for the Tesla Model 3.

A recent commentary suggests that GM (NYSE:GM) is not (yet) serious enough about its Chevy Bolt to take on the Tesla Model 3. Instead, that competition is being suggested to lie with the Volkswagen I.D., although it seems that this BEV will give Tesla a head start with its Model 3.

Porsche (owned by Volkswagen) builds a solar symbol at its headquarters and speeds up charging

For companies like Porsche, their symbols are important to branding, so there is significance in Porsche building a $0.9-million solar pylon and high power EV supercharger (0.35MW) as part of its $17.2-million new facilities near Berlin. The solar pylon will produce more than 30 MWh of electricity annually. This is sufficient to meet the energy needs of the building it stands in front of. And it took just 16 weeks to build. Porsche has a 4 door BEV sports car called Mission E due for release in 2019. This will be the basis for a bigger offering of BEVs going forward.

While it is hard to really understand how a huge company like Volkswagen (with several major brands) operates, for me the most significant thing about the recent Porsche announcement concerns its supercharging developments. Part of Porsche’s BEV entry positioning is to address high speed charging infrastructure and the 0.35MW supercharger takes on Tesla’s high speed charging (0.12 MW). There is little doubt that a lot of BEV owners will routinely charge their vehicles at home, but when they travel they want to know they can recharge quickly. Here is where a 0.35 MW supercharger comes in as this gets charge into the car really fast. For the technically minded here is a link to a commentary about the Porsche approach to fast charging.

Risks for investors in the Volkswagen transition

The world doesn't get any simpler as business gets globalised. Volkswagen is clear that Europe and China are its major focus initially. That is where most of the cars it makes get sold. The US is important but not as critical. So an investment in Volkswagen is significantly about Europe and China.

More challenging for a US investor is the safe investment route through the NYSE or Nasdaq isn't available. You can invest in the US but it is via ADR or common shares sold on the OTC. Or you can invest in Europe. So US investors have the choice to stay in their comfort zone by investing in Tesla on the Nasdaq, but I suspect for many Tesla is far out of their comfort zone in terms of risk. You can invest in Ford or GM, but neither of these companies seems ready to bet on the BEV transition.

There are lots to balance in thinking about Volkswagen. I think a huge and critical step is that the BEV transition is being embedded in the very core of the business. There are no outside consultants planning the business transition that often happens for a US business, Volkswagen management has taken this on board to design their way forward. The downside of this is that you take on trust for the moment that they know what they are doing. Many investors might wish to stay on the sidelines and see how it develops, but this might mean an opportunity gets lost. It is remarkable that a company in so much trouble a year ago can bounce back and be on the front foot.

It is worth looking at the stock chart for Volkswagen over the past 4 years, which clearly shows the effects of the diesel scandal, but a steady recovery being underway.

Volkswagen stock price; source Nasdaq

With such a major transition there are also technical risks. Looking at the Volkswagen announcements, substantial advances in battery technology (especially in terms of the cost structure) seem crucial to taking on ICE cars in terms of price. Volkswagen seems confident that it will have big cuts in cost of batteries in the very near term. It does not seem in the DNA of a conservative German manufacturer to make public statements without a high level of confidence that it can deliver. So on the technical risk side, I tend to trust Volkswagen. It will be interesting to see what these advances comprise.

Daimler (Mercedes Benz) not asleep at the wheel

Even the biggest car manufacturer in the world (Volkswagen) and Tesla's aggression are not going to transform the transport space from ICE to BEVs. It needs more, so I've looked for signs that other car companies have got the same sense of urgency that Volkswagen and Tesla have. I don't think GM or Ford (NYSE:F) are there yet as they are still dominated by an ICE culture, with BEVs seen as a side serving. You need to look to Europe and China (and India) to understand that there are other major manufacturers making this happen.

A look at Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY) should leave investors in no doubt that momentum is building.

Daimler recently withdrew from the “Hydrogen Council” network to focus on BEVs, speeding up its plans by 3 years to spend $11 billion on 10 BEV models by 2022. So Daimler has made clear that it does not see fuel cells as a viable way to a low carbon future.

The results of this change in focus from ICE to BEV vehicles are evident in terms of manufacturing facilities for electric motors and now batteries. This is happening at the Unterturkenheim factory, one of its oldest and biggest Daimler ICE factories. This is a clear statement about transitioning from ICE engines to electric power trains. This goes along with Daimler announcing two gigafactories for EV lithium battery production in Germany and China. Daimler is making the billion-dollar investments that need to be made for rapid transition to BEV transport. Why build not one but two gigafactories if you aren't serious?

Conclusion

It is just two months since I suggested that the unthinkable for BP is happening now. The pace of change in relation to electrification of transport has been unrelenting since then (just 2 months ago!), with a number of major car manufacturers making clear that they have accelerated their BEV programs. Clear indications that Volkswagen intends to compete with ICE cars on price show me that the transition is faster than I expected. 2019 looks like it will be a seminal year. It is no longer just a story about Tesla, as Volkswagen, Daimler and Volvo indicate that they intend to be in the race, even as the Chinese and Indian markets heat up. Lest Tesla shorters think this is "game over" for Tesla, I make the point that for a long time Elon Musk has been saying that there is room for a number of BEV manufacturers. He just wants Tesla to be in the mix. Tesla will be challenged but I don't see this as the end of Tesla. I'm more concerned that GM and Ford are at risk of misjudging the momentum that is building. Investors might think about Volkswagen and Tesla as key companies leading the BEV transition.

This is also a time to think about your investments exposed to oil, as this industry is no longer just about the fight that is happening between the traditional suppliers and the new US oil suppliers. The oil industry is facing pressure on the demand side that most in the industry didn’t think they would see for at least another 20 years. BP’s Spencer Dale and Thomas Smith said in December 2016 “EVs are not likely to be a game changer for the growth of oil demand over the next 20 years…” Pay attention because your investments are likely to be exposed.

I’m not a financial advisor but I am very focused on the dramatic transitions happening as the transport system gets electrified. If my commentary helps you rethink this space, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.