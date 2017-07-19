Coty: What The Numbers Say

The market is therefore giving us a discount between 36% and 46% compared to its direct competitors L'Oreal and Estee Lauder. Insiders are buying at the current market price.

The integration of P&G beauty brands division in 2016, has created increased risks and uncertainties. Coty's debt position and its overall operating performance are causes for concern.

The beauty industry, historically recession resistant, has grown about 60% in the last 10 years and is anticipated to grow 3-4% per year globally in the coming years.

Coty is #1 in fragrance, #2 in hair behind L'Oreal and #3 in color cosmetics behind L'Oreal and Estee Lauder. It is therefore very well positioned to utilize industry growth.

As investors we continuously try to identify opportunities that can provide great returns with a suitable margin of safety. In this article we analyze if household and personal products company Coty (COTY), which went through a big M&A last year, is currently such an opportunity. By doing a valuation based on the long-term trends in the company's financial statements and by analyzing strategic business conditions, we identify key performance indicators. Based on the assessment of these indicators we try to come to a conclusion if this stock is currently an attractive buy.

Source: adapted from investors.coty.com

Valuation (+)

Coty is a beauty company specialized in fragrances, color cosmetics, hair, body and skin care products. Last year it merged with the Procter & Gamble's (PG) beauty brands division to become the third biggest cosmetics company in the world, behind Estee Lauder Companies (EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY). Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2013 the company's market value has gone from $6.6 billion to $13.7 billion, or about 108% in 4 years time. But as of 2016 Coty has significantly underperformed its industry and the S&P500 as a whole, as is shown in the graph below. The main reasons for this are: its negative earnings in the last quarter, the increased debt on the books and uncertainties regarding the integration of the P&G beauty brands division. As can been seen in the graph, 2016 was a bad year for the industry as a whole. Even Estee Lauder ended last year with a double digit market value decline.

Source: data from morningstar.com

For the last couple of years Coty seems to be on a M&A spree. This year for instance it announced a partnership with Younique, a leading online peer-to-peer social selling platform in beauty (source). The market has barely reacted to this move online, with the 52-week market price close its lows, as is shown in the gauges below.

Source: data from morningstar.com

For people within the company its a different story. As can be seen in the table below, this year insiders have started buying the stock. Prices ranging from $18.35 to $19.67.

Source: from finviz.com

Dividend is forecast for 2017 to be $0.50, or about 2.7% based on the current market price. This is the highest percentage ever for Coty, as also shown in the gauges below. For the next year the dividend is expected to grow by more than 10%, with an analysts' consensus (source) of $0.56 for 2018. The dividend has significantly increased since its introduction in 2013, about 150%. Dividend coverage, by the company's free cash flow, is about two and a half times right now. Compare this for instance to Estee Lauder's dividend of 1.4% and L'Oreal's dividend of 1.8%, with similar dividend coverages, Coty seems to be better valued right now.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Considering the near to low market price and the relatively high dividend, we will use price ratios to get a better valuation of the company. Because of the negative earnings in the last quarter, which make comparisons more difficult, we use price-to-sales ratio (P/S) and price-to-cash-flow ratio (P/CF) instead.

The P/S for Coty is currently at 1.5, close to its 5 year low of 1.3. Compared to the current household and personal products industry average of 2.8 and S&P500 average of 2.1, this is not bad for a consumer defensive. Coty has only been listed on NYSE for a couple of years, making the company's averages less reliable. We will therefore look at the averages of Estee Lauder and L'Oreal. These are respectively 2.8 and 3.4, giving us a discount of at least 46%.

In contrast to sales and earnings, companies have a much harder time manipulating cash flow. Cash flow multiples, therefore, could provide a more accurate picture of a company. Coty's P/CF is currently on par with the S&P500 average of 13.1. It's also significantly below the average of the industry (16.7), Estee Lauder (20.5) and L'Oreal (21.9). It can therefore be concluded that current levels are very attractive, with a discount of at least 22%. However, considering the move to the top 3 spot, it would be more realistic to compare Coty to its main rivals and indicate a discount of about 36%.

The company has used equity to finance the most recent M&A activities in 2016 and 2017. As can been seen in the graph below this has significantly increased its outstanding shares, which has a negative impact on earnings per share (EPS). However, we also see some discipline by Coty's management with the share reduction, by about 12%, between 2013 and 2016. So, this is less negative than one would initially think by looking at the graph, thus having no negative impact on our valuation.

