Kala Pharmaceuticals Looks Promising Ahead Of IPO

We believe the company may be a good choice for investors, who are interested in biopharmaceutical stocks.

Kala recently enjoyed successful results in the Phase III trials for one of its products and has another product that is currently in Phase III trials.

The company intends to sell 6 million shares and has an additional 900,000 shares as an over-allotment option for its underwriters.

Overview

Kala Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALA) filed its S-1/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering.

The company plans to raise $90M through the offer of 6M shares at a marketed price range of $14 to $16. It also has an additional 900,000 shares as an over-allotment option for its underwriters. Assuming Kala Pharmaceuticals prices at the mid-point of its proposed price range ($15), it would have a market cap value of $350M.

The underwriters for the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, TPG Capital BD, and JMP Securities

Business overview



Biopharmaceutical firm Kala Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing treatments for eye conditions and diseases using its proprietary mucous penetrating particles technologies. The company completed very promising Phase III clinical trials for delivering drugs to relieve pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. So far, it has applied MPP technology in two product candidates (KPI-121 1.0% and KPI-121 0.25%), both of which are in Phase III clinical development. It anticipates submitting new drug applications for KPI-121 1.0% and KPI-121 0.25% by the end of 2017 and the first half of 2018, respectively.

Kala Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Mass.

(S-1/A)

Management team overview



Mark Iwicki serves as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Kala Pharmaceuticals, positions he has held since September 2015. Previously, Iwicki served as the CEO and president of Civitas Tehrapeutics Inc. (January 2014 to November 2014) and as the CEO and president of Blend Therapeutics Inc. ( December 2012 to January 2014). Mr. Iwicki received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Ball State University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University.



Kim Brazzell is the chief medical officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals, positions he has held since February 2013. Prior to that, Brazzell was the CMO of Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (January 2012 until December 2015) and served in several executive roles at Inspire Pharmaceuticals Inc. (2004 to 2011). He holds a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Kentucky.



Financial highlights and risks



Kala Pharmaceuticals does not currently generate any revenue through the commercial sale of its products. The company generated $45K in revenue in 2015 as part of a collaborative agreement. Net losses were $16.7M and $33.2M in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and $5.3 million and $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016 and 2017, respectively. As of its IPO, it had an accumulated deficit of $101.9M.

The company has raised a total of around $114 million in six funding rounds. Notable investors include: Longitude Capital, Ysios Capital, and Crown Venture Fund.



(S-1/A)

Competitors and Market

There are currently 16M patients in the US with a diagnosis of dry eye disease. The most common treatment is OTC eye drops and two prescription pharmaceutical products, Restasis and Xiidra. Both Restasis and Xiidra are used chronically for dry eye patients who have continuous symptoms whereas the two product candidates developed by Kala provide temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and are therefore optimal for patients with primarily episodic dry eye conditions.

Conclusion: We Recommend a Modest Investment

Kala Pharmaceuticals has had promising Phase III clinical trial results for two of its product candidates.

Additionally, the fact that company insiders have expressed interest in purchasing additional shares shows strong confidence internally.

An investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals poses high risks, but the company is on a good track and we are optimistic about its prospects. We recommend no more than a modest allocation.

