News Emerges On Ensco-Atwood Deal

I still expect, however, that the transaction will go through due to the reasons discussed in this article.

This development might be the reason why the share prices of the two companies diverged six days ago, as I pointed out in an earlier article.

A WSJ article published today points out Ensco's bondholders are unhappy with the proposed transaction, and will "agitate against the transaction."

Last week, I wrote an article titled "Is The Ensco/Atwood Deal Falling Apart?" in which I pointed out the unusual trading activity in Atwood's (NYSE:ATW) stock. I ended my article with the following "bottom line" paragraph:

A nearly 3% price divergence appeared between the stocks of the two companies involved in a seemingly high-probability all-stock transaction, and the move was accompanied with a surge in volume. Does somebody know something? We may find out in the coming days.

Fast forward just six days, and The Wall Street Journal published the following headline yesterday morning: "Ensco Bondholders Unhappy With Atwood Oceanics Deal." The WSJ article points out that "a group of Ensco PLC's (ESV) bondholders are considering agitating against the offshore contract drilling company's plan to buy Atwood Oceanics Inc., a smaller peer, in an all-stock deal, according to a person familiar with the matter."

This, of course, is not enough to conclude that somebody did know something. But let's just say that the seemingly predictable coincidence is surprising.

Still Expect the Deal to Go Through

Despite this unusual trading activity, I still expect the deal to go through for the following reasons:

1. Concentrated ownership on both sides.

Both Ensco and Atwood have majority of their shares held by top 10 institutional investors or with index funds, which tend to vote with managements. Such concentrated ownership could make it easier for managements on both side to get institutional buy-in for the proposed transaction.

2. All-stock transaction.

Although Ensco will need to use a big chunk of its existing $1.1 billion cash on hand, along with $450 million on Atwood's balance sheet, to pay off Atwood's existing $1.3 billion of debt, Ensco will be paying Atwood shareholders by issuing stock. This is an important factor in today's low and uncertain oil price environment. In other words, even though the proposed transaction does increase Ensco's balance sheet risk somewhat, the target company's existing cash balance, relatively clean balance sheet, and high-quality assets somewhat mitigate the risk.

3. Oil market might be bottoming out.

As I pointed out in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" oil prices could soon start moving up as U.S. and global excess inventories are declining. The recent significant upward oil demand revision by the IEA has brightened the global oil demand outlook, and the U.S. oil rig count has peaked along with the so-called rig productivity. In other words, Ensco might be picking up high-quality undervalued rigs at the bottom of the offshore drilling market.

4. Bondholders cannot vote for or against the deal.

As that article points out, Ensco's bondholders are the ones who are unhappy with the proposed transaction. But the transaction's approval lies in the hands of Ensco's and Atwood's shareholders. Since the boards of both companies have already given their blessing, it is my expectation that the majority of shareholders on both sides will vote for the transaction.

Bottom Line

The unusual trading activity that preceded today's news by less than six days should alarm all investors. However, this does not change my view that the deal would benefit Ensco's long-term shareholders as the proposed price for Atwood's assets, in my opinion, undervalue Atwood's high-quality deepwater rigs by a wide margin. That's primarily due to my projection that oil prices will recover before Atwood will have run into a potential cash crunch in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.