Source: data from finance.google.com

Strategic Review (+)

Coty has been growing its business since 2000 very successfully. In 2005 it acquired Unilever's prestige fragrance division, including licenses for Calvin Klein and Chloe. In 2007 it extended its presence into the color segment with the acquisition of Sally Hansen. In 2010 it acquired Manhattan, Philosophy and OPI, extending its color position, bolstering its skincare and bodycare portfolio, and making it the global leader in nail (source). Compared to the acquisition of P&G beauty brands however, these were all relatively small steps. There is way more risk involved here and the business also needs to be restructured. Cost savings and synergies need to be met before the acquisition price of $12.5 billion (source), or a hefty 3 times sales, can be justified.

Coty indicates about $750 million (or 16% of acquired revenues) in potential cost savings. Of these about $350 million (40%) are costs that will not be transferred from P&G and are a direct synergy. The other $400 million together with a $500 million working capital benefit need to be recognized in the next 4 years. Also, as part of the deal Coty assumed about $1.8 billion of P&G debt, a one-time capital expenditure (CapEx) hit of $500 million to build the new infrastructure and about $1.2 billion in transaction costs of which 90% will incur in 2020 (source). All significantly impacting its future balance sheet.

With the P&G merger Coty is now #1 in fragrance, #2 in salon hair behind L'Oreal and #3 in color cosmetics behind L'Oreal and Estee Lauder. It is therefore very well positioned to utilize industry growth. The beauty industry is large and has grown about 60% from 2005 until 2015, as is shown in the graph below. It's anticipated to grow 3-4% per year globally in the coming years (source).

Source: data from investors.coty.com

The beauty industry is historically recession resistant, with high margins and low competitor penetration. However, Coty indicated that in addition to the established multinational brands against which it competes, small targeted niche brands continue to enter the market. Competition is also increasing from private label products, sold by apparel retailers and mass distribution retailers (source).

At the beginning of 2017 Coty entered into the online retail arena with the announced partnership with Younique, an online peer-to-peer social selling platform with their own beauty products. Together with Younique, Coty expects to accelerate the product offering and geographical expansion of the platform. Younique is expected to generate approximately $400 million in sales for year 2016. It has about 200.000 sellers and 4.1 million consumers. Coty acquired a 60% stake for $600 million, where the founders will retain the other 40% ownership and run the business. Coty is paying about 1.5 times sales or $244 per current customer, whichever way you want to look at it. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017 (source).This transaction exposes Coty to potential new growth markets, with the possibility to remove the retailers and their private labels from the sales chain.

Strategically it all looks like a sound investment, with the M&A strategy providing increased brand power and partnerships with new entrance. It does, however, have a significant impact on the company's balance sheet. Based on this we will dive deeper into the following:

Sales and earnings: how is the company managing its post M&A business?

Cash and debt: has the company's financial structure weakened due to the M&A with P&G?

Operational performance: are the indicated high margins manifesting themselves?

Inventory: is this very important part of a manufacturing business managed well after the merger?

Sales and Earnings (+)

Coty segments its business into 3 different channels: luxury, consumer beauty and professional beauty. With the acquisition of P&G beauty brands luxury went from $1.9 billion to $3.0 billion in sales, consumer beauty almost doubled from $2.4 billion to $4.4 billion and professional beauty went from 0.3 billion to 1.6 billion (source). So, Coty wasn't only able to add significant sales to is channels, but it is also balanced better. Professional beauty is now 18% of overall sales, where it used to be only 5%.

As is shown in the graph below, Coty's sales revenue has grown 100% since the merger. Based on the Q1 2017 figures we do expect a slight decline for this year. Looking at the cost, we see a well controlled merger with cost of revenue having increased only 83%, indicating the initial synergies. Operating expenses are not so positive. They have increased 127% since the merger and are expected to increase even more in 2017. This was however indicated by the company with the additional cost of the restructuring and is therefore to be expected. In the coming quarters we do want to see this stabilize.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Because of frequent M&A activities the trend for net income and EPS is all over the place, as is shown in the graph below. Every time Coty acquires a new asset earnings go negative. However, the graph also clearly shows that Coty emerged stronger, with new highs, after every acquisition.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Because of the current negative earnings, ESP is not the best indicator for this company. One is better off by looking at sales or cash flow, as we did in the valuation. Cash flow per share has, for instance, never been negative in the same period.

Cash and Debt (+/-)

Coty's cash and working capital position have been fluctuating between $300 million and $1.1 billion in the last couple of years, as shown in graph below. Currently there is about $1.03 per share in cash on the books. The working capital, by subtracting current liabilities from current assets, is $0.65 per share. So Coty has enough liquidity to run its business. Total debt has increased in the same period, indicating that the company has been borrowing money to finance its strategic growth. With the last M&A we already know that it added $1.8 billion to its debt, but looking at the graph we see that even more debt has been piled on. This is because the P&G acquisition was financed with a combination of debt and equity. With a current debt to equity of 0.7 Coty is relatively safely leveraged and on par with the industry average. So for now not a real cause for concern.

Source: data from finance.google.com

If we look at the interest coverage ratio, used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on outstanding debt, there is cause for concern. As is shown in the graph below, the value is currently negative. Normally when it is 1.5 or lower, it isn't a good sign. The company may not be able to meet its interest expenses. But as we've seen before, this ratio is calculated using earnings, in this case before interest and taxes. As this is negative for Coty right now, the interest bearing loans are currently eating away its cash positions.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Therefore it is very important for Coty to be able to add to its cash in the form of free cash flow (FCF) generation. As shown in the graph below, it is estimated that for 2017 FCF will be about $400 million, ample to add to the cash supply and cover its interest burden. In the same graph we see that operating cash flow (OCF) has been growing for the last 7 years, about 55%. But if we look at the free cash flow growth, by subtracting the capital expenditures from the OCF, we see only 7% growth in the indicated time period. Despite all the M&A activities by Coty we don't see a real growth in its underlying business for now.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Operational Performance (+/-)

To see how effective management has been at managing its past M&A's we will look at some of the profitability ratios, as shown in the graph below. We start with the indicators that are based on the earnings, so we can compare them to the industry as a whole.

Return on assets (ROA) is weak, only once coming above a respectable 4% in the analyzed period. Compared to the industry average of 9.6%, this is actually very bad. Return on invested capital (ROIC) can be an excellent indicator of the size and strength of the company's competitive advantage. Between 8% and 12% can be considered fair, which Coty only hit once. Profit margin, in this case operating margin, can be used to see how well the company controls its costs. The average profit margin for the household and personal products industry is 16.5%. Even with positive earnings Coty has never reached this average.

Source: data from morningstar.com

But as always, when it concerns Coty, we need to look at a cash flow related ratio to get a better understanding. Cash-flow-to-sales ratio (CF/Sales) shows the company's ability to turn sales into cash. The higher the number the better. Coty has a solid 9.4%. This metric has been declining over time. However, after the dip in 2016 it is now rising again. One would expect that after things settle down from the P&G merger Coty is able to increase this ratio. Estee Lauder, for instance, moved from 11.3% to its current 14.5% in the same time period.

Inventory (+)

For a manufacturer like Coty inventory management is key. Therefore we look at the following 3 ratios to determine the company's operational effectiveness:

Days inventory (DI) is the number of days an average item is held in inventory before it is sold. A high DI implies poor sales and, therefore, excess inventory. As shown in the graph below, this is not the case for Coty. Its DI went from an average of 151 to 113 days, a nice 25% decline since 2011.

Days sales outstanding (DSO) is the average number of days that a company takes to collect revenue after a sale has been made. As shown in the graph below this has been fairly stable in the last couple of years.

Days payable outstanding (DPO) tells us how long it takes for a company to pay its invoices from trade creditors, such as suppliers. The longer Coty can hold on to its cash before it pays the bills the better. This again has been moving in the right direction, indicating that the company is not losing its bargaining power with its suppliers.

Source: data from morningstar.com

Overall very good. The company's cash conversion cycle (CCC) is almost at its lowest ever, only 2016 was better. CCC is a metric that expresses the time (in days) that it takes a company to convert resources into cash. So how long on average is cash stuck in inventory? In Coty's case this is about 12 days.

Conclusion

The main question of this analysis is: can Coty provide great returns with a suitable margin of safety? If we summarize the valuation of the company we can conclude that the current market price gives us a discount of at least 36%. This coupled with the 2.7% dividend yield, that is covered 2.5 times, Coty provides an excellent opportunity. Especially if one would compare this to its two main rivals: L'Oreal and Estee Lauder.

With the latest M&A Coty is #1 in fragrance, #2 in salon hair and #3 in color cosmetics. It also entered into the online direct marketing and sales market with the Younique partnership, thus exposing itself to potential new growth markets.

However, Coty took on a huge amount of debt and equity to finance these acquisitions. Also, if we compare key indicators to the industry, not everything is up to scratch. Cost savings and synergies need to be met before the acquisition price of $12.5 billion can be justified. In the past Coty emerged stronger after every acquisition. Insiders seem to believe this time will be the same, since they are buying at current market price.

Looking at the numbers, in combination with Coty's strategy, one can conclude that management has positioned itself very well as the number 3 contender in an historically recession resistant industry, that is expected to grow 3-4% in the coming years. Therefore considering the complete analysis, I believe that this stock could create an opportunity for a value investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.